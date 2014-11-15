Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

When a team earns a “W” in the standings, there is no value for style points. But the Kansas City Chiefs hope they showed the right style in edging Buffalo, 17-13, and that it will carry over to Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

That fourth consecutive win pushed the Chiefs to 6-3 to set up the big inter-conference game between two teams who spent 23 years as rivals in the AFC West.

“You are not going to play games where you always have success and things are always going well,” said quarterback Alex Smith. “These wins are different, that’s for sure and I think it’s a different type of confidence you get when you win games like this and you keep that momentum going.”

It was not the Chiefs’ best performance of the season, but they came away with a victory and solidified their status as a contender.

“There are going to be games like this where everything is not pretty and you have to play through it,” said head coach Andy Reid. “There’s a certain toughness it takes.”

Part of the toughness equation was physical, but in this case it had more to do with mental and emotional toughness. Pretenders will see a fourth-quarter situation like what the Chiefs faced at Ralph Wilson Stadium - 10 points down, on the road, poor weather conditions - and find reasons to fail. The Chiefs saw a chance to reframe the game and pulled it off in all three phases of the game in the final 15 minutes.

“They showed real grit there in that second half,” Reid said. “Nobody hung their heads. Nobody was pointing fingers. They were all positive; you just had this feeling like good things were going to happen. We were just hoping we had enough time on the clock.”

Winning in the manner they did against Buffalo is the kind of performance that leaves a memory on a group of players. In a sport where rosters must be re-formed each season, so too must their collective memory be re-calibrated. Coming back from a double-digit deficient, on the road is just the type of important moment any team needs on its resume.

“This I think just kind of reaffirms the way we have been doing things,” Smith said.

It’s just one more factor to carry into the final seven games of the regular season, where they face Seattle, Denver, San Diego, Arizona and Pittsburgh, along with two games against Oakland.

“Every week a team adds more bricks to the foundation when they win,” said veteran defensive end Kevin Vickerson. “Last week was a big one for us. Now, we have to get another one against Seattle.”

SERIES HISTORY: 51st regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead series, 32-18, and have won the last two games between the teams. The first came in 2006 when the Chiefs grabbed a 35-28 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. The most recent victory was in 2010 in Seattle, where the Chiefs won 45-24.

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Chiefs offense continues to operate with great efficiency in the red zone. Over nine games, they’ve scored touchdowns on 69 percent of their forays inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. That’s 20 touchdowns in 29 visits, and 27 total scoring plays.

“I think it comes down to executing,” said quarterback Alex Smith. “I think another reason is our balance; we’ve had such good balance all over the field, especially down there where it kind of gets magnified. That makes it tough on defenses to really zero in on what you’re doing. And then just executing, all of those things get magnified down there.”

Andy Reid agreed with his quarterback’s assessment.

“I think the coaches have done a nice job of scheming and the players have done a nice job of executing the plays that were called,” said the Chiefs head coach. “Things are quite a bit faster down there, particularly the red zone. So you’ve got to make sure that you keep your eyes open. You can’t blink.”

--As efficient as the Chiefs offense has been, they are still the only team in the league where the wide receivers have yet to catch a touchdown pass. Given the club’s 6-3 record and solid offensive performance, head coach Andy Reid has decided not to worry about the lack of receivers’ visits to the end zone.

“I think (Alex Smith) is doing a nice job of spreading it around and taking advantage of what’s there,” said Reid. “I get caught up in that and I don’t think any of the guys really get caught up in that. I know that’s been a topic, I got it, I understand. But I don’t think the guys are worried about it.”

So far Smith has thrown 11 touchdown passes, with six to the tight ends, five to running backs and none for the wide receivers.

“This is a unique group; they just go play,” said Reid of his wide receivers. “The ball comes to them then it comes. If it doesn’t come to them then they are blocking. They are very unselfish guys.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 28 - That’s the number of points the Chiefs have allowed in the fourth quarter over the nine games of the 2014 season. It’s the lowest point total for the final period in the league.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to make sure you are fundamentally sound and that you tackle. These are gifted guys carrying the ball. Both of their primary runners are pretty strong guys so you’ve got to make sure that you play good physical football and wrap up when you have an opportunity to tackle.” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talking about playing defense against the Seattle offense.

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Andy Reid and his staff have been forced to spend a lot of time shuffling the personnel deck at multiple position groups on the roster. This week it’s the tight end juggle. No. 3 tight end Demetrius Harris suffered a broken foot in pregame work in Buffalo and is out for the season. Starter Anthony Fasano also went down with knee contusion in the game and his status was questionable early in the week. That left Travis Kelce with his sore ribs and recently signed Phillip Supernaw as available bodies.

