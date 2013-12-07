Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

Through the first nine games of the 2013 season it was hard to put a finger on what the Kansas City Chiefs were capable of achieving in their first year under Andy Reid.

Their early opposition was poor, the breaks went their way more often than not, opposing quarterbacks were inexperienced and the Chiefs were healthy. There were doubters everywhere, but all Reid and his team did was play the schedule given to them, and they were successful.

Those same Chiefs are now riding a three-game losing streak that has pulled back the curtains a bit and revealed a football team that isn’t ready to be a real contender.

The opponents have been better and tougher, and the breaks haven’t always gone their way. They have played three games against two quarterbacks that are having outstanding seasons in the AFC in Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers. And, healthy is not a word that can be used when talking about the Chiefs after 12 games.

There’s no shame in losing by 10 points in Denver, and then losing in the last 30 seconds to a division rival like San Diego and then falling by seven points to the Broncos again. But a real contender does not lose all three games. A real contender does not lose back-to-back home games. A real contender does not drop three consecutive games against division opponents.

“These last two, we had a chance to win it; we were in these games,” said quarterback Alex Smith. “Earlier in the year we were coming out on the other end of these. We just have to continue to fight. There’s still everything we want in front of us.”

Everything the Chiefs wanted was to win the AFC West, post the AFC’s best record and play host to postseason games at Arrowhead. That went up in smoke when they lost twice to Denver in three weeks. While they trail the Broncos by just one game in the division standings, they lose the key tiebreakers because of that series sweep and a poor 1-3 record in the AFC West.

As the games have grown bigger in value in the second half of the season, the Chiefs have not responded with bigger and better performances. The defense has fallen apart, while the offense has improved but has been unable to win three shootouts. The formula that produced nine victories has been disrupted and overall Reid’s team has not been able to adapt.

That should not come as a surprise because the Chiefs roster does not have a lot of experience in the NFL playoffs. Only 27 of the players on the 53-man roster have participated in an NFL postseason game and just 15 have started a game in the playoffs. Only one has scored a postseason NFL touchdown - running back Jamaal Charles in 2010. There are four players that played in the 2012 NFL playoffs: wide receiver Donnie Avery (Indianapolis), cornerback Dunta Robinson (Atlanta), tight end Sean McGrath (Seattle) and linebacker Dezman Moses (Green Bay). Smith was the backup quarterback in San Francisco.

The key players on this team - Charles, wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, left tackle Branden Albert, defensive end Tyson Jackson, nose tackle Dontari Poe, outside linebackers Tamba Hali and Justin Houston, inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, cornerback Brandon Flowers, cornerback Sean Smith and safeties Eric Berry and Kendrick Lewis - have never been part of a winning performance in the playoffs. All of those players are starters and among the team leaders.

Do the Chiefs have the experience and confidence necessary to be successful in January?

“I will tell you this is not a business to be in if you don’t have some confidence,” said Reid. “You have to learn from your mistakes and learn quickly. You have to have a short memory is what you need to have. Then the success comes after that.”

Smith says the Chiefs don’t need to change a lot of things to return to their winning ways.

“I don’t think anyone needs to do anything crazy at all,” said Smith. “We need to keep doing what we’ve been doing. We won doing it and we’ll win again.”

Reid has been in these spots before and he thinks his team has the character to rebound.

“They’re willing to learn and take coaching, hard coaching at times,” Reid said. “I think that in the long haul it will pay off for us in a good way.”

SERIES HISTORY: 9th regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead series, 7-1, winning the last meeting between the teams 14-6 in 2009 at FedEx Field.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Chiefs will seek a perfect 4-0 record against the NFC East this season when they travel to face the Washington Redskins. The Chiefs beat Dallas 17-16, Philadelphia 26-16 and the New York Giants 31-7. Since the league went to its current scheduling format, the Chiefs have not swept the NFC East in any season. The best they could produce was in 1995 when they went 3-1 against the division.

-- The last time these teams met was in October 2009 and they played four quarters and could not score a touchdown. The Chiefs won 14-6 thanks to four field goals by kicker Ryan Succop and a safety by outside linebacker Tamba Hali; he sacked quarterback Todd Collins in the end zone in the fourth quarter. Washington’s scores came on a pair of field goals by Shaun Suisham. The Chiefs had a time of possession edge of 14 minutes, 20 seconds. It was the first victory for new GM Scott Pioli and head coach Todd Haley.

