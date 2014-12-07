Cardinals 17, Chiefs 14: Drew Stanton threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Jaron Brown late in the third quarter and host Arizona held on to halt its two-game slide.

Stanton completed 15-of-30 passes for 239 yards and Kerwynn Williams gained 100 yards on 19 carries for the Cardinals (10-3), who improved to 7-0 at home and maintained their lead over Seattle in the NFC West. Michael Floyd made four catches for 85 yards and Larry Fitzgerald returned from a two-game absence due to a sprained knee to haul in four passes for 34 yards.

Jamaal Charles ran for 91 yards and a touchdown while adding a scoring reception for the Chiefs (7-6), who lost their third in a row and fell three games behind first-place Denver in the AFC West. Alex Smith went 26-of-39 for 293 yards with an interception and tight end Travis Kelce had seven receptions for 110 yards.

Arizona grabbed an early lead on rookie Chandler Catanzaro’s 44-yard field goal - the first of his three successful kicks - less than five minutes into the contest. But Kansas City moved ahead 1:20 later as Charles brushed off a tackle and ran 63 yards for a score on the third play of the Chiefs’ first possession.

After a 33-yarder by Catanzaro with 7:43 left in the second quarter got the Cardinals within one, Smith connected with Charles for an 18-yard touchdown 72 seconds before halftime to make it 14-6. A 39-yard field goal by Catanzaro with nine minutes remaining in the third closed the gap before Stanton threw a 26-yard TD pass to Brown with 3:26 to go in the quarter and hit John Carlson for the two-point conversion and a 17-14 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Charles continued his end-zone assault, scoring a touchdown in a league-best eight straight contests and a total of 14 (nine rushing, five receiving) in his last 10 games. ... Catanzaro missed a pair of field-goal attempts, matching his season total. He had converted 19-of-21 kicks - including the first 17 of his career, which tied the NFL record. ... Fitzgerald extended his streak to 160 consecutive games with a reception, the longest active run in the league. ... Smith eclipsed the mark of 20,000 passing yards for his career while Chiefs WR Dwyane Bowe made two catches for 29 yards, falling one shy of joining Tony Gonzalez and Otis Taylor as the only Chiefs to reach the plateau of 7,000 yards receiving.