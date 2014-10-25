Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

Combine “concussion” and the “NFL” in a request to an internet search engine and just about all of them would blow up with literally millions of links to where those words have combined, especially in the last month.

It happened again on Wednesday when the Chiefs returned to practice to begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Rams. Incredibly, the interest and discussion on this day was about a player that did not sustain a concussion.

This tale started on Sunday in the Chiefs victory over San Diego.

Running back Jamaal Charles scored on a 16-yard run, jumping into the end zone, where he was hit around the head by Brandon Flowers, his former teammate and current Chargers cornerback.

Charles bounced up and ran to the sidelines with a smile on his face. Flowers was on the ground for several minutes, walked off, returned to the field for several plays, but was then sent to the locker room with what was diagnosed as a concussion.

Jump ahead two days and Charles appeared on an ESPN-Radio program on Tuesday. Charles told the host that after the hit: ”I just seen light buzzes around my eyes and I was just trying to catch them. But I was like I am in the game, so let’s get the ball and run it again.

”I didn’t have a concussion, but it was definitely a hit that shocked me, but I didn’t think I had to go through the concussion protocols and all that because, you know, I didn’t want to go through that again, like what happened (last year) in the playoffs.

“I was definitely fine. I think I came out pretty good.”

In a January 2014 playoffs game against Indianapolis, Charles was pulled from the game in the first quarter after suffering concussion symptoms.

One part of everyone’s education on concussions is that once a person suffers one, they are prone to suffer more head injuries.

When Charles talked about the “light buzzes” around his eyes that set off alarm bells with many of those involved in the concussion situation.

Vision alteration is one of several indicators of trauma to the brain.

On Wednesday, the first person with the Chiefs to speak publicly about the situation with Charles was head trainer Rick Burkholder.

”We went through the game and obviously we check on those guys as they come off almost every series and there was nothing,“ Burkholder siad. ”We checked with him after the game and nothing. I know Coach (Reid) spent a good amount of time with him on the airplane and noticed nothing. (Jamaal) came in Monday and worked out with our strength coaches. He lifted, ran with no symptoms; he didn’t complain to any of us.

“When I got word that he had done an interview and said that he had symptoms during the game, we immediately we put our protocol into place to see whether he had a concussion or not.”

So Charles did not get to attend game No. 1 of the World Series between the Royals and Giants because he was right down the hill from the stadium at the Chiefs facility undergoing testing.

”We gave him the SCAT3 test, which is the Sports Concussion Assessment Tool and he did fine,“ Burkholder. ”He took what’s called an ImPACT test, which is a computer neurocognitive test and he passed that. That’s based out of Pittsburgh and we sent (the results) there last night. During the World Series, I was on the phone with the neuropsychologist in Pittsburgh going over the test to make sure that he was back to his baseline, which he was.

“We also gave him a test called ICE, which is the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Initial Concussion Evaluation Test. ... and he passed that. As of last night it looked like he didn’t have a concussion.”

Just to make sure, on Wednesday morning, Charles was examined by one of the team’s doctors who gave him another SCAT3 test. No concussion. They also talked with an independent neuro consult from the National Football League. No concussion.

“All of the experts involved and our medical team feel like he didn’t have a concussion,” Burkholder said. “We aren’t classifying him as having a concussion, but as with all of our players, I will monitor him as he goes through practice.”

The business of chasing concussions has changed so much in the NFL, and Charles situation is a vivid example of the increased attention, testing and consultation. It’s also a reminder that some players are not going to acknowledge symptoms if it means coming out of the game.

“I think for the most part, they are pretty forthright with everything,” head coach Andy Reid said. “I‘m not going to get into all that, but these guys are pretty honest guys.”

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead series, 6-4. The teams played five times when the Rams were in Los Angeles, and the Chiefs were only 1-4 in those games. Since the Rams moved to St. Louis in 1995, the Chiefs have won five straight games. The most recent meeting came in 2010 when the Chiefs grabbed a 27-13 victory in St. Louis. The last time the Rams won in Kansas City was in 1994, when the L.A. Rams won 16-0 at Arrowhead Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--On the line in Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Rams is the Governor’s Cup, the only long-term trophy in the NFL that is decided by the outcome of single games. It was first awarded when the Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals played each other and has passed back and forth between the Chiefs and the Cardinals/Rams. Right now, St. Louis owns the trophy coming off a preseason victory in 2012 over Kansas City.

Over his career Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has held a lot of football hardware, but he’s never wrapped his big mitts around the Governor’s Cup.

