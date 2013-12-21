Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has been the engine driving the 2013 team for the last month.

That is a bit of a surprise since over the first half of the season the unit led by head coach and play caller Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Doug Pederson and starting quarterback Alex Smith had major problems with consistency and productivity.

Example: In games No. 7 through 10, the Chiefs scored just 80 total points, thanks to only six offensive touchdowns in those four games. Against defenses from Houston, Cleveland, Buffalo and Denver, Reid’s offense averaged 185.3 passing yards per game and allowed 13 sacks of Smith.

“We’d be good at times, but we couldn’t keep it going,” said Smith of the offense’s play over the first-half of the season. “Lately, we’ve been able to string together strong possessions. It’s kind of fallen together.”

Example: In games No. 11 through 14 the Chiefs scored 167 points with 19 offensive touchdowns. Against defenses from San Diego, Denver, Washington and Oakland, K.C.’s offense averaged 258.5 passing yards per game and allowed just five sacks.

It was the offense that helped end the Chiefs three-game losing streak with strong efforts against Washington and Oakland where they scored 101 points and 11 offensive touchdowns. The productive legs of running back Jamaal Charles, combined with the accurate and active right arm of Smith, to put the Chiefs in position where they can seriously compete in the NFL’s postseason tournament.

While defense and special teams keyed the 9-0 start, it’s the offensive explosion that has excited the Chiefs locker room.

“Obviously, you win in this league if you score points and you don’t allow points,” said veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson. “Now we know we can score points in all three phases of the game, from offense, to defense, to special teams. That’s a huge plus to have in our package.”

The Chiefs have scored 11 non-offensive touchdowns this season through 14 games. That ties a club record (set in 1992 and 1999) and is only two more TD returns away from tying for the NFL record (Seattle with 13 in 1998).

And the numbers that capsulate the Chiefs season are these: they have a point differential of plus-144 after 14 games. Off their 35 takeaways from opponents, the Chiefs have scored 140 points.

“It’s all about complementary football,” said Johnson. “That’s something the coach has stressed from the first time he talked to us. It’s about defense and offense and special teams all together, helping each other out.”

The offense has finally carried its weight due largely to the familiarity they players developed in each other and Reid’s offensive scheme, plus the familiarity that the coaches have gained with the players in the scheme’s first season in the building.

”The more you play together and the more familiar you become with the routes and what you are being asked to do in the blocking schemes, the protections, everybody just gets a better feel for it,“ Reid said. ”The main thing is they didn’t hang their heads when things weren’t necessarily going right. You would see spurts where you would see a game where we finished strong, but maybe didn’t start out so well.

“These guys didn’t get frustrated. They kept their eye on the big picture of things and hung with it. Is every game going to be a big scoring game? No, that’s not how it works in this league. The foundation they established was very important to what we are doing now.”

SERIES HISTORY: 20th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 11-8. Since the Colts moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis, the Chiefs are an ugly 3-10 against them. The last meeting between the teams was a year ago, when Indy grabbed a 20-13 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

Coach Andy Reid seemed somewhere between hopeful and wishful Friday that two key players may be ready for action, left tackle Branden Albert and outside linebacker Justin Houston.

“Branden Albert and Justin Houston both practiced this whole week and we’ll just see,” Reid said. “ I’ve got them down as questionable, but we’ll see. It’ll be a stretch for them to make it, but they are listed as questionable.”

Reid added about Houston: “He did some good things, yeah. He moved around well. Looked better than he did last week. You know, we’ll just make a decision later here on it.”

-- With running back Jamaal Charles winning the AFC’s offensive player of the week honor after his five-touchdown performance against Oakland, the 2013 Chiefs have now been honored seven times during the season. That ties a club record for total awards in a year; they also had seven in the 1997 season when they went 13-3. This year Charles has been the only offensive recipient, with outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tamba Hali each winning twice, along with returner Dexter McCluster and kicker Ryan Succop.

-- The Chiefs are going for their 12th victory of the season, something that’s happened only four times in the 54-season history of the franchise. The Chiefs went 12-2 in 1968 and then in 1995, 1997 and 2003 they finished the year 13-3. Ironically, none of those four teams earned a victory in the playoffs, losing to Oakland, Indianapolis, Denver and Indianapolis again.

-- With both the Chiefs and Colts already assured spots in the AFC field for the playoffs there is a possibility they’ll face each other twice in the span of three weeks, with a game in the wildcard round of the postseason added to the schedule. That game would be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and for a number of reasons that would be bad news for the Chiefs. First, they are 0-3 in the playoffs against Indy, losing in 1995, 2003 and 2006. Plus, the Chiefs have won just once in Indianapolis since the Colts moved there in 1984. That victory came in 2011; otherwise they are 1-5 when visiting Indy.

BY THE NUMBERS: 140 -- that’s how many points the Chiefs have scored of opponent turnovers. That total leads the league and it’s 35 percent of the Chiefs point-production for the season at 399 points.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Three touchdowns on screen passes? I’ve never seen anything like it, and I certainly have never been part of something like that. Jamaal was simply amazing on those plays. There isn’t much he can’t do with the ball in his hands.” Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith talking about teammate Jamaal Charles and the three touchdowns they connected on against Oakland via screen passes.

