Goff rallies Rams past Chiefs 21-20

Rookie quarterback Jared Goff threw his first touchdown pass, rallying the Rams to a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Goff, the No. 1 pick of this year's NFL draft, connected with Malcolm Brown for a 10-yard scoring pass with 10:30 remaining. Goff was 8 of 12 for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith completed 9 of 12 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Smith guided the Chiefs on a 13-play, 75-yard march on their opening drive as running back Spencer Ware scored on a 2-yard run for an early lead.

However, the Rams (2-0) answered on their initial possession, going 81 yards in five plays as running back Todd Gurley scooted in for a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7 with 5:13 left in the first quarter.

Rams starting quarterback Case Keenum, who finished with 4 of 5 completions and a score, hit Pharoh Cooper on an 11-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 advantage early in the second quarter.

The Chiefs knotted the score when Smith found Jeremy Maclin for a 20-yard scoring pass 3:29 later.

Goff's outing didn't start well. He fumbled on his second play and Kansas City recovered.

The Chiefs cashed in the miscue with a 32-yard field goal by Carlos Santos at 7:59 of the second quarter. Santos added a 19-yard boot before the end of the half for a 20-14 Kansas City edge.

Kansas City (0-2) had a shot at winning in the final two minutes but Jabriel Washington recovered Aaron Murray's fumble at the Rams' 22-yard line to seal it for Los Angeles.

Chiefs quarterback Nick Foles, a former Ram, finished 18 of 22 for 133 yards passing.