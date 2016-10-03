FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
October 3, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Chiefs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QB Alex Smith (30 of 50, 287 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Tyreek Hill early in the fourth quarter with Pittsburgh leading 36-0. Travis Kelce caught a 3-yard TD pass from Smith in the final seconds. Smith said, "You turn the ball over on two of your first three possessions ... you dig a big hole. A big chunk of the game (plan) gets carried away. ... You're a bunch of scores down and (you become) one-dimensional. That game got out of hand early."

RB Jamaal Charles was back in action for the first time since he tore an ACL on Oct. 11, 2015. He finished with two carries for 7 yards.

