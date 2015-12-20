Preview: Chiefs at Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs have clawed their way back into the AFC playoff race, but they need an eighth straight victory Sunday against the host Baltimore Ravens in order to stay there. The Chiefs look to maintain their position in the wild-card chase and keep alive their hopes of an AFC West title by sending the Ravens to a third straight defeat.

The Chiefs hit rock bottom when they lost star running back Jamaal Charles to a season-ending knee injury while dropping a fifth straight game, but they haven’t lost since. Alex Smith has run the offense efficiently and near flawlessly, and Kansas City’s defense has been excellent and opportunistic. Not much has gone right for the Ravens, who have struggled to find consistency under center since losing Joe Flacco to a season-ending knee injury. If Matt Schaub - who won his first start two weeks ago against Cleveland - can’t return to the lineup, Jimmy Clausen will be in line to make his second straight start.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -7.5. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (8-5): Smith saw his streak of 312 passes without an interception – the second-longest in NFL history – end last week, but he also threw his 15th touchdown pass and needs 280 passing yards to eclipse his career-best of 3,313 set in 2013. A year after failing to throw a single touchdown pass to a wide receiver, Smith has benefited from the addition of Jeremy Maclin, who has 72 receptions for 935 yards and five TDs. The defense has been dominant throughout the winning streak and has held five of its last six opponents under 100 yards rushing while forcing turnovers in nine straight games.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (4-9): Baltimore easily could be winless or in the thick of the playoff race, as all of its first 12 games were decided by eight points or fewer and went down to the final series. Everything fell apart in last week’s 35-6 home loss to Seattle, as the Ravens managed only 28 rushing yards and gave up five touchdown passes by Russell Wilson. The defense, which had held three of its previous four opponents under 260 yards, surrendered 424 to the Seahawks – their highest total since Week 5.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The all-time series is tied 3-3, but the Ravens have won three straight meetings - including a 9-6 victory in the most recent clash in 2012.

2. Kansas City DE Tamba Hali needs one sack to surpass Neil Smith (86.5) for second on the team’s all-time list.

3. Baltimore WR Kamar Aiken has posted at least five receptions and 45 receiving yards in six straight games.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 26, Ravens 16