“(St. Louis head coach) Jeff Fisher and I are both Los Angeles kids; we actually came out of high school at the same time and now we have an opportunity in the middle of the country to play each other,” Reid said. “We’ve had a few games over the years, but here we are in the same state having an opportunity to play each other and that’s kind of a neat deal. And now they are going to give us the Governor’s trophy for whomever wins the game so that’s kind of neat as well.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 -- The number of 300-yard passing games the Chiefs have allowed opposing quarterbacks in the season’s first six games. It’s a remarkable achievement given they’ve played games against Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Philip rivers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kicking is sometimes a roller coaster; we just can’t run away from the fact that there’s going to be ups and downs. It’s about being mentally strong and always thinking about the next kick. If you miss one, it’s the next kick. If you make one, you’ve still got to make the next one.” -- Chiefs K Cairo Santos.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

ST. LOUIS RAMS

--Out: C Tim Barnes (shoulder), CB Brandon McGee (foot)

--Questionable: CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), CB Trumaine Johnson (knee)

--Probable: WR Kenny Britt (ankle), RB Benny Cunningham (knee), LB Jo-Lonn Dunbar (toe), DE William Hayes (illness), S T.J. McDonald (concussion), T Rodger Saffold (knee), DE Ethan Westbrooks (hand), K Greg Zuerlein (illness)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Out: WR Donnie Avery (groin), CB Christopher Owens (knee)

--Questionable: S Eric Berry (ankle), WR Junior Hemingway (hamstring)

--Probable: RB Cyrus Gray (hand), LB Justin Houston (ankle), TE Travis Kelce (ribs), CB Sean Smith (groin)

The Chiefs made a move on their starting roster at left cornerback for last Sunday’s victory over San Diego, and it sounds like they will stick with Jamell Fleming in the starting role ahead of Marcus Cooper. Rookie CB Phillip Gaines worked the slot-cover and also had snaps at left cornerback.

“There were some good things that Fleming did,” head coach Andy Reid said. “I think he settled down as the game went on; I think his juices were obviously running early. I thought he did a pretty nice job there. Gaines, I thought, did a good job on the inside and when he had chances on the outside, he did a nice job there. I came out feeling positive about that.”

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Donnie Avery will not play on Sunday when the Chiefs host St. Louis as he continues his rehab from sports hernia surgery. Avery is expected to be out of the action for several more weeks

--CB Chris Owens did not practice on Thursday, increasing the odds that he will not play against St. Louis this Sunday. Owens suffered a strained knee ligament and knee contusion near the end of the Chiefs’ loss to San Francisco.

--WR Junior Hemingway took part in some individual position drills in practice on Thursday as he tries to return from a strained hamstring that he suffered in last Sunday’s game against San Diego. He was listed as a limited participant.

--TE Travis Kelce was on the practice field Thursday and was a full participant in the work. Kelce’s status for the game on Sunday against the Rams has improved as he’s dealt with his sore ribs.

--SS Eric Berry practiced again on a limited basis Thursday, trying to come back from his sprained ankle. It was the first time since suffering the injury on September 14 that Berry put back-to-back practice days together. That’s progress for Berry, but he does not appear ready to play this week against St. Louis.

--QB Alex Smith played nine games against the St. Louis Rams while he was with San Francisco. In those games, Smith completed 64 percent of his passes (118 of 184), for 1,539 yards with seven touchdown passes and two interceptions.

--RB Jamaal Charles has run against the St. Louis defense only once in his career, in 2010, when he picked up 126 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown, while adding three catches for 27 yards.

GAME PLAN: The Chiefs approach to offense for the rest of the 2014 season was set up last Sunday when they went on the road and beat San Diego, 23-20. Offensively, it’s about running the ball and even in this era of passing in the NFL, the Chiefs are best with the old-school approach of the run setting up the pass. Defensively, they have begun to mix up their coverages more, even going to quite a few plays in zone coverage and out of their standard press coverage at the line of scrimmage.

As the Rams showed everyone last Sunday, the Chiefs must be on their toes in the kicking game, prepared for anything that St. Louis might throw at them.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chiefs LT Eric Fisher vs. Rams DRE Robert Quinn.

Coming into the 2014 season, the Rams were considered one of the best pass rushing defenses in the NFL. Last year, St. Louis had 53 sacks and was led by Quinn, who posted 19 of those. So far in six games, the Rams have only four sacks and Quinn has only one. But that does not lessen the danger he presents rushing the back side of Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. Fisher continues to be inconsistent in pass protection while showing weekly improvement blocking in the running game. He needs another notch of improvement to give the Chiefs time to pass.

--Chiefs MLB Josh Mauga vs. Rams QB Austin Davis.

In six games, Mauga has become the Chiefs leading producer on defense, patrolling the middle of the field against the run and pass. He’s the team’s leading tackler and he does not leave the field no matter what sub-defense they play. The second-year Davis has been inconsistent since he moved into the starting job after injuries to Sam Bradford and Shaun Hill. Every snap is a supreme learning experience for Davis and Mauga needs to make it a tougher afternoon by confusing the Rams quarterback as much as possible with scheme and adjustments.