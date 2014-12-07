Preview: Chiefs at Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals look to put a quick end to their downward spirals when they square off at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City has suffered two straight losses to slip to third place in the AFC West, two games behind division-leading Denver. After becoming the first team to lose to Oakland this season, the Chiefs dropped a 29-16 decision to the Broncos at home last Sunday and fell into a tie with five other teams for the sixth seed in the conference.

Arizona also has sustained back-to-back defeats and has seen its lead over Seattle in the NFC West dwindle to one game. The Cardinals won their first contest after Carson Palmer suffered a season-ending knee injury before falling to both the Seahawks and Atlanta on the road. Arizona hopes to continue its success in the desert as it is a perfect 6-0 at home this season.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Cardinals -1. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (7-5): Kansas City had trouble generating offense as its losing streak against Denver reached six games, gaining only 41 yards on the ground while recording 151 total yards as opposed to 388 by the Broncos. “There were no positives out there,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “It’s a tough situation we’re in right now, but with our backs against the wall, everybody has got to really come together.” Jamaal Charles has scored a touchdown in a league-best seven straight contests and a total of 12 (eight rushing, four receiving) in his last nine games.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (9-3): Drew Stanton managed to keep Arizona afloat the first time Palmer was sidelined this season but hasn’t had the same success this time around. The 30-year-old has thrown three touchdowns against five interceptions over the last three games, completing only 60.8 percent of his passes. The Cardinals were even worse running the ball than the Chiefs last week, gaining a mere 35 yards on only 11 carries. Larry Fitzgerald hopes to return to action after missing two games with a sprained right knee.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chiefs have won each of their last three meetings with Arizona and five of the last six.

2. Fitzgerald has a reception in 159 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

3. Kansas City QB Alex Smith needs 43 passing yards to reach 20,000 for his career, while WR Dwayne Bowe is 30 receiving yards shy of joining Tony Gonzalez (10,940) and Otis Taylor (7,306) as the only Chiefs to reach 7,000.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 27, Cardinals 17