Preview: Chiefs at Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs attempt to continue their unlikely surge toward a playoff berth when they visit the AFC West-rival Oakland Raiders on Sunday. After losing five of its first six contests this season, Kansas City has gone on a winning streak that reached five games with a 30-22 triumph over Buffalo in Week 12.

The Chiefs, who are among a group of five AFC teams at 6-5, also posted five straight wins last season before having the run snapped with a loss at Oakland that began a slump that cost them a postseason appearance. The surprising Raiders remained in the playoff hunt with a 24-21 victory at Tennessee last week. The triumph halted Oakland’s three-game slide and put it one game behind the pack vying for the AFC wild cards. The Raiders, who are looking to reach the .500 mark in the month of December for the first time since 2011, have lost three of their last four meetings with the Chiefs.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -3. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (6-5): Kansas City’s offensive line took a beating in the win over the Bills, as tackle Eric Fisher (neck) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) exited with injuries while guard Jeff Allen played through an ankle ailment. Fisher has been participating in practice on a limited basis, but Allen and Morse appear likely to miss Sunday’s game. Also injured was linebacker Justin Houston, who hyperextended his knee but has not yet been ruled out of the showdown in Oakland.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (5-6): Derek Carr is hoping to move closer to spots in the Raiders’ record books on Sunday. The second-year quarterback has thrown 24 touchdown passes this season, five shy of Jeff George (1997) for most in a campaign since Oakland joined the NFL and 10 fewer than the franchise single-season record held by Daryle Lamonica (1969). Center Rodney Hudson, who aggravated an ankle injury last week, practiced on a limited basis Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Chiefs QB Alex Smith enters with a streak of 283 consecutive passes without an interception, the fourth-longest run in league history.

2. Oakland WR Amari Cooper recorded 115 receiving yards against the Titans, becoming the first rookie receiver in franchise history with four 100-yard performances.

3. Kansas City RB Spencer Ware filled in for Charcandrick West last week and rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in his first career start.

PREDICTION: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31