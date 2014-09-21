Preview: Chiefs at Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins face significant questions with their respective rushing attacks heading into Sunday’s game in South Florida. Kansas City’s Jamaal Charles suffered a high-ankle sprain during last week’s 24-17 loss to AFC West rival Denver while former Bronco Knowshon Moreno is expected to miss four weeks with a dislocated elbow for Miami. Second-year player Knile Davis amassed 111 total yards on 30 touches last week as he spelled the electric Charles, whose availability is in question after he shockingly practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Coach Andy Reid isn’t worried about the expected increased workload of Charles’ replacement, noting that, “Nobody spent more time here in the offseason working than Knile Davis.” The Dolphins will turn their attention to Lamar Miller, who tweaked his ankle during last week’s 29-10 setback to AFC East adversary Buffalo. Miller, who is averaging a career-best 4.8 yards per carry, has practiced this week and is expected to play on Sunday.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -4. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (0-2): Alex Smith signed a four-year extension worth $68 million prior to the season, but is providing little bang for the buck after two games. The former top overall pick has been intercepted three times and his 63.6 quarterback rating ranks 35th in the league - just behind former Chief Matt Cassel. Kansas City rookie De‘Anthony Thomas is slated to make his debut after recovering from a strained hamstring. ”Another weapon, another playmaker,“ Smith said of the speedy Thomas. ”The more of those you present to a defense, the harder you are to defend.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (1-1): While Smith has met with blemishes, Ryan Tannehill isn’t sitting pretty after completing just 49-of-81 passes for 419 yards. “It’s better to struggle in September than December,” the eighth overall pick of the 2012 draft said. Mike Wallace has grown comfortable during his second season in Miami, reeling in a touchdown reception in each of his first two games and faces a team that has surrendered eight passes of more than 20 yards. Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey is in line to make his season debut after undergoing surgery for a hip injury in June.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami re-signed RB Daniel Thomas this week after releasing him in August.

2. Kansas City Pro Bowl S Eric Berry missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a sprained ankle.

3. The Dolphins have won each of the last three meetings and eight of the last 10.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 23, Dolphins 20