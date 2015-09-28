Preview: Chiefs at Packers

After absorbing a crushing last-second home loss to future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs must try to bounce back against arguably the NFL’s best quarterback at one of the league’s toughest venues. Awaiting the Chiefs on Monday night are Aaron Rodgers and the unbeaten Green Bay Packers, who have won nine in a row at Lambeau Field.

“We have a home-field advantage that’s growing,“ Rodgers said. ”We’ve started fast as well at home the last couple of years, so we’ve been able to make teams one-dimensional on the other side.” Green Bay must avoid an emotional letdown after scoring 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to knock off the Seattle Seahawks 27-17 last Sunday. Kansas City was on the verge of a 2-0 start before allowing a pair of touchdowns nine seconds apart in the final minute, with the game-winner coming on the return of a fumble by Jamaal Charles. “It was pretty simple,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Five turnovers and 70 yards on penalties. ... We’ll feel this one.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Packers -6.5. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (1-1): Charles had a big game with 125 yards on 21 carries but it went for naught after his second lost fumble of the game snatched a victory away from Kansas City, which has gone 18 consecutive games without a touchdown pass to a wide receiver. Quarterback Alex Smith followed up a strong opener with two interceptions against Denver and has yet to establish much of a rapport with Jeremy Maclin, who had nine catches for 109 yards in the first two games. The Chiefs are tied for second in the league with eight sacks and must try to exploit the absence of offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who will miss his second game in a row.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (2-0): Rodgers lost his top target when wideout Jordy Nelson suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason and saw Eddie Lacy exit last week’s game with an ankle injury, but the starting running back returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and would not rule out playing. James Starks fills in admirably for Lacy, rushing for 95 yards on 20 carries against Seattle and may need another big effort with wide receiver Davante Adams also questionable with an ankle injury. Rodgers has averaged only 219 yards passing in the first two games but has five scoring passes versus zero interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chiefs have won six of the last seven meetings, including a 19-14 victory in 2011 that ended Green Bay’s perfect 13-0 start to the season.

2. Rodgers does not have an interception over 545 attempts in last 18 home games (playoffs included), throwing 43 TDs passes in that span.

3. Chiefs LB Justin Houston had two sacks last week, giving him 18 in the past 12 games.

PREDICTION: Packers 27, Chiefs 16