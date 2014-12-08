Arians’ challenge helps Cardinals win

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A critical replay reversal went the way of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, helping them end a two-game losing streak with a 17-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday.

A week after taking flak for not throwing a challenge flag in a tough loss at Atlanta, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians tossed his red hanky Sunday, praying he was right.

Gambling with his last timeout in a close game, it turned out he was correct, and a red zone receiving first down by the Chiefs was reversed into a fumble recovery by the Cardinals.

The play prevented the Chiefs from taking the lead or kicking a game-tying field goal.

“At that point in time, the timeout isn’t worth a damn thing. If we lose this challenge, we’re losing a timeout. The challenge was huge and it was the correct call,” Arians said.

The win gives the Cardinals (10-3) back-to-back, double-digit win seasons for the first time since 1975-76 and kept them perfect at home this season at 7-0.

“It’s great. This is what we needed to do,” said Arizona quarterback Drew Stanton, whose third-quarter, 26-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Jaron Brown proved to be the game-winner. “This is playoff mentality. B.A. (Arians) addressed that on Wednesday. He said that we need to try and be 1-0 every single week. We can’t look ahead and we can’t look behind.”

With running back Andre Ellington out for the season with a sports hernia and veteran running back Michael Bush cut by the team on Friday, the Cardinals activated running back Kerwynn Williams from the practice squad and made him their featured back against the Chiefs.

He carried 19 times Sunday for 100 yards to become Arizona’s first 100-yard rusher of the season.

“He did a wonderful job. He was imitating [Chiefs running back] Jamaal Charles in practice on the scout team and then goes for a hundred in the game. That’s storybook stuff,” Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said.

The Chiefs (7-6) thought they were driving toward a possible victory with less than six minutes remaining in the game when quarterback Alex Smith hit tight end Travis Kelce over the middle for what appeared to be an 18-yard gain and a huge first down.

Kelce somersaulted and, initially, it looked as though he flipped the football forward on purpose as he signaled for a first down. But Cardinals defensive backs Deone Bucannon and Justin Bethel were convinced Kelce had fumbled on the play.

After some quick consultation with his coaches up in the press box, Arians agreed and challenged the ruling on the field. He was correct after a lengthy review, and the Cardinals held onto the ball long enough to snap their two-game slide.

Last week against the Falcons, Arians didn’t challenge a long reception made by Julio Jones even though replays clearly showed the receiver had only one foot in bounds on the play.

“From my vision, I thought he regained possession of the ball,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Kelce. “But I‘m not making that call. You’ve got to keep the ball high and tight in that area and we have to make sure ... I can‘t. Go on to something besides the officials. I don’t have anything good to say.”

The officials took a Chiefs touchdown away earlier in the game when tight end Anthony Fasano’s score was nullified due to an offensive pass interference call.

“Tough play,” Fasano said. “We had to scramble. Alex made a great play to get it to me, but that call didn’t go our way.”

The Chiefs had only a minute left to try to get kicker Cairo Santos into field-goal position, but the game ended when Smith’s pass to wide receiver Jason Avant in Kansas City territory fell incomplete.

Trailing 14-9, Arizona took its first lead of the game with 3:26 left in the third quarter when Stanton hit Brown for the go-ahead touchdown. Arians elected to go for the two-point conversion, and Stanton connected with tight end John Carlson on a quick screen to make it 17-14 Cardinals.

Stanton finished the game 15 of 30 for 239 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

The Chiefs, who have now dropped three in a row and may have to win out to have a shot at the playoffs, got two touchdowns from running back Jamaal Charles. He had 10 carries for 91 yards.

Smith was 26 of 39 for 293 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

The Chiefs took a 14-6 lead into halftime thanks to a pair of touchdowns by Charles, their versatile tailback.

After Arizona went up 3-0 courtesy of a 44-yard field goal by rookie kicker Chandler Catanzaro, Charles wasted little time making his presence felt. On Kansas City’s third play from scrimmage, he took a handoff from Smith and danced to the right.

In a split-second, he had slipped through a crowded Cardinals defense, escaping potential tackles from Dan Williams and Tony Jefferson, and raced untouched to the end zone for a 63-yard score.

Disaster appeared to hit near the end of the first quarter when Charles was gang tackled and had his body bent back awkwardly in a pile. His left ankle got the worst of it and it eventually sent him to the locker room, where he was listed as questionable to return.

But return he did, and on the Chiefs’ final possession of the first half, he came back in and showed no signs of an ankle injury. Following a 21-yard scamper by Smith and a 22-yard reception by Dwayne Bowe in which the receiver hurdled Cardinals defensive backs Jerraud Powers and Rashad Johnson, Charles caught a swing pass from Smith on a first-and-15 play from the Cardinals’ 18-yard line.

He wasn’t touched on his way to his fifth receiving touchdown of the season.

The Cardinals had a chance to close to within 14-9 but Catanzaro, who connected on a 33-yard field goal earlier in the second quarter, missed on a 36-yard attempt right before halftime when his kick caromed off the right upright.

NOTES: Cardinals CB Antonio Cromartie suffered an injured left Achilles in the fourth quarter and was carted to the locker room. Head coach Bruce Arians said afterward the team doesn’t believe Cromartie’s Achilles is ruptured. ... For the 12th time this season, the Chiefs did not allow a rushing touchdown. They have allowed just two all year. .... Arizona activated OLB Matt Shaughnessy off the injured reserve-designated to return list. He left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, however. ... The Chiefs still have yet to allow a 300-yard passer, although Drew Stanton came close with 239. ... The Cardinals were without safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is expected to miss at least another week and possibly two after undergoing surgery last week to repair a fractured thumb.