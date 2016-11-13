Preview: Chiefs at Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs aim for their fifth straight victory Sunday at Carolina, where the Panthers hope to continue a surge of their own. The Chiefs can grab a share of the AFC West lead with a win, while Carolina needs a third consecutive victory to climb back into the playoff picture.

Both teams eked out close wins last week, as the short-handed Chiefs held on for a 19-14 triumph over Jacksonville and the Panthers won 13-10 at Los Angeles. Kansas City should be closer to full strength on offense, with quarterback Alex Smith expected to start and running back Spencer Ware returning to practice Wednesday after both sat out last week with concussions. The Chiefs also could get a boost from the return of linebacker Justin Houston, who was removed from the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday and hopes to play for the first time since undergoing offseason knee surgery. The teams are meeting for the first time since Kansas City claimed a 27-21 home win in 2012, and it’s the Chiefs’ first trip to Carolina since a 34-0 drubbing at the hands of the Panthers in 2008.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Panthers -3. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (6-2): Kansas City’s offense doesn’t put up flashy numbers, but Smith takes care of the ball and Ware has been a workhorse when healthy. Getting Houston back in the mix would add another pass-rushing element to a stout defense that already includes linebacker Dee Ford, who is tied for third in the league with nine sacks – eight of which have come in the last five games. The Chiefs’ biggest weakness is stopping the run, which could be an issue against a strong Carolina ground attack.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-5): Carolina’s offense sputtered to a season-low 244 total yards against the Rams, but the Panthers did not commit a turnover for the first time this season. The running game hasn’t been as effective as last season, but quarterback Cam Newton and running back Jonathan Stewart still form a formidable duo for any defense to stop. The Panthers have stifled the run but struggled against the pass despite leading the NFC with 24 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas City leads the NFL in takeaways (20) and turnover margin (plus-13).

2. Carolina’s Greg Olsen leads NFL tight ends in receptions (45) and receiving yards (673).

3. Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin (30 receptions, 376 yards) is not expected to play after aggravating a groin injury last week.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 23, Panthers 20