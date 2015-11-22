Chiefs 33, Chargers 3

SAN DIEGO -- The streaking Kansas City Chiefs breezed past the reeling San Diego Chargers 33-3 on Sunday.

The Chiefs (5-5) took advantage of running back Spencer Ware’s two 3-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown runs to coast to their fourth straight victory.

The fading Chargers (2-8) dropped their sixth consecutive game and seventh of their last eight.

Kansas City’s Alex Smith was 20 of 25 for 253 yards.

San Diego’s Philip Rivers completed 19 of 30 passes, for a season-low 178 yards and an interception with no scores -- unless you count the Chiefs.

Ware’s first touchdown pushed the Chiefs ahead 26-3. He added another for the final score.

Linebacker Justin Houston returned Rivers’ third-quarter interception 17 yards for a touchdown and a 19-3 lead. It was the fourth pick-six Rivers has thrown this season.

Kansas City looked to add its second touchdown just before halftime when Smith hit tight end Travis Kelce with a 12-yard strike. But the reception was overruled after a review, and the Chiefs got a 24-yard field goal from Cairo Santos for a 12-3 cushion.

The Chiefs had reached the red zone for the second time but settled for a second-quarter field goal. The drive stalled at the Chargers 10-yard line, where Santos kicked a 28-yard field goal, pushing Kansas City’s advantage to 9-3.

Josh Lambo’s 52-yard field goal late in the first quarter sliced the Chargers’ deficit to 6-3.

The Chiefs struck in the first quarter and it was from an unlikely weapon.

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe jumped -- as much as a 6-foot-3, 346-pounder can leap -- into the end zone from 1 yard out for his first career touchdown. That gave the Chiefs a 6-0 edge and it stayed that way when the point-after kick -- after a Chiefs penalty -- was no good.

Kansas City got in position to score when running back Charcandrick West took a short pass from Smith for 47 yards.

Not only did Rivers struggle, but the Chargers rushed for 52 yards, which ties a season-low.

NOTES: Chargers icon LaDainian Tomlinson had his No. 21 jersey retired in a halftime ceremony. Only three other Chargers have their numbers retired: Lance Alworth (No. 19), Dan Fouts (No. 14) and Junior Seau (No. 55). ... ILB Manti Te‘o returned to the lineup missing four games with an ankle injury. ... WR Malcom Floyd (shoulder) remains out. ... Chiefs QB Alex Smith set a franchise mark for consecutive passes without an interception, breaking Steve DeBerg’s mark at 233. ... WR De‘Anthony Thomas exited the game with a concussion and didn’t return. ... The Chiefs plays the Chargers twice in four weeks, facing them again on Dec. 13 at home.