-- Alex Smith’s legs have been a big part of the offense this season, far more than anyone expected based on his previous eight seasons with San Francisco. Smith has run 64 times for 360 yards, both career-high numbers for him with four games to play. Before this season, Smith never ran more than 52 times or gained more than 179 yards. He is just 27 yards away from having the best running season by a quarterback in Chiefs history; Tyler Thigpen ran for 386 yards in 2008.

-- In his 14 seasons as head coach of the Eagles, Andy Reid’s teams went 17-11 against the Redskins. But at FedEx Field his record against Washington is 10-4.

“Its hostile territory there,” said Reid. “It’s loud and they have a good football team.”

Asked what memories he has of the playing there, Reid said: “The fight song; you don’t want to hear that too much.”

BY THE NUMBERS: .875 - That’s the Chiefs’ series winning percentage against the Redskins, as they’ve posted a 7-1 record since the 1970 merger. It’s the highest winning percentage that K.C. has versus any NFL team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get to look in their eyes and see what it’s all about ... I don’t see any flinch in these guys at all. There is a certain toughness about them.” Coach Andy Reid talking about his team in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak without key players on both sides of the field, as left tackle Branden Albert and outside linebacker Branden Albert have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at the Washington Redskins.

Albert left last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos with a hyperextended left knee, while Houston hasn’t played since suffering a dislocated right elbow against the San Diego Chargers on Nov. 24.

The Chiefs could also be without tight end Anthony Fasano, who has been going through the league’s concussion protocol. Second-year player Sean McGrath is the only other tight end on the roster, which could lead to a roster move before Sunday if Fasano can’t play. Practice squad tight ends Demetrius Harris and Dominique Jones took some practice reps Friday.

“I‘m going to get with (general manager John) Dorsey on it and (trainer) Rick (Burkholder) and make sure everything‘s-these things you don’t know,” coach Andy Reid said about Fasano’s status. “I want to make sure we exhaust everything and make sure everything is right before I say something. We’ll get it to you fairly quick on what the situation is. ... McGrath and would seem like the logical one if Fasano can’t make it.”

Fasano has also been dealing with a sore knee, although Reid said his availability will be tied to “e the concussion part of it.”

PLAYER NOTES

-- RB Jamaal Charles leads the NFL in first downs with 83 through 12 games. Charles has 58 rushing first downs and 25 receiving first downs. That’s 14 more than the players right behind him, Chicago RB Matt Forte and Philadelphia RB LeSean McCoy.

GAME PLAN: After the last three games in which the Chiefs faced a pair of hot quarterbacks (Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers), this week they face a much different style of quarterback playing the Redskins and Robert Griffin III. While Manning and Rivers are statues in the pocket, Griffin can get out and run. The Chiefs defense will have to not only conjure up a pass rush that has been lacking for the past month, but they’ll have to find a way to keep RG3 contained in the pocket.

Defense got the Chiefs to 9-0 and a lack of top defensive play was the lead cause of 0-3. It will take better defense for Andy Reid and his team to turn things back in a positive and winning direction.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Chiefs ILB Derrick Johnson vs. Redskins RB Alfred Morris -- The Redskins are the league’s best team in the run game, averaging 150.4 yards per game thanks to Morris, who is just four yards away from cracking the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season. The Chiefs are No. 21 among NFL defenses against the run and the key to success for the K.C. defense in stopping Morris will be Johnson. The zone blocking scheme favored by Redskins coach Mike Shanahan is something Johnson is very familiar with since the Chiefs defense has seen it for years with the Broncos. Johnson leads the Chiefs with 92 total tackles.

--Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles vs. Redskins MLB London Fletcher - Charles went over 1,000 yards for the season last Sunday and he’s back to producing more in the run game than as a receiver. In the last two games he has run for 208 yards on 33 carries, a healthy 6.3-yard average, while catching just six passes for 69 yards. With Alex Smith throwing more passes down the field, it has started to open up the line of scrimmage for Charles. The 38-year-old Fletcher has 110 tackles in his 16th NFL season and if there’s one thing the Washington defense has shown it can do its stop the run, allowing 108.8 yards per game to rank No. 14 in the league.