Preview: Chiefs at Raiders

The Oakland Raiders look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host a bitter rival in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Oakland has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL thus far, entering Week 6 tied with Denver atop the AFC West thanks to a perfect 3-0 road record and its ability to pull out close games.

Each of the Raiders' five contests this year has been decided by seven points or fewer, with their four victories coming by a total of 12. Oakland has not had much success of late against division-rival Kansas City, which has won five of the last six meetings. The Chiefs are hoping their bye week has helped them recover from a 43-14 trouncing at the hands of Pittsburgh in Week 4. Kansas City has a winning streak on the line Sunday, as it has captured six consecutive meetings with AFC West rivals.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -1. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (2-2): Alex Smith has been a major factor in Kansas City's recent success against the Raiders, completing 61 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions en route to posting a 5-1 record. Smith has been even better in Oakland, recording nine TD passes without a pick while registering a 68-percent completion rate. Jamaal Charles, who has scored more touchdowns (38) since 2013 than any player in the league, is expected to have a bigger role Sunday after gaining seven yards on only two carries against Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (4-1): Derek Carr continues to prove he is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, ranking third in the AFC with a 102.3 rating while throwing 11 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. The 25-year-old Carr, who has been sacked only twice this season, has developed a superb on-field relationship with Michael Crabtree as the wide receiver leads the team with 29 catches and entered Week 6 tied for first in the league with five TD receptions. The passing game figures to be relied upon again as running back Latavius Murray, who missed last week's victory over San Diego with a toe injury, has not practiced this week.

1. Chiefs RB Spencer Ware ranks fourth in the NFL with 120.8 yards from scrimmage per contest.

2. Oakland rookies Jalen Richard (eight carries, 31 yards versus San Diego) and DeAndre Washington (nine, 23) will handle the rushing duties should Murray be unavailable.

3. Kansas City's Andy Reid owns a 15-2 record following a bye week in his coaching career.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 27, Raiders 23