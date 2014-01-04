Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

It is time for the NFL playoffs. For the Kansas City Chiefs that begins Saturday with a visit to the Indianapolis Colts.

While the field stays at 100 yards long and touchdowns are still worth 6 points plus the PAT, these playoff games are different than the 16 regular season games already in the books. The second season is when reputations are made, wallets are fattened and championships are won, or missed.

For those who have never been there, it’s a hard concept to explain. In fact, it may be impossible to present a clear picture of the postseason’s temperature. In fact it might be a waste of time to try; experience may be the only teacher of what the playoffs are all about.

“I think it’s helpful if you’ve been there but that doesn’t mean you can’t be functional if you haven’t been there before,” said Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “It really comes down to, do you prepare yourself right? It’s the same whether you’re a veteran or you’re new to the playoffs.”

The Chiefs have 28 players among their 53-man active roster who have appeared in the postseason. That leaves 25 first-timers. Those Chiefs that have been part of the NFL tournament are more than willing to share their experiences with the neophytes, if they are asked. Otherwise, there will be no roiling locker room speeches planned from the 28 that have been there to the 25 that have never played in January.

“All you can really tell someone that hasn’t been there is every play matters,” said cornerback Brandon Flowers, a veteran of one post-season appearance, that with the 2010 Chiefs. “Every drive is crucial. You’ve got to be ready to play.”

Quarterback Alex Smith has started 2 games in the playoffs (2011) over his career and learned how important the big-game experience is for the starting quarterback.

”Obviously the stage is bigger and that’s what you want,“ Smith said. ”This is what we’ve worked for; you want to get to the bigger stage. Other than that, you want to eliminate some of the distractions, the hype. It’s still going to come down to blocking and tackling, throwing and catching and the little things, the details, the fundamentals.

“At this stage of the season, those are the things that you live and die with.”

Defensive end Mike DeVito has played in 3 post-season games and was part of a New York Jets team that lost back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009-10.

“Everything is taken up a notch -- the speed, the excitement, the crowd,” DeVito said. “That experience helps in knowing what’s coming.”

DeVito said the players have been talking about the postseason for several weeks, immediately after the team clinched its spot in the playoffs with a victory over Oakland on December 15th.

“I can just share with them how the speed of the game ramps up,” said DeVito. “Really, all you can tell them about is how much more exciting and how the speed of the game picks up.”

Almost to a man, the Chiefs that have been there before have tried to make the first-timers understand that the pace in the playoffs quickens.

“Regular season speed and playoffs speed is a lot different,” said wide receiver Dexter McCluster. “Everything is turned up a notch. You have guys out there playing so hard. It’s a win or go home type of situation. You have to love it and step up your game that much more.”

Other than preparing for the speed of the games, the postseason requires an increase attention to detail in preparation for the game.

“It’s huge, it’s so important,” said DeVito. “Every little detail, you’ve got to be on it. You try to do it during the regular season, but now it’s do-or-die. You’ve really got to get on it from Monday through Friday. Anything little thing that you can learn, any advantage you can find in the film room, in practice or study, that’s what makes the difference.”

Outside linebacker Dezman Moses is not a starter on this Chiefs defense, and in fact last Sunday in San Diego, he was the only linebacker that didn’t get a defensive snap in the game. But he has experience in the playoffs, including a start while with the Green Bay Packers.

”What I learned up there getting ready for the playoffs (in 2012) was that everything else had to take a back seat,“ Moses said. ”There’s just no time for anything but getting your mind and body ready for the game. There will be a lot of time later to go out at night.

“This is the time when it’s all about football and getting ready for a game that could be the last one. The only last one we want to be part of is going down in New York (Super Bowl).”

SERIES HISTORY: this will be the 24th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Chiefs winning just eight times, while losing 15. It’s the fourth postseason meeting in those games and Kansas City has lost all three. They met two weeks ago on December 22nd in Kansas City, with the Colts picking up a 23-7 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Chiefs are 8-14 in postseason games they’ve played in the American Football League and National Football League. They have lost seven straight in the playoffs, going back to January of 1994 when they lost in the AFC Championship Game to Buffalo. The franchise won three AFL titles (1962-66-69) and Super Bowl IV in a victory over Minnesota. Since that game, the Chiefs are 3-12 in the postseason, winning once in 1991 and twice in 1993.

--In three postseason games against Indianapolis, the Chiefs are 0-3 and have been outscored 71-46 in those games. The Colts won in the 1995 playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium 10-7. The teams met again in 2003 at Arrowhead, with Indy grabbing a 38-31 decision. In 2006, the Chiefs visited Indianapolis and lost 23-8.

--In 15 seasons as an NFL head coach, Andy Reid’s teams with the Eagles and Chiefs made the playoffs 10 times. Reid’s overall postseason record is 10-9, with a three-game losing streak going back to the 2008 NFC Championship Game. The Eagles then lost in the 2009 and 2010 playoffs. Reid’s Eagles played in five NFC Championship Games, but only one Super Bowl. At the end of the 2004 season, Philadelphia was beaten by New England in Super Bowl XXXIX.

--More so than any of their three AFC West rivals, the Chiefs nemesis over the last couple decades has been the Indianapolis Colts. The wildcard game will be the 14th between the teams since 1990. The Hunt Family franchise won just two of the previous 13 games, taking a 45-35 victory in 2004 at Arrowhead Stadium and a 28-24 decision in Indy during the 2011 season.

