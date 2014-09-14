Broncos 24, Chiefs 17: Peyton Manning threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns to lift host Denver to its fifth straight victory over AFC West rival Kansas City.

Manning finished 21-of-26 and tossed two of his three scoring passes in the second quarter to put the Broncos (2-0) ahead to stay and extend his streak to 41 games with at least one TD pass - the fourth-longest in league history. Emmanuel Sanders had eight catches for 108 yards while Demaryius Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas each hauled in TD passes as Denver improved to 12-1 in division play since signing Manning.

Knile Davis rushed for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns in place of Chiefs star running back Jamaal Charles, who was lost to an ankle injury early in the first quarter. Alex Smith completed 26-of-42 passes for 255 yards for Kansas City (0-2), which drove to the 2-yard line in the final seconds before the Broncos turned them away on third and fourth down.

The Chiefs had first-and-goal at the 4-yard line on the first possession of the second half but came away empty on the 10:00 drive when Cairo Santos missed a 37-yard field goal following a holding penalty and a sack. Kansas City came right back with a 90-yard march capped by Davis’ 4-yard run to pull within 21-17 with 7:11 to play, but Andre Caldwell returned the ensuing kick 54 yards to set up Brandon McManus’ 20-yard field goal with 3:27 to go.

Davis scored from 2 yards out 4 1/2 minutes into the second quarter to put the Chiefs ahead 10-7, but Manning responded by leading Denver on touchdown drives of 75 and 88 yards for a 21-10 halftime advantage. He capped the first drive with a 4-yard pass to tight end Jacob Tamme before connecting with Demaryius Thomas on a 12-yard scoring strike with 69 seconds left in the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Manning threw at least three scoring passes for the 86th time in his career - most in league history - and needs 12 TD tosses to surpass Brett Favre (508) for first place on the all-time list. ... WR Dwayne Bowe, who was suspended for last week’s contest, made three catches for 40 yards in his season debut for the Chiefs, who also lost S Eric Berry to an ankle injury. ... Broncos RB Montee Ball rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries and added three catches for 29 yards.