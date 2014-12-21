Steelers take playoff step, drop Chiefs 20-12

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers picked the right time to get hot in an otherwise up-and-down season. As a result, they are headed to the playoffs.

The Steelers won their third straight game Sunday as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shook off a knee injury and threw for 220 yards and a touchdown to help the Steelers clinch a playoff berth with a 20-12 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chiefs (8-7) had their playoff hopes severely damaged while losing for the fourth time in their last five games. Kansas City has to beat San Diego Chargers at home next Sunday and also hope for help from other teams in order to reach the postseason.

Through six games, the Steelers were just 3-3, and their playoff hopes were still in doubt when they fell to 7-5 with a loss to New Orleans on Nov. 30. However, they are 3-0 in December.

”The big thing is that we’ve evolved throughout,“ Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. ”We were young at the early stages of the year. Same guys but they’ve matured through the process.

“We’ve been doing what teams need to do this time of year which is ratcheting it up and being a more difficult team to beat. We’re beating ourselves less which is good.”

The Steelers (10-5) can win the AFC North title next Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4-1) in the regular-season finale. The Bengals host Denver on Monday night.

“Winning the division would mean everything,” Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said. “To bring the playoffs to Pittsburgh, to our fans, would be a great opportunity.”

Roethlisberger completed 18 of 25 passes in helping the Steelers (10-5) to the playoffs for first time since 2011 following back-to-back 8-8 seasons.

Though quarterback Alex Smith had his first 300-yard passing game since 2012 --- finishing with 311 --- but he was sacked six times and all of the Chiefs’ points came on four field goals by rookie kicker Cairo Santos.

“I thought the guys played hard and aggressive but we have to play more consistent football,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We can learn from this. We’re going to do that. We’re going to make sure we’re a better football team. That’s what we’ll do and whatever happens, happens.”

Roethlisberger injured his right knee when hit while throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Brown that gave the Steelers a 17-6 lead with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Roethlisberger was taken to the locker room for examination by the team’s medical staff while backup quarterback Bruce Gradkowski began warming up. However, Roethlisberger quickly returned to the sideline and went back into the game when the Steelers regained possession following a 43-yard field goal by Santos with 10:18 left that drew the Chiefs within eight points, 19-7.

Roethlisberger said he was “fine” after the game but wasn’t celebrating the victory

“We still have another game,” he said. “It’s a divisional game and it’s at home so we’re not looking past that.”

Roethlisberger then led the Steelers on a 12-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a 23-yard field goal by kicker Shaun Suisham with 4:04 to go that increased their lead to 20-9.

Santos’ fourth field goal, a 23-yarder with 1:37 left, cut the Steelers’ lead to eight again but Pittsburgh recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.

Neither the Steelers’ Le‘Veon Bell nor the Chiefs’ Jamaal Charles stood out in a matchup of two of the NFL’s top running backs. Bell rushed for 63 yards on 20 carries and Charles had 29 yards in nine attempts.

Brown had seven receptions for 72 yards and Pittsburgh tight end Heath Miller added seven catches for 68 yards. Kansas City wide receiver Albert Wilson had 87 yards on five catches.

Bell’s 1-yard touchdown with 4:18 left in the second quarter finished an 11-play, 80-yard drive and gave the Steelers the lead for good, 10-6. Pittsburgh’s defense stopped the Chiefs on downs at the Steelers’ 12 with 20 seconds left in the half.

“In hindsight, you say we probably should have kicked but we wanted to take advantage of the red zone and had a lot (of plays) on the game sheet,” Reid said.

NOTES: Steelers WR Antonio Brown broke his own franchise single-season record for receiving yards by raining his total to 1,569. He had 1,499 last season. Brown‘s999 122 receptions are also a team record. ... Steelers SS Troy Polamalu (knee) sat out and S Will Allen took his spot in the starting lineup. ... Pittsburgh LB James Harrison had seven tackles and a 1 ½ sacks after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. ... Chiefs WR Donnie Avery was an inactive despite not being on the injury report during the week. Avery, who has played only once since Week 4, has a lingering groin injury. ... Kansas City WR Dwayne Bowe (illness) started despite not being able to practice all week and had six receptions for 57 yards.