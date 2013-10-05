Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

Rookie offensive tackle Eric Fisher will not play in Sunday’s game for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans because of a concussion.

Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, was injured in the second quarter of last Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. He missed the second half of the game and did not practice this week.

Donald Stephenson will replace Fisher at right tackle against the Titans. He started seven games at tackle as a rookie last year.

“Really the only two listed as out are (Eric) Fisher and (Travis) Kelce,” coach Andy Reid said Friday. Kelce is a rookie tight end with a bad knee.

“Other than that, we look forward to having the opportunity to play the Titans. We know they’re a good football team. The guys have had a good week of practice and prepared themselves to go down and play a good football team.”

Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles is probable and cornerback Brandon Flowers is questionable but both expect to play. Charles has blisters on his feet and Flowers has right knee inflammation. Both players missed some practice time this week. Flowers did not play against the Giants.

--When he was the general manager of the Chiefs, Carl Peterson frequently said: “My job is to get the head coach what he needs.”

Last Sunday, outside the Chiefs’ locker room after the team’s 31-7 victory over the New York Giants, current Chiefs GM John Dorsey was asked about a couple of the waiver wire claims that played a big role in the team’s latest success.

“Isn’t that what the general manager is supposed to do?” Dorsey said. “We get as many good chess pieces as we can and we let the coaches move them around.”

So far, the pieces have come together in almost magical fashion for the Chiefs. The coaching and personnel department would chuckle at that characterization; only they know how much time and effort went into assembling the 53 players on the roster, and then the 45 that have been on the field helping the Chiefs go 4-0 on the season.

After four years in the football desert that was the Scott Pioli Era at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs fans once again are getting a chance to see what happens when the team’s football operation works from the same page and for the same goal. Dorsey and his staff find the players; Reid and his staff coach‘em up and get them on the field so they can contribute when their time comes.

“Listen, if somebody goes down, the next guy is ready to go,” Reid said. “We’ve had a couple different spots where guys have taken advantage of that. That’s important; you want to create competition obviously to be a better football team. That’s the approach and we hammer that home. You’re always challenging yourself every day, and I think (John) Dorsey has done a great job with that here.”

Two of the biggest contributors in the victory over the Giants were tight end Sean McGrath and cornerback Marcus Cooper. A month ago, they were not on the Chiefs roster. They were part of the Waiver-Wire Seven, a group of players the Chiefs claimed off the NFL’s transaction list after they were released by other teams on the cut to 53 players.

Injuries put McGrath and Cooper on the field for an extended period of time against the Giants. McGrath is a first-year player out of Henderson State in Arkansas. When he showed up in Kansas City after being released by Seattle, he didn’t have a catch to his name in the NFL.

With starter Anthony Fasano out for a second week because of knee and ankle injuries, McGrath got the start against the Giants and he was the Chiefs leading receiver with five catches for 64 yards and a five-yard touchdown catch.

Cooper is a rookie out of Rutgers that was released on the final cut by San Francisco. He was selected No. 252 by the Niners in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. When it became obvious that Dunta Robinson wasn’t going to be able to handle the duties of filling in for the injured Brandon Flowers at left cornerback, the Chiefs coaches threw Cooper into the fire. The rookie did a remarkable job going up against veteran receivers like Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks. Cooper knocked down two passes and held his own throughout the last three quarters of the game.

These are the types of things good NFL teams do -- they find the supremely talented players in the NFL Draft, and they also find the warm bodies that maybe aren’t quite yet starting material, but can be developed into contributors and maybe eventually first-teamers.

Peterson and Marty Schottenheimer rosters in the 1990s were riddled with players like McGrath and Cooper, guys like Tracy Simien, Keith Cash, Kimble Anders, Anthony Davis, J.J. Birden, Martin Bayless, Barry Word, Joe Phillips, Derrick Walker and others.

All those players had chances with other NFL teams, but ended up on the waiver wire. All came to Kansas City and ended up in the starting lineup, sprinkled in between the high draft choices like Derrick Thomas, Neil Smith, Albert Lewis, Tim Grunhard and John Alt. It was all a contributing factor to the franchise winning 105 games in the 1990s.

It is what the general manager is supposed to do -- “get the head coach what he needs.” That attitude is back in Kansas City and it’s paying off.

SERIES HISTORY: 47th regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead, 26-20.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--When Lamar Hunt was forming the American Football League the first person he talked to about joining him was Bud Adams. Together, they announced the Dallas Texans and Houston Oilers in the summer of 1959, with the AFL’s first season coming the next year with a total of eight teams.

Adams got the first victory between them, but it came before the teams played on the field. Hunt asked Adams what colors he wanted to use for his team and the Houston owner said Columbia blue. That was the color Hunt wanted to use for his Texans’ uniforms. Hunt didn’t put up a fight and decided to go for red and gold, the colors still in use by the franchise.