BY THE NUMBERS: 7,292 -- On Saturday, January 4, 2014 when the Chiefs play the Colts it will have been 7,292 days since Kansas City won a game in the NFL playoffs. The last victory was on January 16, 1994 at the Astrodome in Houston where they beat the Oilers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is what you’ve worked for, what we’ve worked for. You want to get to the bigger stage. You want to get to this. Other than eliminating some distractions and some of the hype, it’s still going to come down to blocking and tackling and throwing and catching.” Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

OUT: T Eric Fisher (groin, shoulder).

QUESTIONABLE: LB Tamba Hali (knee).

PROBABLE: T Branden Albert (knee), WR Dwayne Bowe (concussion), LB Justin Houston (elbow), C Eric Kush (ankle), CB Ron Parker (finger, ankle).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QUESTIONABLE: DT Aubrayo Franklin (knee), DT Fili Moala (knee).

PROBABLE: S Sergio Brown (groin), CB Darius Butler (quadricep), CB Vontae Davis (groin), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (hamstring), DT Ricky Jean Francois (foot), LB Robert Mathis (not injury related), G Mike McGlynn (elbow), DE Cory Redding (shoulder), CB Gregory Toler (groin), LB Bjoern Werner (ankle).

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Jamaal Charles has played in just one postseason game in his career where he ran nine times for 82 yards and caught one pass for 15 yards against Baltimore in a 2010 wildcard-round game. He scored in the first quarter on a 41-yard touchdown run. Charles also lost a fumble in the game, but caused a fumble as well when he tackled and knocked the ball out of the hands of Baltimore S Haruki Nakamura who was returning an interception.

--QB Alex Smith has started just two games in the postseason over his NFL career both coming during the 2011 playoffs. Smith’s January debut was impressive as he threw for 299 yards with 3 touchdown passes in leading San Francisco to a divisional round victory over New Orleans. Smith also ran for a touchdown in that game.

--WR Dwayne Bowe is finishing up his seventh NFL season and he’s yet to catch a pass in the playoffs. Bowe saw action in the Chiefs-Ravens wildcard round game in the 2010 postseason, but he did not catch a pass. His 2013 performance was Bowe’s least productive season since 2009 when he played only 11 games. He finished with 57 catches for 673 yards and 5 touchdown receptions.

--WR Donnie Avery goes into the wildcard round game against the Colts with two catches for 12 yards and one rushing attempt for 15 yards in his one postseason appearance. That came last season with Indianapolis when they lost a first-round matchup against Baltimore.

--WR Dexter McCluster wrapped up the 2013 regular season producing 1,387 all-purpose yards on offense and in the kicking game. His 53 catches for 511 yards was a career high as a receiver. His 58 punt returns for 868 yards was also his best season as a returner. Overall, he scored four touchdowns.

INJURY IMPACT

--RT Eric Fisher did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with the Chiefs after suffering a groin injury in the team’s Tuesday practice. Fisher suffered the injury late in practice, and was not able to work less than 24 hours later. His status for Saturday’s game in the playoffs against Indianapolis will be clearer on Thursday when the Chiefs have their last on-field work.

--OLB Tamba Hali did not work in the Chiefs practice on Wednesday, missing his second session of the week because of a swollen knee. Hali has now missed the team’s last five practices and last Sunday’s game against San Diego. His status for Saturday’s game in the playoffs against Indianapolis will be clearer on Thursday when the Chiefs have their last on-field work.

--WR Dwayne Bowe has been cleared to play for the Chiefs in Saturday’s game in the playoffs against Indianapolis. Bowe was held out of last Sunday’s game in San Diego because of a concussion. He passed the tests in the NFL protocols on Monday, allowing him to return to practice. On Tuesday, he was cleared to play.

--ILB James-Michael Johnson suffered a sprained ankle in the Chiefs game against San Diego and was placed on the injured-reserve list. Johnson had provided most of his contributions on special teams over the season. The Chiefs signed ILB Robert James to take his spot on the roster.

GAME PLAN

When Kansas City and Indianapolis met on December 22nd at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs went out and staged their worst game performance of the season. Indianapolis won 23-7, thanks to four turnovers from the Chiefs.

The K.C. defense gave up a 51-yard touchdown run by Colts running back Donald Brown, who then added a 33-yard touchdown reception. Offense, defense and special teams all failed the Chiefs in that meeting.

Indy had a time of possession edge of more than 16 minutes and did not turn the ball over. The Chiefs defense had 17 missed tackles. Anything close to a repeat will make it near impossible for the Chiefs to win the game on the road. Although they were 6-2 away from home, this will be the first dome game for Andy Reid’s team, and given the atmosphere of the playoffs, it’s a stage many of the Chiefs have never seen before this weekend.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson vs. Colts running back Donald Brown.

Johnson led the Chiefs in tackles for the fourth consecutive season, finishing with 107 stops. But when the Chiefs and Colts played the Sunday before Christmas, he had seven of K.C.’s 17 missed tackles. It was an unusually bad performance for Johnson and the one guy who took advantage was Brown. The Colts runner ripped off a 33-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the first half and came back with a 51-yard TD run in the first half. Brown produced 108 yards from scrimmage, with big plays and two touchdowns.

--Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe vs. Colts cornerback Vontae Davis.

When these teams met two weeks ago, Bowe was the Chiefs most popular target in the passing game as quarterback Alex Smith threw to him 10 times. But Bowe caught only half of those passes for 46 yards and no touchdowns. It’s been that kind of disappointment for the highly paid receiver. Davis and the rest of the Colts secondary were able to control Bowe. On the season, Davis has 48 tackles, an interception and 13 passes defensed. He had three tackles and two passes knocked down against Bowe.