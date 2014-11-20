FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch
November 21, 2014 / 5:03 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WR Donnie Avery has been declared out of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders in Oakland. Avery continues to rehab a sports hernia injury that he suffered during a September 29 game against New England. This will be the seventh game Avery has missed since undergoing surgery on his lower abdomen a few days after suffering the injury.

TE Anthony Fasano was listed as questionable for the Chiefs in Thursday night’s game against the Raiders in Oakland. Fasano is recovering from a knee injury suffered on November 9 in a game against Buffalo. That injury caused him to miss last Sunday’s game against Seattle.

CB Chris Owens has been ruled out for Thursday night when the Chiefs play the Raiders in Oakland. Owens suffered a knee injury on October 5 late in a game against San Francisco. He’s missed the previous five games.

WR A. J. Jenkins will not play Thursday night when the Chiefs face the Raiders in Oakland. Jenkins suffered a shoulder injury in practice last week and has not returned to work.

G Jarrod Pughsley was signed by the Chiefs to their practice squad Wednesday (Nov. 19).

