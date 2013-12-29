Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

As the Kansas City Chiefs preparing to close out the regular season and perform in the playoffs they do so with only one Super Bowl ring among its 53 players.

As a rookie, backup outside linebacker Frank Zombo was a starter in Super Bowl XLV for Green Bay as the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the 2010 season. Zombo finished with five tackles and a sack against the Steelers.

For the 2013 Chiefs, that’s 1 of 53, or two percent of the team.

Among the 28 Chiefs who have played NFL postseason football, only 10 experienced winning in the playoffs. That’s 10 of 53 players, or 19 percent.

Nearly half of the players on the Chiefs roster hold football passports that have not been stamped with a visit to the postseason - 25 of 53 players, or 47.2 percent of the roster.

This is the group that head coach Andy Reid will take into the first-round of the AFC tournament as the No. 5 seed where they will face Indianapolis, Cincinnati or potentially even New England.

One of the strengths Reid has relied on during his first season with the Chiefs can best be described as been there, done that. After 14 seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid came into the Arrowhead operation without a lot of start-up time needed. He had to learn the strengths and weaknesses of a roster filled with unfamiliar players, but his experience allowed that transition to go smoothly. The Chiefs’ 9-0 start was helped immeasurably by Reid’s ability to come into the job running, rather than crawling.

What will test Reid’s coaching acumen will be taking a team into the playoffs that is dominated by players who have never been in an NFL postseason game, and if they have played in the playoffs they did not experience success and were infrequent participants.

Inexperience with the importance of December football already popped up with the team’s loss at home to Indianapolis last Sunday. After 14 games of playing solid and focused football, the Chiefs played their worst game of the season against the Colts, getting soundly outplayed and outcoached.

That performance came the week after they clinched their spot in the playoffs with a decisive victory on the road against Oakland.

”The thing you know in this league is there’s a very fine line between winning and losing,“ said Reid. ”You figure that out and you had better figure that out quick. If you didn’t know, it was learned (against Indianapolis). There is no off week, especially when you present yourself to a team in the playoffs.

“I thought the guys were ready to go. That’s how I felt. As it went on, I thought they got the better of us as coaches and players. They did a better job than us. You can’t be off. There’s just no off in this league.”

In the 1990s, the Chiefs were one of the league’s most experienced postseason teams. Playing under Marty Schottenheimer, they had January football in seven of the 10 seasons, the last visit coming in 1997. Over the 16 years since then (1998-2013) the Hunt Family franchise has reached the playoffs four times: 2003, 2006, 2010 and 2013.

A lack of continuity within the organization held back the team’s ability to win enough to make the tournament. Those four appearances in the playoffs were led by four different coaches: Dick Vermeil in 2003, Herm Edwards in 2006, Todd Haley in 2010 and Reid in 2013.

Instability in coaching (five head coaches in the last nine seasons) almost always leads to instability with the roster, and thus the Chiefs do not have a lot of players with postseason experience. There are only 14 men left from the 2010 team that won the AFC West and made the playoffs and only three of those were around for the 2006 game.

There are only two players on the Chiefs roster that have reached the end zone for a touchdown in the playoffs. Alex Smith ran for a 28-yard touchdown for San Francisco against New Orleans in the 2011 playoffs and Jamaal Charles ran 41 yards for a touchdown in the 2010 playoffs against Baltimore.

Not a single player has an interception in the postseason. Combined, the roster has produced 4.5 sacks in the playoffs.

It’s with this group that Reid will enter the AFC tournament next week. It will be his 10th NFL playoffs in 15 years as a head coach. He’s a very experienced postseason coach with a team that barely knows what’s about to happen. It makes for an interesting combination.

SERIES HISTORY: 107th regular-season meeting. Chargers lead series, 52-53-1. San Diego won the first game between the teams this season, 41-38 at Arrowhead Stadium on November 24th.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (8)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Branden Albert, Tackle, 1

Eric Berry, Strong Safety, 3

Jamaal Charles, Running Back, 3

Brandon Flowers, Cornerback, 1

Tamba Hali, Outside Linebacker, 3

Justin Houston, Outside Linebacker, 2

Dexter McCluster, Punt Returner, 1

Dontari Poe, Defensive Lineman, 1

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

KANSAS CITY (at San Diego)

Clinched a playoff spot.

