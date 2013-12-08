Chiefs 45, Redskins 10: Jamaal Charles rushed for a season-high 151 yards and scored rushing and receiving touchdowns as visiting Kansas City snapped its three-game losing streak with a dominant performance against Washington.

Alex Smith was 14-of-20 for 137 yards and two touchdowns and Dwayne Bowe caught four passes for 69 yards and a score for the Chiefs (10-3), who will clinch a playoff spot later Sunday with a Miami or Baltimore loss or tie. Knile Davis added his first career rushing touchdown and the Chiefs scored twice on special teams as Kansas City gave coach Andy Reid his 150th career win, including the postseason.

Robert Griffin III had a rough day for the Redskins (3-10), going 12-of-26 for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception before being replaced by Kirk Cousins. Washington managed only 260 total yards and was held under 100 yards rushing for the first time in 12 games as it lost its fifth straight contest.

The Chiefs didn’t punt until midway through the second quarter, by which time they were already up 31-0. They scored a field goal and three touchdowns on their first four offensive series and tacked on another score when Dexter McCluster took a punt return 74 yards.

Quintin Demps followed Washington’s lone touchdown of the day with a 95-yard kickoff return to the end zone and Kansas City led 38-10 at halftime. Both teams sat most of their stars in the second half rather than risk injury on a sloppy field as freezing rain fell throughout the day.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last time the Chiefs had kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game was when Dante Hall did it against St. Louis on Dec. 8, 2002. … McCluster had 177 punt return yards, breaking the franchise record of 141 set in 1979. … The Chiefs are 4-0 against the NFC East and have won by an average of 17.5 points.