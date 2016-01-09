FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
January 10, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Mitch Morse has been ruled out of Saturday’s playoff game against Houston due to a concussion.

Tamba Hali (thumb, knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s wild-card game against the Houston Texans.

WR Jeremy Maclin (hip) is listed as probable for Saturday’s wild-card game against the Houston Texans.

LB Justin Houston is expected back from a knee injury when the club visits the Houston Texans in Saturday’s playoff game. Houston was a full practice participant all week and the Chiefs listed him as probable on Friday’s injury report. Houston hasn’t play since suffering a sprained MCL against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 29.

TE Travis Kelce (groin) is listed as probable for Saturday’s wild-card game against the Houston Texans.