AFC PLAYOFFS AT A GLANCE:

CLINCHED: Denver - playoff spot; Indianapolis - AFC South; Kansas City - playoff spot

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver clinches AFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) DEN win + KC loss

Denver clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) DEN win + KC loss + NE loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + CIN loss + IND loss

New England clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:

1) CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + BAL loss

Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN win + MIA loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + MIA loss

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Baltimore clinches a playoff spot with:

1) BAL win + MIA loss + SD loss or tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami clinches a playoff spot with:

1) MIA win + BAL loss + CIN loss

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

-- RB Jamaal Charles earned the AFC offensive player of the week honors for his five-touchdown performance against Oakland. Charles continues to rank among the most productive offensive players in the league, with 1,836 yards from scrimmage and a league leading 18 touchdowns.

-- QB Alex Smith has seen his passer rating improve dramatically in the last month, moving up to a 91 rating, which has him ranked No. 10 among all league quarterbacks and No. 4 in the AFC. The key to his improvement has been his 23 touchdown passes compared to just six interceptions. No quarterback in the league with 300 attempts or more has thrown fewer passes to the other team.

-- WR Dwayne Bowe needs just six yards to move into fourth place in the Chiefs record book for most receiving yards over a career. Bowe has 6,355 yards over seven seasons. Just ahead of him is wide receiver Carlos Carson who over 10 seasons picked up 6,360 receiving yards.

-- OLB Tamba Hali in five games against Indianapolis over his career has 5 sacks and over a dozen tackles in those games where he played both defensive end and outside linebacker.

-- ILB Derrick Johnson now has 976 tackles over his career with the Chiefs and he’s just 24 tackles away from becoming the leading career tackler in franchise history. Currently, the record is 999 and held by former linebacker Gary Spani, who played in 124 games over nine seasons (1978-86). Johnson has now played in 136 games over nine seasons.

INJURY IMPACT

-- WR Dexter McCluster was a limited participant in the Chiefs practice on Wednesday because of an infection in an ankle that showed itself last week. Head coach Andy Reid said McCluster’s ankle is still sore and that his practice time would be judged period-to-period during the session as he tests the ankle.

-- RT Eric Fisher was on the practice field Wednesday after having to leave last Sunday’s game against Oakland with a shoulder injury. Fisher has dinged the shoulder several times this season but he said in the locker room before practice that he was ready to practice and play this week.

-- LT Branden Albert was back on the practice field all week after missing the last two games because of a hyper-extended left knee that he suffered on December 1st. Albert worked with the scout teams as he works his way back.

-- TE Anthony Fasano was working with the starting offense in Wednesday’s practice, the first time that’s happened since he suffered a concussion on December 1st. Fasano is expected to be able to play on Sunday against Indianapolis.

-- OLB Justin Houston was working with the starting defense on Wednesday as the Chiefs may get one of its most explosive players back on the field. Houston has missed the last 3 games because of a dislocated elbow that he suffered on November 24th.

-- LB James-Michael Johnson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday after suffering a sprained AC joint in last Sunday’s game against Oakland. Johnson has been one of the Chiefs best special teams performers this season.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--DOUBTFUL: S Sergio Brown (groin), DT Montori Hughes (knee), DT Ricky Jean Francois (foot), T Jeff Linkenbach (quadricep), G Joe Reitz (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Daniel Adongo (hamstring), WR T.Y. Hilton (shoulder), G Hugh Thornton (neck), CB Gregory Toler (groin)

--PROBABLE: WR LaVon Brazill (foot), RB Donald Brown (neck), DT Aubrayo Franklin (not injury related), RB Stanley Havili (knee), LB Robert Mathis (not injury related), C Samson Satele (elbow)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

-- QUESTIONABLE: T Branden Albert (knee), LB Justin Houston (elbow)

-- PROBABLE: TE Anthony Fasano (concussion, knee), T Eric Fisher (shoulder), LB James-Michael Johnson (shoulder), LB Nico Johnson (ankle), WR Dexter McCluster (ankle), TE Sean McGrath (knee), CB Ron Parker

GAME PLAN:

One thing the Chiefs want to continue doing as the regular season winds to a conclusion is score touchdowns. They’ve been doing so at quickened pace. Over the first 10 games, the Chiefs offense scored 37 touchdowns. Over the last four games they’ve scored 19, including seven rushing and receiving touchdowns against Oakland last Sunday. Throw in four touchdowns from the kicking game and defense and they have averaged 41.8 points per game in the last month. In the first 10 games they averaged 23.2 points each game. That increase of nearly 20 points per game has created confidence within the Chiefs locker room that they can go out and play any type of game that develops

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

-- Chiefs CBs Brandon Flowers and Sean Smith vs. Colts WRs T.Y. Hilton and Darrius Heyward-Bey -- In recent weeks the Chiefs defense has had problems stopping the passing game of opponents and they’ve been giving up a lot of big yardage plays. For instance last Sunday against Oakland, they gave up eight completions of 20 yards or more. Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton has sprinkled in more zone coverages in the last few weeks, but it will likely be Flowers covering Hilton and Smith on Heyward-Bey. Smith has struggled in the last few games.

-- Chiefs pass protection vs. Colts OLB Robert Mathis -- It’s been quite a season so far for Mathis, who leads the NFL with 16 sacks in 14 games. That’s a career-high number for him, coming in the first season where he did not have to share the pass rushing limelight with Dwight Freeney. Indy’s defensive coaching staff led by former Chiefs LB Greg Manusky likes to move Mathis all over the place when he’s coming after the quarterback. He’s likely to go head-to-head at one point with all five K.C. blockers. Most of the pressure will be on the tackles Eric Fisher, Donald Stephenson and possibly Branden Albert returning from a knee injury. The protection for quarterback Alex Smith has improved recently, as he’s been sacked twice in the last three games with 92 total passing plays.