-- The Chiefs have struggled to pick up victories against San Diego over the last seven seasons. Kansas City is 2-10 since their second meeting in the 2007. The last time the Chiefs were able to beat the Chargers was in 2011, taking the game at Arrowhead Stadium 23-20 in overtime. They won the first game between the teams in 2010, in Kansas City. Since the 2000 season, San Diego has swept the yearly series four times, including two victories last season.

-- There are only two active NFL head coaches who have won more games in the playoffs than Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Over 14 seasons in Philadelphia, his teams won 10 games in the league’s tournament. Only New England’s Bill Belichick (17) and Tom Coughlin of the New York Giants (11) have enjoyed more postseason success than Reid. But Belichick and Coughlin own five Super Bowl titles between them. Reid has just one Super Bowl appearance, losing to New England by three points in Super Bowl XLV.

-- In the last 10 seasons the Chiefs are 2-8 against the Chargers playing at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The visitors won 28-24 in 2003 and then a 30-16 victory in 2007. In those eight defeats, the Chiefs lost by an average of 13.5 points per game in Mission Valley.

-- The Chiefs are on the verge of setting an NFL record for kickoff return average for a season. They are averaging 29.8 yards a return through 15 games. The record is held by the 1972 Chicago Bears with a 29.4-yard average. San Diego kicker Nick Novak has 16 touchbacks on the season, one of the lowest totals in the league, so they should have the opportunity to keep their average or improve on the number.

-- This season Andy Reid has won seven of the eight replay challenges where he threw the red flag.

“I‘m proud of that,” said Reid. “I‘m proud of the guys upstairs (assistant coaches Tom Melvin and Brad Childress). I have a lot of trust in them. They know what they’re talking about when they look at those and evaluate them. There are a lot of eyes up there, but Tom is the one that has headed it up over the years.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 - Only once in 54 seasons have the Chiefs won seven road games. That was in 1966, the year they won the AFL championship and played in the first Super Bowl against Green Bay. That loss to the Packers at the Los Angeles Coliseum was the only road defeat of the season for Hank Stram’s team, as they went 11-1 away from home in the pre-season, regular season and playoffs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re trying to win every single game you possibly can in this league. There are only 16 of them; these are such rare opportunities. Regardless of who is out there, we’re trying to go out there and win the game. This is a division game. This is a team in San Diego that’s trying to get in the playoffs as well, so this is a chance for us to get a lot of things done.” -- Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith talking about Sunday’s regular season finale against San Diego.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--OUT: WR Dwayne Bowe (concussion), LB Tamba Hali (knee).

--PROBABLE: T Branden Albert (knee), T Eric Fisher (shoulder), LB Justin Houston (elbow), LB James-Michael Johnson (shoulder), CB Ron Parker (ankle, shoulder), T Donald Stephenson (knee), K Ryan Succop (right groin).

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Eddie Royal (toe).

--PROBABLE: G Jeromey Clary (hand), LB Thomas Keiser (elbow), DE Sean Lissemore (shoulder), RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), CB Shareece Wright (foot).

--The Chiefs ruled wide receiver Dwayne Bowe and outside linebacker Tamba Hali out of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the San Diego Chargers. Neither practiced Friday, with Bowe recovering from a concussion and Hali dealing with a sore knee.

Coach Andy Reid said Bowe practiced Tuesday and Wednesday, but “didn’t field right” when he arrived back at the team’s facility on Thursday. Bowe, who landed awkwardly on his neck during last week’s game, will go through the concussion protocol in hopes of returning next week.

“I‘m just glad that we were on top of it, that’s the main thing,” Reid said. “I don’t care about anything else but getting him right. I just want to make sure he’s ok.”

With the Chiefs slated to play in the wild-card round next week and unable to change their playoff seeding Sunday, Reid has been evaluating which starters to play, and how long to play them.

“I‘m going to play them,” Reid said of his starting units. “We’re going to play. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re coming to play. Everybody got themselves ready to work. I’ll make that decision when we get there. Right now everybody is practiced and ready to play.”

Everyone else on Kansas City’s injury report was listed as probable, including outside linebacker Justin Houston, who is expected to see his first game action since suffering a dislocated elbow.

