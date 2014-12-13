Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

The Chiefs have a wide receiver on the roster with a touchdown reception this season. But Kansas City doesn’t have a receiver on the roster who scored with the Chiefs.

Jason Avant caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in Week 2 against Detroit. Of course, he was a member of the Carolina Panthers at the time he pulled in that throw from quarterback Cam Newton in the Panthers 24-7 victory.

“He has done a great job especially coming in on short notice,” quarterback Alex Smith said Wednesday. “He has the history of the offense there in Philly, but obviously ours is different here. Done a great job of coming in and the mental part of it -- coming in and being prepared when his number is called and then going out there and making plays.”

That no Chiefs wide receiver has carried the ball into the end zone has become the illustration point for the team’s recent three games losing streak that has left them on the brink of elimination from the playoffs. It’s a story that head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Alex Smith are tired of hearing about, yet it’s now 13 games without one of them making sure the scoring drought came to an end for their wide receivers. They will hear about it even more if the streak stretches through this Sunday’s game against Oakland.

“The touchdowns, other people are scoring them,” head coach Reid said Wednesday. “I think we are ok there. They are making plays there. I think Dwayne Bowe has had a very good year. Even though he hasn’t had a touchdown, he’s had a very good year. Those things will come. I‘m not that worried about them. We have touchdowns coming in other places.”

Since late in the first quarter of the Chiefs victory over the Washington Redskins on December 8, 2013, Smith and Chase Daniel have thrown 488 passes without hooking up with a wide receiver for a touchdown. Now, that does not count the loss to Indianapolis in the first-round of the AFC playoffs back in early January. In that game, Smith connected with both Dwayne Bowe and Donnie Avery for touchdown passes in the first half.

That’s 488 straight throws in the regular season that did not lead a Chiefs wide receiver to the end zone. The complete lack of scoring catches at the position is stunning, but anybody looking at the Chiefs roster going into the season would not have been shocked if the team’s tight ends and running backs caught more touchdowns.

Smith said some of the stats questions are a direct correlation to running back Jamaal Charles’ production.

“Obviously Jamaal leads the NFL in scoring. He’s an elite, elite player in this league,” Smith said.

The current receivers on the Chiefs roster had 11 touchdown catches in the league last year, with five of those from one man: Bowe. The others were Donnie Avery, Jason Avant (with Philadelphia) and Junior Hemingway each with two scores. All the receivers currently on the roster have 73 career scores, with 44 of those belonging to Bowe.

Reid and general manager John Dorsey obviously felt otherwise because they made no major additions to the group in the off-season. The closest they got to adding talent there was drafting De‘Anthony Thomas, who is more of a hybrid player than running back or wide receiver.

Reid is still struggling to find a No. 2 receiver to play opposite of Bowe. Avery went down in the season’s fourth game with a sports hernia and he’s caught one pass since then. Based on Reid’s comments on Monday, Avery still isn’t physically ready to be a full-time player. A.J. Jenkins had the chance to step in, but he was too inconsistent and eventually got hurt himself and landed on the injured-reserve list.

At various points in the last month undrafted receivers Frankie Hammond and Albert Wilson have gotten a chance to step up on the depth chart. It would be easy to excuse those guys if they were a little seasick from the constant rise and fall of their playing time. Wilson barely saw the field through the first 10 games on the schedule. Against Seattle, he did not have an offensive snap. The next game against Oakland, he saw 17 offensive plays, but against Denver he did not play on offense. Yet, a week later against Arizona, Wilson got 48 snaps in the offense, more than any other receiver other than Bowe. Hammond saw 32 snaps against Seattle and then 56 in the Oakland game. Since then he’s had 10 against Denver and three against Arizona.

Avant came off the street after being released by Carolina and signed with the Chiefs on November 21. Nine days later after three practices with the Chiefs he saw 31 snaps against Denver and then another 31 in the Arizona game.

Across from Bowe, five other receivers have started games this season, a figure that sometime in the next three games figures to grow to a half-dozen when Avant gets a starting assignment. Stability has not been one of the hallmarks of the position.

The chances are good that a Chiefs wide receiver will find the end zone before the 2014 season is over. But that will not eliminate the problem - they simply do not have enough talented players at the position.

