Chiefs 23, Chargers 20: Cairo Santos kicked his third field goal, a 48-yarder with 21 seconds to play, as visiting Kansas City snapped San Diego’s five-game winning streak.

Alex Smith threw for 221 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-28, completing passes of 19 and 16 yards to move the Chiefs (3-3) from their own 8-yard line with 1:51 remaining into position for Cairo’s winning kick. Jamaal Charles rushed for 95 yards and a score for Kansas City, which converted 7-of-14 on third down and held the ball for 39 minutes.

Philip Rivers finished 17-for-31 for 205 yards with a pair of touchdowns and a last-second interception for the Chargers (5-2), who suffered their first loss since an 18-17 setback to Arizona in Week 1. Tight end Antonio Gates had three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown for San Diego, which fell to 6-2 in its last eight against the Chiefs.

Kansas City chewed up nearly 6 1/2 minutes on its opening drive of the second half, resulting in Santos’ 40-yard field goal, before Smith capped an 11-play march that ate up 7:43 with an 11-yard scoring pass to Anthony Sherman for a 20-14 lead with 14:50 to play. Rivers guided the Chargers on consecutive scoring drives, culminating with field goals of 24 and 48 yards by Nick Novak to tie it at 20-20 with 1:57 to play.

Charles answered Rivers’ 1-yard scoring pass by zig-zagging 16 yards on the first play of the second quarter and plowing over cornerback Brandon Flowers, who suffered a concussion on the play. A 29-yard field goal by Santos put the Chiefs ahead with 3:13 left in the second quarter, but Rivers needed only 41 seconds to cover 80 yards, capping the drive with back-to-back 27-yard completions to Gates for a 14-10 halftime edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rivers’ two scoring passes gave him 238 for his career, surpassing Jim Kelly into 20th place on the NFL’s career list. He also set a franchise record with a TD pass in his 27th straight game. ... Charles’ 16-yard scoring run in the first quarter gave him 53 rushing yards for the day, moving him one yard past Priest Holmes (6,070) for first place on the franchise’s all-time list. ... Gates has 15 touchdown passes versus the Chiefs - his most against any opponent - and closed within 29 yards of eclipsing Hall of Famer Lance Alworth (9,584) for first in team history. ... Novak set a club record with his 30th and 31st consecutive field goals.