Rookie kicks Chiefs past Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- On the Chiefs’ previous San Diego visit, the Kansas City kicker missed a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds.

Not so this time.

Cairo Santos booted a 48-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining, and the Chiefs posted a 23-20 victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

San Diego (5-2) saw its five-game winning streak end. Kansas City (3-3) won for the third time in four games.

Last year, Ryan Succop misfired from 41 yards with four seconds left in a game the Chargers won in overtime.

The Chargers weren’t as fortunate this time, losing for the first time this season at Qualcomm Stadium, with a rookie delivering the decisive points.

“I felt like he was going to make it,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who now owns a 14-2 record the week after his team has a bye. “He was due for an opportunity like this.”

The Chiefs came out on top thanks to their work on third downs.

The Chargers were a dreadful three of 10 as their offense hit a rare speed bump. Conversely, the Chiefs converted half of their 14 third-down chances.

“It’s both sides of the ball,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said. “The defensive guys will tell you they have to get off the field, but we were saying offensively, we got to get first downs. Our defense was out there tired and fighting like crazy. ... We got to help them out.”

The Chiefs dominated the time of possession, hogging the ball for 39 minutes of the 60 minutes.

“Sometimes the best defense against Philip Rivers is keeping him on sideline,” Reid said. “We were able to do that for the most part in that third quarter.”

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith completed 19 of 28 attempts for 221 yards and a touchdown.

Rivers went 17 of 31 for 205 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception.

Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles paced all rushers with 95 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Charles passed Priest Holmes (6,070) as the team’s all-time leading rusher in the second quarter, finishing the day with 6,113 rushing yards.

“It was a big win,” Charles said. “That was an amazing game to pull off today.”

The Chiefs’ go-ahead drive was aided by a facemask call on defensive end Corey Liuget when he brushed against Smith’s helmet.

“I don’t believe I did, but the referee called it, so it’s a facemask if he called it,” Liuget said. “In the books, that’s what went down.”

San Diego kicker Nick Novak booted a 48-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining to tie the score 20-20. Just over seven minutes earlier, his 24-yard field goal brought the Chargers to within 20-17.

The Chiefs took a 20-14 lead early in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Smith to fullback Anthony Sherman.

San Diego led 14-10 at the half. Santos’ second field goal, from 40 yards to open the third quarter, cut the Chiefs’ deficit to 14-13.

In the first half’s final minute, the Chargers went ahead after driving 80 yards in 41 seconds. Rivers capped the drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates. It marked the 67th time the tandem combined for a scoring reception, the most of any quarterback-tight end duo in NFL history.

The Chiefs led 10-7 with three minutes left in the half after Santos’ 28-yard field goal. The drive was extended by a costly personal foul committed by linebacker Reggie Walker after an incompletion on third down.

Charles’ 16-yard scoring effort in the second quarter was a zig-zag run that had the Chargers turned in various directions. His rush tied the score at 7, with the drive’s key play being a 26-yard pass from Smith to wide receiver Dwayne Bowe.

The Chargers struck first, and it was from an unlikely source.

Rivers clicked with tight end John Phillips on a first-quarter, 1-yard scoring pass. It was Phillips’ initial catch of the season, a reception that was set up by wide receiver Malcom Floyd drawing a pass-interference call on backup cornerback Jamell Fleming in the end zone.

NOTES: Chargers CB Jason Verrett, a first-round draft pick this year, was out due to a shoulder injury, his second missed start in six games. He skipped the Jaguars game with a strained hamstring. ... San Diego LB Manti Te‘o (foot) remains out indefinitely. ... Chiefs SS Eric Berry (ankle) missed his fourth consecutive game. ... Former Chargers DE Leslie O‘Neal was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame at halftime. O‘Neal holds the franchise record with 105.5 sacks.