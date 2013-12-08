Preview: Chiefs at Redskins

The Kansas City Chiefs’ dream season has come crashing back to reality with three straight losses, but they can move a step closer to clinching a playoff spot with a victory at Washington on Sunday. The Chiefs would punch their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Redskins and a loss or tie from Miami or Baltimore. Washington is out of playoff contention after squandering a 14-point lead Sunday against the New York Giants for its fourth straight loss.

While both teams come in riding losing streaks, the downturn has to come as more of a shock to Kansas City, which has seen its hopes of claiming the AFC’s top seed dwindle after a 9-0 start. “I think it’s important that you stick with the process,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. “It’s important to trust that and believe in it. They’re learning that as you go through, that’s the ebb and flow of the season in the National Football League.” The Chiefs have won seven of eight all-time meetings, including a 14-6 victory at Washington in the most recent clash in 2009.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Kansas City -3. O/U: 44.5.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (9-3): Kansas City has found itself unable to keep pace in shootouts the past three weeks, losing to Denver twice with a heartbreaking defeat to San Diego sandwiched between. This is a much better matchup for the Chiefs, who allow an AFC-low 17.8 points per game and boast an NFL-best turnover margin of plus-14. The injury bug has hit the Chiefs at a bad time with linebacker Justin Houston (team-high 11 sacks) out with an elbow injury and left tackle Branden Albert (knee) and tight end Anthony Fasano (concussion) unlikely to play.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-9): Three of Washington’s four consecutive losses have come by eight points or fewer, and the league’s best ground game has been impressive of late. Quarterback Robert Griffin III turned in one of his best efforts of the season last week, completing 24-of-32 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown and rushing for a season-high 88 yards on 12 carries. The defense has been one of the worst in the league but gave up a season-low 286 total yards last week against the Giants.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas City coach Andy Reid needs one victory to become the 21st coach in NFL history with 150 wins, including the postseason.

2. Washington has rushed for at least 100 yards in 11 consecutive games, two shy of tying its longest streak under coach Mike Shanahan.

3. Smith needs 27 rushing yards to pass Tyler Thigpen (386 in 2008) for the most in a season by a Chiefs quarterback.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 23, Redskins 16