Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch

DE Mike DeVito (sprained left knee) was ruled out of the San Diego game after being unable to practice all week.

DE Tyson Jackson (strained abdominal muscle) was listed as questionable after getting in limited work Friday.

RG Jon Asamoah (shoulder) was listed as questionable after taking part in limited practice Friday.

RT Eric Fisher was listed as doubtful Friday after missing practice to the third straight day due to a shoulder injury from last Sunday night’s game. There appears to be little chance that he’ll play this weekend against San Diego. Donald Stephenson has been taking the reps at right tackle with Fisher out. Geoff Schwartz has also gotten practice time in that position.