SERIES HISTORY: 109th regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead series, 55-51-2 edge in those games. The Raiders won the first game between the teams 24-20 on November 20 in Oakland. Last season the Chiefs swept both games played between the team’s last year. K.C. won by 17 points at Arrowhead Stadium in October and they won by 25 points in a December game in Oakland. Before that victory last year the Raiders had won six straight at Arrowhead (2007-12). The Chiefs hold a 2-1 record in the postseason against Oakland, winning the 1969 AFL Championship Game and an AFC wildcard game in 1991. Oakland won the game between the teams in the 1968 AFL playoffs.

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Jamaal Charles did not practice Wednesday and the Chiefs, who must win their remaining three games to reach the playoffs, might take on Oakland without their Pro Bowl featured back.

If Charles is not cleared to return with an ankle injury that briefly took him out of last week’s game, Knile Davis will start, coach Andy Reid said.

“We’ve done it before,” quarterback Alex Smith said of playing without Charles. “Obviously Jamaal leads the NFL in scoring. He’s an elite, elite player in this league. But you’ve got to find a way. Next man up, we’ve got to go.”

Tight end Travis Kelce said the Chiefs would definitely alter the plan of attack without Charles.

“Jamaal is a great player,” Kelce said. “I said it once: he is the best in the league at what he does. It will change the gameplan a little bit but at the same time, we’re a team. We have to go on and play with whoever is out there on the field.”

--Joe Mays finally got his chance to start at middle linebacker for the Chiefs, as he opened with the first defense against Arizona. Mays tore a ligament in his right wrist in the second preseason game and did not return to the active roster until November 9th. It wasn’t until his fifth game last Sunday against Arizona that he saw significant playing time on defense, starting the game and getting 34 snaps in the Chiefs base 3-4-4 defense.

“I thought Joe played physical, downhill football,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “He did a good job with that.”

The seven-year veteran brings an experience hand to the defense, especially in his prime role of stopping the run. “I bring a physical style of defense,” Mays said. “That is how I was born and bred to play the game.”

--Tight end Travis Kelce is trying to put behind him the fumble call that cost the Chiefs a chance to tie or beat the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. On the field, the officials ruled that Kelce made the catch and retained possession, but that call was overturned on a replay challenge from Arizona head coach Bruce Arians.

“You’ve got to move on,” said Kelce. “It’s tough to carry it around; it makes it worse.”

Kelce admits the ball was loose on the play, but feels he had possession when does not believe that he fumbled.

“I felt like I rolled over on my back with the ball in my right hand, and when I brought it to my left, the guy hit it out again,” Kelce said. “It was loose before I hit the ground. I was just transferring it, trying to get two hands on the ball. I wasn’t getting ready to celebrate or anything like that. It’s not like I was getting ready to throw the ball on the ground or do some showmanship-type deal. It was just one of those things where I tried to get it to my left hand to secure the ball.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 488 -- Regular-season pass attempts by Alex Smith and Chase Daniel since a Chiefs wide receiver has caught a touchdown pass. The last one came on December 8, 2013 when Smith and Dwayne Bowe connected on a 22-yard score.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Now you’re down to the three games, so you put the clutter of the playoffs and all that out of your mind and you focus in on how you take care of the game that you can control. That’s the techniques, those are the things you can control and the rest of it you get out of your mind and go play. That’s how we’re going to approach this.” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on where his team is at mentally going into the last three games of the season.

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--Out: S Larry Asante (shoulder, quadricep), TE Brian Leonhardt (concussion), WR Denarius Moore (knee, ankle), T Menelik Watson (foot, ankle)

--Questionable: CB Tarell Brown (foot, ankle), LB Sio Moore (hip), DT Pat Sims (shoulder)

--Probable: CB Chimdi Chekwa (shoulder), WR Andre Holmes (shoulder), CB Neiko Thorpe (hand)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Out: DE Allen Bailey (concussion)

--Doubtful: CB Phillip Gaines (concussion)

--Questionable: LB Tamba Hali (knee)

--Probable: S Husain Abdullah (foot), WR Donnie Avery (groin), RB Jamaal Charles (knee, ankle), TE Anthony Fasano (knee), WR Junior Hemingway (concussion), LB James-Michael Johnson (back, knee), LB Joe Mays (knee), CB Christopher Owens (knee), CB Sean Smith (groin)

PLAYER NOTES

--ILB Joe Mays moved into the starting lineup in the Arizona game, a spot he was scheduled to hold before he suffered a wrist injury in the second pre-season game. He replaced James-Michael Johnson, who started the season playing well but eventually had trouble with consistency. The Chiefs hope Mays can buck up their run defense that’s allowing 136.8 yards per game.