-- The Chiefs’ last victory in the playoffs came against the Houston Oilers -- now Tennessee Titans -- on January 16, 1994 when they won 28-20 at the Astrodome. Starting for the Oilers that day was current Titans head coach Mike Munchak. Houston was a heavy favorite thanks to the defense of coordinator Buddy Ryan’s unit, but the Chiefs put up 354 yards on offense, with quarterback Joe Montana throwing three touchdown passes.

-- In five previous games against the Titans, the Chiefs have been able to win only once in Nashville. That came in December 2004 when they grabbed a 49-38 victory in a Monday night game. Their only other visit was in 2000 when they lost 17-10 in overtime.

-- Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles has his hands on the ball quite a bit in the Andy Reid offense, but not quite as often carrying the ball in the running game. He’s become the team’s leading receiver this season. But on the ground, Charles needs just 73 yards to become the third leading rusher in franchise history. Charles has 4,825 yards, just behind Christian Okoye with 4,897 yards. The two leading career rushers for the Chiefs were Priest Holmes with 6,070 yards and Larry Johnson who had 6,015 yards.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 -- That’s the number of victories for the Chiefs so far in the 2013 season, double the two games they won last year. They become the second team in NFL history to win just two games one year and come back and win their first four the next season. The 1980 Detroit Lions were the other team that accomplished that quick turnaround.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s so much fun when you win, and it sucks so bad when you lose. We know the part that sucks from the last few years. That’s why we are enjoying the wins, but not getting too hyper over them. We want to keep it up, it’s addicting and we don’t want to suck anymore.” -- Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Dwayne Bowe has enjoyed playing against the Titans over his career, posting 18 catches for 303 yards and a touchdown in three games. That’s the most yardage he accumulated against any non-AFC West team in his seven seasons with the Chiefs. It was in 2010 that he caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee.

--QB Alex Smith played against the Titans just once in his career, a start for the 49ers against Tennessee during the 2009 season at San Francisco. Smith threw for 286 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, but also threw three interceptions in losing 34-27.

--RB Jamaal Charles faced the Titans twice and totaled 160 yards in total offense on 16 carries and eight receptions. Charles has a pair of touchdown catches against Tennessee, unusual considering it wasn’t until this season that he’s been used as a receiver.

-- WR Dexter McCluster’s 89-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Giants was the fourth longest in Chiefs history

-- SS Eric Berry returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown against the Titans in 2010. It was the first score of his career. His second came earlier this season when he returned an interception for a score against Philadelphia.

INJURY IMPACT

--OT Eric Fisher will not play Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans because of a concussion. Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, was injured in the second quarter of last Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. He missed the second half of the game and did not practice this week. Donald Stephenson will replace Fisher at right tackle against the Titans. He started seven games at tackle as a rookie last year.

--RB Jamaal Charles is probable. He has blisters on his feet but is expected to play.

--RB Jamaal Charles was a limited participant in practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday practice and on Friday was listed as questionable, although coaches expect him to play.

--FS Kendrick Lewis was a limited participant in practice on Thursday after minimal participation in Wednesday’s practice. Lewis is dealing with an ankle injury that he played with last Sunday. He’s expected to play against Tennessee.

GAME PLAN: In a lot of ways, the Chiefs and Titans are almost mirror images of each other.

Offensively, they both have home run hitting running backs in Jamaal Charles and Chris Johnson. They have solid if not household-name wide receivers and they seldom turn over the football. On defense both teams force turnovers and have productive pass rushes. They are both solid on special teams.

So, essentially, the Chiefs must find a way to not beat themselves, and also beat a team that is very much like them. They must again use the formula that got them to 4-0 and that includes -- win the turnover battle, win the battle for sacks, keep the opponent off the scoreboard and get an advantage in field position and time of possession.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith vs. Titans outside linebackers Akeem Ayers and Zach Brown -- One of the big factors in Kansas City’s success on offense has been the running of Smith. He is not afraid to take off when he feels the pocket closing in on him and he seems adept at turning a potentially negative play into positive yardage. Right now he is the league’s No. 3 rushing quarterback with 151 yards on 30 runs, trailing only Michael Vick (26-228) and Terrelle Pryor (26-190). Ayers and Brown, along with the Titans safeties will have to work to make sure they do not let Smith find a wide-open running lane when he leaves the pocket.

-- Chiefs cornerback Marcus Cooper vs. Titans wide receivers Nate Washington, Kenny Britt and Kendall Wright -- There remains a chance that starting left cornerback Brandon Flowers will be able to get on the field for Sunday’s game despite his knee sprain. But there’s a far better chance that Cooper will be out there, especially after his performance against the New York Giants where he proved up to the job of covering Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks. Cooper was drafted by San Francisco in the seventh round, then released on the final cut of the preseason and he was claimed on waivers by the Chiefs. Washington has been the big-play maker for the Tennessee offense (17.5 yards per catch).