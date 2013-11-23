FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
November 24, 2013 / 10:03 PM / 4 years ago

Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DE Mike DeVito (sprained left knee) was ruled out of the San Diego game after being unable to practice all week.

DE Tyson Jackson (strained abdominal muscle) was listed as questionable after getting in limited work Friday.

RG Jon Asamoah (shoulder) was listed as questionable after taking part in limited practice Friday.

RT Eric Fisher was listed as doubtful Friday after missing practice to the third straight day due to a shoulder injury from last Sunday night’s game. There appears to be little chance that he’ll play this weekend against San Diego. Donald Stephenson has been taking the reps at right tackle with Fisher out. Geoff Schwartz has also gotten practice time in that position.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.