--RB Jamaal Charles did not take part in the Chiefs practice on Wednesday as the team began preparations for Sunday’s home game against Oakland. Charles is dealing with knee and ankle injuries that he carried out of last Sunday’s game in Arizona. “I think he’ll be OK,” head coach Andy Reid said when asked if Charles will be ready to go against the Raiders. “But he’s got to go through the treatment. We’ll see.”

--OLB Tamba Hali did not participate in the Chiefs practice on Wednesday; he’s dealing with a sore knee that has kept him on the injury report for the last two months. Head coach Andy Reid said Hali was “day-to-day.”

--TE Anthony Fasano did not practice on Wednesday as the Chiefs began preparations for Sunday’s game against Oakland. Fasano is dealing with a strained knee that he suffered in a November 30th game against Denver. Head coach Andy Reid said Fasano was “day-to-day.”

--DE Allen Bailey did not practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday, as he has not yet passed the NFL concussion protocols to return to action. Bailey suffered a concussion in the November 30th game against Denver.

--WR Junior Hemingway returned to practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday, after missing the past two weeks of practices and games because of a concussion he suffered in the November 20th game against Oakland. Hemingway passed the NFL protocols that allowed him to get back on the practice field.

--RB Jamaal Charles is 102 yards away from posting his fifth 1,000-yard rushing season and third in a row. Charles has 898 yards in what’s amounted to 11.5 games. An ankle injury knocked him out of the second half of the Denver game in the second week of the schedule. He then missed the next game against Miami. He’s on a pace to run for just less than 1,150 yards if he plays in the final three games.

--QB Alex Smith has over his career thrown more touchdown passes against the Raiders than any other opponent, hitting 12 scoring throws in five games against one interception. Smith has completed 82 of 139 passes for 1,010 yards in those five games.

--LB Justin Houston leads the NFL with 16 sacks and if he continues the pace he’s set in the last month, he should be able to equal the franchise record of 20 sacks set by Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas in the 1990 season. Houston has four sacks in the last three games.

--TE Travis Kelce continues to lead the Chiefs in catches (51) and receiving yardage (688). In his second NFL season, he’s surpassed the performance of the franchise’s all-time leading receiver and tight end Tony Gonzalez. In 1998, Gonzalez’s second season and first as a starter, he caught 59 passes for 621 yards and two touchdowns.

GAME PLAN: The wounds from the first meeting with the Raiders are still fresh for the Chiefs. It was the first of their now three-game losing streak. They led that Thursday night game by three points with nine minutes to play when the Raiders went off on a 17-play, 80-yard scoring drive that gave Oakland the victory. Stopping the run was impossible in that last drive for the Chiefs, as the Raiders moved fullback Marcel Reece to tailback and he battered the K.C. defense for 34 yards. Finding a way to stop the run and make rookie quarterback Derek Carr uncomfortable are keys for the Chiefs.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chiefs NT Dontari Poe vs. Raiders C Stefen Wisniewski: If the Chiefs are going to slow down the Raiders power running game they showed in Oakland with Latavius Murray and Marcel Reece, they will need a mega-performance from Poe. In recent weeks he’s not played to his normal Pro Bowl level and there are concerns about his stamina since he seldom comes off the field. In the first game between the teams, Wisniewski led the Raiders offensive line that pushed the Chiefs off the ball. If the K.C. defense wants to protect its home turf, Poe and his mates must be stout.

--Chiefs RT Ryan Harris vs. Raiders LB Khalil Mack: In his rookie season, Mack has been consistent and improving from week-to-week. One of his best performances came in November’s first meeting with the Chiefs. Harris has been struggling of late on the right edge, stringing together three inconsistent performances.