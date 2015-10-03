FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
October 4, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Chris Conley may see plenty of snaps for the Chiefs in Sunday’s game in Cincinnati because it appears starter Albert Wilson will not play because of a shoulder injury. Conley’s chances have been limited in the first three games, as he’s had just 41 snaps in the offense’s 205 offensive plays. The third-round draft choice out of the University of Georgia made his first catch on Monday night against Green Bay, picking up 16 yards.

CB Sean Smith had his roster exemption lifted by the Chiefs Friday (Oct. 2) after being reinstated from reserve/suspended Tuesday.

WR Albert Wilson (shoulder) was limited in practice on Friday for the third consecutive day and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Although he has played in all three of the team’s games, Wilson has been hampered because of the sore shoulder and has not been a major part of the team’s passing game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
