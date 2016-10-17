Chiefs maintain mastery of Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Kansas City Chiefs had two weeks to fix what went wrong in a 43-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers before facing the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

The Chiefs put their time to good use.

Spencer Ware rushed for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Alex Smith completed 19 of 22 passes for 224 yards, and the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 26-10 at the Oakland Coliseum.

Kansas City (3-2) defeated Oakland (4-2) for the fourth consecutive time and the sixth time in the past seven meetings. The Chiefs, who were coming off a bye week, rolled up 406 yards of offense and held Oakland to 286.

"That's what we wanted to do," Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson said of the bounce-back win. "I talked about not losing our confidence. Responding well in a hostile environment. To come in here and quiet this crowd, it's a hard thing to do."

The Raiders fell into a first-place tie with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West on a rainy day in Oakland.

"Not the kind of afternoon we were hoping to have today," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. "We took our lumps. We were outplayed, outcoached."

Smith improved to 8-1 in nine career starts against the Raiders. He entered the game with a 106.1 career passer rating against Oakland and was even better Sunday, posting a 109.1 mark for the day.

Smith credited a balanced Chiefs attack for keeping the Raiders off balance.

"I think looking back at two weeks ago, letting that game get away and really feeling like we did get one-dimensional, and then to get back to us, which is balanced and mixed and throwing a lot of different looks at you, run and pass, spreading the field," Smith said.

"I felt like we did a great job taking our shot today and when we did, hitting them. But certainly the running game got us going and staying with that."

Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles played his second game in a row since returning from a torn right ACL he sustained on Oct. 11, 2015, against Pittsburgh. He carried nine times for 33 yards and a touchdown, and the Chiefs rushed for 183 yards and three scores as a team.

"When you're talking about Jamaal, you're talking about a future Hall of Fame player," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "You're not going to replace Jamaal Charles. ... It was great to have him back. I don't want to take anything away from Ware and the way he plays. He just is so tough. Having them both out there, that's a win-win."

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 22 of 34 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown, but he was intercepted once and lost a fumble. Oakland wide receiver Amari Cooper caught a career-high 10 passes -- nine in the first half -- for 129 yards.

The Chiefs built a 13-10 halftime lead, then outscored Oakland 13-0 in the second half, dominating a Raiders offense that came into the game ranked fifth in the NFL for total yards.

Kansas City took the second-half kickoff and drove 75 yards in seven plays for defensive tackle Dontari Poe's 1-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 20-10. Ware set up the score with a 45-yard run to the Raiders 3.

On third-and-goal from the 1, Reid went deep into his playbook. The 6-foot-3, 346-pound Poe lined up at halfback then went in motion to the right slot. Poe caught Smith's backward pass and followed three blockers into the end zone for his second career NFL touchdown. Last season, he took a handoff and leaped into the end zone for a 1-yard TD against the San Diego Chargers.

"Alex threw the ball perfect," Poe said. "I just had to clap my hands together and tuck it in and run. That simple."

The Chiefs forced a punt and took over on Oakland's 36 after Tyreek Hill's 50-yard return. Cairo Santos hit a 22-yard field goal, making it 23-10 midway through the third quarter. Santos increased Kansas City's lead to 26-10 with a 44-yard field goal with 9:51 left in the fourth.

The Raiders marched to Kansas City's 20 midway through the fourth, but linebacker Dee Ford forced a Carr fumble, and linebacker Tamba Hali recovered at the 12.

"It hurts," Carr said of the loss. "Especially in a division game, especially against the Chiefs. We didn't do enough at all. That was a bad performance by us."

Carr completed 15 of 20 passes in the first half for 170 yards and one touchdown, a 3-yard strike to wide receiver Andre Holmes, capping a seven-play, 46-yard drive to open the game. Cooper caught nine passes for 117 yards in the first half.

NOTES: Former Raiders LB Sio Moore, who signed with the Chiefs on Oct. 7 after being released by Indianapolis, was inactive. ... Raiders OTs Menelik Watson (calf ), Vadal Alexander (ankle) and Matt McCants (knee) were inactive. ... Raiders rookie RB DeAndre Washington made his second straight start in place of Latavius Murray (toe), who was inactive. Washington gained 49 yards on 10 carries, and Oakland managed just 65 yards on the ground overall.