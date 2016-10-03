EditorsNote: adds position for Jarvis Jones in notes

Steelers ride Roethlisberger's 5 TDs to rout of Chiefs

PITTSBURGH -- Coach Mike Tomlin called it Redemption Sunday following Pittsburgh's worst loss in 27 years. As usual, Ben Roethlisberger was the Steelers' redeemer.

Roethlisberger threw touchdown passes on three consecutive passes in the first half while tossing four of his five scoring passes before halftime, and the Steelers rebounded from a 31-point loss to rout the Kansas City Chiefs 43-14 Sunday night.

Antonio Brown caught two touchdown passes, giving him an NFL-leading 35 TD catches since the start of the 2013 season, and Le'Veon Bell ran for 144 yards and added 34 receiving yards in his first game in more than a year.

"When everybody gets involved," Roethlisberger said, "we can be pretty dangerous."

Pittsburgh (3-1) was coming off a 34-3 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, and both Tomlin and Roethlisberger challenged the Steelers this week to rebound -- and in a hurry.

"It was a big one for us," Tomlin said. "We performed better. We didn't reinvent the wheel schematically ... (but) the guys made it come alive."

It didn't take them long on a rainy night, either. The Steelers took advantage of turnovers on the Chiefs' first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead with 5:10 left in the first quarter and cruised to their sixth straight win over Kansas City (2-2) in Pittsburgh.

"I told the guys before the game, we're driving with a broken rearview mirror," Roethlisberger said of putting the Eagles game behind them. "It's not there. We're not looking back, we're got to look forward, and I think we did that."

Roethlisberger had as many TD passes as incompletions as he finished 22 of 27 for 300 yards with no interceptions -- his 47th career 300-yard game. Darrius Heyward-Bey, Markus Wheaton and Jesse James also had scoring catches.

"The guys made plays -- you get it up there (in the air) and the guys will make plays," Roethlisberger said. "It was rainy, and it wasn't easy to make plays. Everyone got involved."

Brown made four catches for 64 yards in his second multiple-TD game this season and his fifth in two seasons.

The Chiefs, who beat a Roethlisberger-less Steelers 23-13 last season, didn't score until Alex Smith (30 of 50, 287 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Tyreek Hill early in the fourth quarter with Pittsburgh leading 36-0. Travis Kelce caught a 3-yard TD pass from Smith in the final seconds.

"I take full responsibility for it," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose team has a bye next week. "We'll go back to the drawing board."

Smith said, "You turn the ball over on two of your first three possessions ... you dig a big hole. A big chunk of the game (plan) gets carried away. ... You're a bunch of scores down and (you become) one-dimensional. That game got out of hand early."

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gained 82 yards on 13 carries, and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin caught five passes for a team-high 78 yards. Bell got many of his yards in the second half, when the Steelers were cruising with a big lead.

Bell tore a knee ligament on Oct. 1, 2015, and didn't play the rest of the season, then was suspended for the first three games of this season. On Sunday, though, he didn't look as if he hadn't played in more than a year.

"You saw what all we did with him," Roethlisberger said. "It's a compliment to him. He played running back, he played wide receiver. We challenged him to do a lot, and he answered the bell."

The Steelers' defense, so miserable the week before while allowing 426 yards in a 34-3 setback against the Eagles, forced turnovers on the Chiefs' first two possessions, leading to two quick touchdowns.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt caused Ware's third fumble of the season on Kansas City's opening drive, with cornerback Ross Cockrell making the recovery at the Chiefs 31.

On a third-and-9 play, Heyward-Bey split a Chiefs pass defense that was shaded to the opposite side of the field and three other Steelers receivers. Roethlisberger found him for a 31-yard touchdown. Roethlisberger then hit Wheaton for the two-point conversion as the Steelers -- the NFL's most prolific two-point team last season -- again chose to eschew the extra-point kick.

Defensive end Cam Heyward, who had only the second Steelers sack of the season on the Chiefs' first drive, then tipped a Smith pass that outside linebacker Jarvis Jones returned to the 4. Roethlisberger promptly hit Brown for the Steelers' second touchdown.

After that, Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons said, "We made them one-dimensional."

The Steelers' defense, much more active than it was in Philadelphia, subsequently forced a short Chiefs punt, allowing Roethlisberger to find Brown again -- this time for 38 yards -- and a 22-0 Steelers lead with 1:20 remaining in the first quarter.

Roethlisberger threw for three or more touchdowns for the fifth straight game at Heinz Field and needed only 13:40 to achieve it. He added a fourth before halftime, a 9-yard throw to tight end James with 44 seconds left before the break, making it 29-0.

Roethlisberger's career high for passing touchdowns in a half is five, against the Baltimore Ravens in a 38-7 Steelers win in 2007.

NOTES: Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles played for the first time since tearing an ACL last Oct. 11. He had two carries for 7 yards. ... The Steelers started two undrafted free agents, S Jordan Dangerfield and G B.J. Finney. They were without five injured starters, and two more -- RT Marcus Gilbert (midfoot) and LB Jarvis Jones (ankle) left during the game. ... Former Steelers OLB Kevin Greene received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony. ... Rain fell throughout the game, varying in intensity from light to heavy. ... The Chiefs haven't won in Pittsburgh since clinching a playoff berth there in 1986. ... Steelers WR Antonio Brown's game shoes featured a tribute to the late Arnold Palmer and were inscribed "The King." ... Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley was the Chiefs' head coach from 2009-11.