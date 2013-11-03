Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

The success of the Kansas City Chiefs this season is getting them a prime-time spot on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL announced Friday that the Chiefs’ Nov. 17 game in Denver against the Broncos will move as part of the league’s flex scheduling to an 8:30 p.m. ET start on NBC.

The Green Bay Packers at New York Giants game originally scheduled for Sunday night moves to a 4:25 p.m. ET start on FOX. The San Diego Chargers-Miami Dolphins game will be played at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Chiefs are off to an 8-0 start under new coach Andy Reid. They are atop the AFC West standings, one game ahead of the Broncos (7-1).

The NFL’s flex scheduling allows the league to move games from afternoon to evening starts during Weeks 11 through 17.

The Chiefs are one of the surprise teams of the 2013 season while the Giants are one of the disappointments with a 2-6 record.

--The Chiefs were pushed to the end of the game by the Cleveland Browns before securing victory No. 8, winning 23-17. That was easily the toughest game of the season for the Chiefs.

Outside linebacker Tamba Hali was talking about the change in station for the Chiefs in the 2013 season. They have gone from one of the league squads classified as a hunter, trying to knock off teams holding better records, to playing the role of the hunted as they hold the NFL’s best record at midseason.

”We are going to get everybody’s best game from here on out,“ said Hali. ”That’s a good football team that we beat today. We’ve been in their shoes where you have a team that’s better than the record shows. We’ve done that.

“Remember 2011 when Green Bay came in at the end of the season undefeated? We got up and gave them a game and beat them (19-14).”

Even as the hunted, the Chiefs are forced to raise their level of performance to meet the emotion coming from their opponents.

”When you’re the only undefeated team, I think other teams recognize that,“ said quarterback Alex Smith. ”Nobody sneaks up on anybody in this league. I think we’re kind of prepared for it.

“And we love it. Coach (Andy) Reid talks about it all the time, that you want teams’ best shots. You want the stage you are playing on to get bigger. That’s why you put in all of the work in the offseason. That’s why you do training camp. You want those opportunities. You want that honor. I think it’s a great thing.”

Successful NFL teams do not just suddenly show up in January and make a run through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl. They reach the highest levels of the game because of the experiences of the entire season. In the last year, the Chiefs have changed their profile from a team that could always find ways to lose, to this year’s club that finds ways to win and doesn’t get their panties all in a bunch when the game is close and time is running out.

“Would we prefer to blow teams out? Of course,” said ILB Derrick Johnson. “But that doesn’t happen very often in the NFL. There are too many good players and good coaches. You win them anyway you can, and every time you do that, you are building habits and experiences. There’s nothing better than having been there before, and that gives you an idea of what kind of things can happen.”

There is always a battle of semantics that goes on among pundits and fans about whether teams play to win, or play not to lose. But the important thought for any team is the total belief they can win the game, no matter the circumstances.

“Last year we didn’t have the thought late in the game that we could win,” said FS Kendrick Lewis. “Now, no matter what happens, we don’t ever think of anything else but winning.”

When the Chiefs offense went belly-up in the second half against Cleveland, producing only 50 yards on 24 plays, the defense and special teams made the necessary plays that wrapped up victory No. 8.

”There was no doubt in our minds,“ said strong safety Eric Berry. ”We respect every team we play. We knew it was going to be a tough afternoon. They came out and started slow, but then they really got rolling and it was a tussle.

“But we don’t overreact to anything. We just go and play the next play because we believe the next one is going to be the play that decides the game.”

SERIES HISTORY: 42nd regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 23-17-1 and has won two of the three post-season games played between the teams. The last time they met was in the 2012 season, when the Bills won 35-17 at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

-- The Chiefs have never enjoyed much success in Buffalo once the games left War Memorial Stadium and moved into the team’s current home at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park for the 1973 season. In “The Rockpile” as the old Buffalo stadium was called, the Chiefs were 5-4-1. The last 11 games played in the Ralph; K.C. is just 1-10, the only victory coming in 1986.

-- The Chiefs have dropped five of the last six games they’ve played against the Buffalo Bills, winning only in 2010 when kicker Ryan Succop hit a field goal with time running out in the overtime period for a 13-10 Kansas City victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

-- The Chiefs and Bills have met three times in the playoffs over the years, with all of those games played in Buffalo. They faced off in the 1966 AFL Championship Game and Kansas City’s 31-7 victory punched their ticket to the first Super Bowl. The teams also played each other in the 1993 AFC Championship Game, won by the Bills 30-13. They met in 1991 in a divisional round game and Buffalo took that one in a 37-14 decision.

-- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a 2-2 record against Buffalo from his 14 seasons in Philadelphia. The Eagles won in 2003 and 2007, while losing games in 1999 and 2011.

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 of 30 -- The Chiefs defense has faced 30 possessions in the fourth quarter through the season’s first eight games. Opponents have scored only twice, once on a touchdown and another time by field goal. On the other 28 the Chiefs forced 11 punts, with nine takeaways, four times the ball was turned over on downs, three possessions came at the end of the game and once it was a missed field goal.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m telling you that there’s room to improve and I take that to heart. Those aren’t empty words that I‘m throwing at you. We have a ton of room to improve in all three phases. You have to make sure you go out to practice with that in mind. You get better at what you’re doing then you get better at what you’re not doing well and you make sure you keep improving.” -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

-- RB Jamaal Charles has 573 yards in total offense over five games against Buffalo, with 401 rushing yards on 60 carries and 22 catches for 172 yards. He has scored three times. In the 2010 season, Charles ran for 177 yards on 22 carries in the Chiefs victory over Buffalo.

-- WR Dwayne Bowe has caught 16 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns against the Bills. Last season in the K.C.-Buffalo game, Bowe caught 8 passes for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

-- OLB Tamba Hali has played against Buffalo five times and put up 19 total tackles and 3.5 sacks against the Bills. In the Chiefs victory over the Bills in the 2010 season, Hali had 4 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

-- ILB Derrick Johnson played five games against Buffalo and he’s had 29 total tackles in those games. In the Chiefs last victory in the series back in 2010, Johnson had 11 total tackles, forced a fumble, pressured the quarterback and knocked down a pass.

-- CB Sean Smith has seven games of experience against Buffalo from his first four seasons in the league with Miami. He has 19 total tackles, a pair of forced fumbles and five passes broken up.

INJURY IMPACT

-- RB Jamaal Charles was back on the practice field Thursday, working in a limited capacity because of a knee contusion suffered last Sunday. Charles did not practice on Wednesday, and his participation in Thursday’s session follows a pattern of recent weeks where his time on the field during practice is limited and he carries a full load on Sunday.

-- RB Jamaal Charles did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee contusion. “We’re going to let the thing settle down,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of the injury. “I think he will be alright.”

-- WR Dwayne Bowe was a full participant in the Chiefs practice on Wednesday, showing no signs of the groin problem that popped up last week. Bowe played in the game, but caught just one pass.

-- DE Mike Catapano has already been declared out of this Sunday’s game against Buffalo. Catapano suffered a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s game against Cleveland.

GAME PLAN: The Chiefs trip to Buffalo is only their fourth road game of the season, and comes after a three-game home stand where they pushed their record to 8-0. In their winning efforts on the road against Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Tennessee, the Chiefs followed a similar script. They held leads entering the fourth quarter and then added points in the final period and won by 26, 10 and nine points. Those late performances were built on their defense. They’ll need the same type of afternoon against the Bills if they expect to win game No. 9.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Chiefs LT Branden Albert vs. Bills DRE Mario Williams - Pass protection has become a problem for the Chiefs in recent weeks, especially against Cleveland when quarterback Alex Smith went down six times. Every one of K.C.’s starting offensive linemen gave up a sack. It was only the second sack of the season allowed by Albert, as quick Browns rookie OLB Barkevious Mingo beat him to the outside on a speed rush. This week, Albert gets a chance to block one of the league’s hottest sackers in Williams who is tied for second in the league with Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston with 10 sacks. A sputtering offense needs to give Smith time to throw the ball.

--Chiefs OLB Tamba Hali vs. Bills LT Cordy Glenn - Hali did not have a sack in last week’s game against Cleveland, but that didn’t mean he was not able to affect the Browns offense. Left tackle Joe Thomas was flagged three times, twice for holding. Glenn (6-6, 343 pounds) is a big body for Hali (6-3, 275 pounds) to run around. But to pressure the Bills offense, the Chiefs defense needs Hali to overcome the size difference and breakdown the protection offered by Glenn.