”I think if he had a game or didn’t have a game, he’d be ok,“ Reid said of getting Houston snaps before the playoff.”

Reid also claimed he was not aware running back Jamaal Charles needs 20 yards to reach 2,000 for the season.

“I didn’t know that. But, that’s the thing - I don’t get caught up in it; he’s not caught up in it. So (as far as being) important, it’s not that important I guess.”

For the Chargers, the only person in question is wide receiver Eddie Royal, who did not practice all week due to a toe injury.

PLAYER NOTES

-- RB Jamaal Charles enters the final game of the regular season needing just 20 yards to reach 2,000 offensive yards for the season. Charles has run for 1,287 yards on 259 carries, while catching 70 passes for 693 yards. Overall he has 19 touchdowns. Whether Charles gets the chance to gain those 20 yards will depend on head coach Andy Reid’s decision on how much playing time his starters will see in a game that does not affect the Chiefs position in the AFC playoffs.

-- P Dustin Colquitt is coming off his best performance of the season, where he averaged 54 yards on five punts, with a net average of 47.6 yards. Colquitt did this under terrible weather conditions, with a wind-chill factor at 11 degrees and a strong wind out of the north-northwest. The Colts had just 32 yards in returns. For the season, Colquitt has averaged 48 yards a punt, with a 40.2-yard net average.

-- QB Alex Smith is 0-3 as a starting quarterback against the Chargers. Smith grew up in the San Diego suburbs and played many high school and college games at Qualcomm Stadium before he entered the NFL. He has played in Mission Valley only once in the NFL, a 34-7 loss to the Chargers in December of 2010. In that game, Smith was 19 of 29 for 165 passing yards, no touchdown throws and an interception.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Dwayne Bowe did not practice on Thursday with the Chiefs, and the team listed him with a concussion. He was listed Friday as out for the game. Bowe was reportedly a full participant in practice on Tuesday but returned after a Christmas Day off and was not on the practice field. More than likely, Bowe is experiencing the after-effects of the hit he took on his neck in last Sunday’s game against Indianapolis. On the play, Colts S LaRon Landry was penalized 15 yards for an illegal hit on Bowe. Given the meaningless status of the season finale in San Diego for the Chiefs postseason, it’s unlikely Bowe will play against the Chargers.

--OLB Tamba Hali did not practice on Thursday and on Friday was declared out for the game. Hali is dealing with a swollen knee that hampered him in last weekend’s game against Indianapolis.

GAME PLAN:

The Chiefs defense was the engine that drove the team to a 9-0 start in which they did not allow an opponent more than 17 points. Then came a 27-17 loss to Denver, but it was the first meeting against the Chargers where the tide turned with Andy Reid’s defense. San Diego scorched the Chiefs for 491 yards, including 387 net passing yards by QB Philip Rivers with three touchdown passes. The Chargers scored 41 points and since then the Chiefs have given up 35 and 31 points.

That game was the first time all season in which the Kansas City offense showed it could handle a shootout, as they scored 38 points, Smith had three touchdown passes and Charles had 189 touches for 157 yards. For the Chiefs to win this game, they must play better defense than they have over the last five weeks.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

-- Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith vs. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen: In the first meeting between these teams, Allen had nine catches for 124 yards as the Chargers ended up throwing for 387 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning score with 31 seconds to play. Chiefs defenders like Smith had trouble covering Allen, but then Smith has had trouble covering anybody most of the second half of the season. Last week in the second half of the Chiefs’ loss to Indianapolis, Smith was benched after being called for two holding calls within five plays of each other.

-- Chiefs left tackle Branden Albert or Donald Stephenson vs. Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget: Albert has missed the past three games after suffering a hyperextended left knee on Dec. 1 in a game against Denver. He’s been practicing for two weeks and his game-day status will depend on just how Reid decides to handle his starters in a meaningless regular-season finale. Stephenson is in his second season after being selected in the 2012 NFL Draft in the third round out of Oklahoma. His play as Albert’s replacement has been inconsistent. Liuget has been a solid contributor to the Chargers defense at right end. He played well in the first meeting with the Chiefs, with several plays where he pressured Smith and forced an early release of the ball.