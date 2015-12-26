Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch

RB Spencer Ware (ribs) was listed as probable by the Chiefs for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. Ware suffered bruised ribs in the game two weeks ago against Buffalo.

WR De‘Anthony Thomas (concussion) has been listed as probable for the Chiefs game on Sunday against Cleveland. Thomas missed the previous four games because of a concussion he suffered in a game against the Chargers in San Diego.

OLB Tamba Hali (thumb) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. Hali suffered a fractured right thumb during last Sunday’s game at Baltimore and had surgery to implant three screws in his hand on Tuesday. He missed all three practices for the Chiefs, so it seems unlikely he’ll take all the snaps, if any at all against the Browns.

S Husain Abdullah (concussion) will not play on Sunday for the Chiefs against Cleveland as he’s yet to pass all the NFL concussion protocols. Abdullah suffered the head trauma in early December and will now have missed four games.

OLB Justin Houston (knee) was declared out of the Chiefs game on Sunday against Cleveland because of the hyperextended left knee injury he suffered two weeks ago.