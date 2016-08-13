Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch

OLB Tamba Hali (knee) is expected to hit the practice field for the Chiefs before the start of the regular season. "Tamba is making steady strides," said general manager John Dorsey. "He's begun to do the linebacker movement drills. I would foresee within the next couple of weeks him coming out and participating in practice." Hali is currently on the team's PUP list due to an offseason knee surgery from January

RB Jamaal Charles (knee) continues to wait out the preseason on the PUP list for the Chiefs. Charles has made a lot of progress in his rehabilitation from a torn ACL and surgery, and the club says he could return to the practice field at any point. "I would say within the next couple of weeks, he will be ready to suit up in pads," said Chiefs general manager John Dorsey.

ILB Josh Mauga (groin) is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against Seattle because of a groin pull he suffered last week. Mauga has now missed four of the last five practices with the K.C. offense.

OLB Justin Houston (knee) and his status for the 2016 season remain unknown as the Chiefs head for their first preseason game on Saturday. "In the next couple of weeks we can get a more accurate feel for where he is and where his deadline is or target date would be,'' said K.C. general manager John Dorsey. "I don't think you want to just throw an arbitrary date out there. I think you want to watch him move, watch him do all his things and then get the feedback from the medical experts and the trainers ... Who knows? You give me a couple of weeks and I can give you a little bit more definitive answer."

CB Phillip Gaines (knee) continues to slowly work his way into more snaps with the Chiefs defense. Gaines is coming off a torn ACL and surgery from last October. He's been cleared to practice, but the team is taking a slow approach to his return. "We're gradually bringing Phillip back in," said head coach Andy Reid. "We took him out yesterday, he came back today and we gave him a little more work."