Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch
September 15, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Dwayne Bowe had a solid performance in his return from a one-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He made a superb jugging catch for a 21-yard gain in the Chiefs’ last drive among his three catches for 40 yards.

DT Kevin Vickerson, a former Bronco, was signed by the Chiefs last week to bolster the Chiefs’ injury ravaged defense. He helped the stuff the middle against the Broncos and made a nice tackle on RB Montee Ball behind the line of scrimmage.

RB Knile Davis stepped in nicely at running back after Jamaal Charles left the game with an ankle injury. Davis had 22 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. He’s a big, physical presence in the backfield who can provide a change of pace to Charles speed and elusiveness.