Friday injury report

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--Out: LB Bobby Wagner (toe)

--Doubtful: CB Marcus Burley (hamstring), G James Carpenter (ankle), LB Brock Coyle (glute)

--Questionable: CB Jeremy Lane (groin), RB Marshawn Lynch (calf), TE Luke Willson (ankle)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Out: WR Donnie Avery (groin), CB Jamell Fleming (hamstring), WR A.J. Jenkins (shoulder)

--Questionable: TE Anthony Fasano (knee), CB Phillip Gaines (ankle, quadricep), CB Christopher Owens (knee)

--Probable: RB Jamaal Charles (shoulder, elbow), LB Tamba Hali (knee), TE Travis Kelce (ribs), LB Josh Martin (hamstring, knee), LB Joshua Mauga (groin), G Mike McGlynn (knee), CB Sean Smith (groin)

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Alex Smith will be making his 12th start against the Seahawks, posting a 6-5 record during his previous appearances against the Seattle defense. He’s on a four game winning streak against the Seahawks, dating back to the 2010 season when he was with the 49ers. Smith has completed 167 of 287 passes for 1,749 yards, 9 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He’s also averaged nearly four yards per run against the Seahawks with three touchdowns.

--RB Jamaal Charles has played just one game against Seattle in his career with the Chiefs, but it was a big one, as he ran 22 times for 173 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks in Seattle. Charles will have to pick up the pace if he hopes to run for another 1,000-yard season. Right now, his total of 533 rushing yards would give him 947 yards.

--WR Dwayne Bowe had touchdown catches of seven, 36 and nine yards in a 13-catch, 170-yard day against the Seahawks in Seattle. Right now, Bowe is on a pace to finish the regular season with 69 catches for 873 yards.

--FB Anthony Sherman was named the AFC’s special teams player of the week for his performance in the kicking game against Buffalo. Smith and wide receiver Albert Wilson caused the fourth quarter punt return fumble that provide the Chiefs with the deciding points in their victory over the Bills.

-- TE Anthony Fasano did not take part in the Chiefs practice on Thursday because of a knee contusion suffered last Sunday in Buffalo. Fasano’s veteran status will give him one more day to practice with his teammates before he’s possibly declared out of this weekend’s game against Seattle.

-- CB Jamell Fleming did not take part in the Chiefs practice on Thursday and was declared out Friday because of continuing problems with a hamstring injury. Fleming has missed the last two games because of the injury. It now appears highly unlikely that he will play against the Seahawks.

-- WR A.J. Jenkins (shoulder) joined the Chiefs injured list Thursday and on Friday was declared out.

-- CB Chris Owens practiced on Wednesday with his knee injury, but was a non-participant on Thursday. Owens has missed the last four games, after suffering the knee strain and contusion on October 5 in the Chiefs loss to San Francisco.

-- G Mike McGlynn joined the Chiefs injury report on Thursday with a knee problem. McGlynn was listed as a full participant in the workout. McGlynn has started all nine games this season at left guard.

GAME PLAN: Drill down on this matchup between former AFC West division mates and one thing is obvious - these teams are trying to win the game in the same manner. Offensively, they want balance as they work on running the ball, maintain possession and limit mistakes. Defensively, they want to cause turnovers, get after the passer and limit big plays. Both coaching staffs like to show up for game day with something new up their sleeves.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

-- Chiefs ILB Josh Mauga vs. Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch.

There is little doubt that Seattle will come out of the opening huddle with the idea of running the ball. After the Seahawks’ 350 rushing yards last week against the New York Giants, why would they do anything else? Lynch and his physical running style is always tough for any defense to handle, but it’s something the Chiefs must wrap their arms around, literally. That’s where Mauga comes in, as K.C.’s leading tackler he’s do a solid job replacing the injured Derrick Johnson. He’ll need one of his top performances of the season to keep the Seahawks from posting another 350-yard effort.

--Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles vs. Seahawks LB K.J. Wright.

Charles comes into the game against Seattle banged up physically, but then what running back in the league isn’t carrying bumps and bruises from last week’s game. Charles remains the biggest weapon in the K.C. offense, but he’s lagging behind as a receiver, a spot where he led the team last year in receiving. He has just 20 catches this season, and only two for touchdowns. Wright is the Seahawks leading tackler and along with the rest of the Seattle front-seven, they must keep Charles bottled up.