Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs play an elimination game at Pittsburgh against the Steelers. Victories in the final two games will give Andy Reid’s team a spot in the AFC playoffs and that journey starts at Heinz Field.

Traditionally, that’s not a good situation for the Chiefs - on the road, in December, with a victory needed to stay alive, playing against a team also contending for the playoffs. The last time the Chiefs had that situation and won the game was 20 years ago when they beat the Raiders 19-9 in Los Angeles on the final Sunday in the 1994 regular season. The Chiefs finished 9-7 and made the playoffs. The Raiders finished 9-7 and missed the postseason. Since that ‘94 season, the Chiefs are 14-32 in regular season road games in December-January.

Last season, the Chiefs made the playoffs in large part on a 9-0 start that allowed them to lead the wildcard race as they sat behind the division winning Denver Broncos. The last game of the 2013 season was meaningless for their post-season berth and Reid rested his starters.

It’s the opposite situation this year. They shed a three-game losing streak last Sunday with a 31-13 victory over the 2-12 Raiders. But their opponent this week is a very different football animal. They face a Pittsburgh offense that leads the league with 424.9 yards per game and a Steelers defense that’s struggled at times this year, but can still cause havoc.

“You’re at that time of the year where if you’re still in the hunt, every game is magnified,” said Reid. “Both teams know that you’re down towards the end of the season so it should be a heck of an environment for a football game. The players, there’s a little extra juice involved in these things. At the same time you’ve got to go through the process. If you eliminate the process then you’ve got problems.”

Last week in hopes of ending a three-game losing streak, Reid asked his team to relax and have some fun with the process. It was a continuation of a theme he’s stressed with the players since his first day at Arrowhead Stadium last year - let your personality show. Work hard and smart; enjoy the preparation and the games.

“You study the opponent and then you make sure that you study the scheme that you’ve been delivered by the coaches,” Reid explained. “Then, you let your personality show within that. That’s what you strive to do and you strive to do that consistently. That won’t be any different this week in how we approach things.”

Reid’s philosophy seems to work well with veteran players, like quarterback Alex Smith.

“I’ve been around long enough that I enjoy these situations, kind of embrace them,” said Smith. “This time of year, a December game, big game, a little weather involved; you embrace that situation. These opportunities don’t come around very often. This is part of the reason you’ve been working so hard all year is to put yourself in this situation and you’ve still got life. We’re still in it.”

Reid’s approach hopes to lessen the pressure his players are feeling as the stakes go up each week. But, it can also be an invitation for some players to spend more time plotting how to show their personality that handling the fundamentals of the game.

That would be the case with Travis Kelce, a second-year tight end that has become Smith’s favorite receiver. Kelce doesn’t just catch balls; he grabs them and then pops up making all sorts of gestures, sometimes signaling first down, other times pretending to shot an arrow into the air. Two weeks ago he was fined by the NFL for an obscene gesture during a game. Last Sunday after fumbling in three straight games, Kelce was rolling towards the end zone for a touchdown when he thrust the ball into the air at the two-yard line to celebrate and almost had it knocked out by a chasing Oakland linebacker.

”It can make you a little tight, make you a little tense at times,“ Kelce said of the playoff-like atmosphere of win or else. ”That’s what the leaders in this locker room are here for; to keep you calm, cool and collected and have everybody just go out there and be themselves.

“I am a guy that has a lot of passion to play this game. I enjoy playing every single minute that I am out there. So it is one of those things where I kind of have to control the animal inside of me.”

SERIES HISTORY: 29th regular-season meeting. Steelers lead series, 19-9. The last time the teams met was in 2012, with the Steelers grabbing a 16-13 overtime victory at Heinz Field. The last Chiefs victory was in 2009, a 27-24 decision at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City has never won at Heinz Field, going 0-2. The Chiefs last winning performance in Pittsburgh came in 1986, when they won 24-19 at Three Rivers Stadium. That victory on the last weekend of the regular season pushed the Chiefs into the playoffs for the first time in 15 years. The teams met in the 1993 AFC Playoffs, with the Chiefs grabbing a 27-24 victory in Kansas City.

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--Dwayne Bowe is among those Chiefs’ wide receivers yet to catch a touchdown pass this season. In fact, Kansas City’s No. 1 wide receiver is not leading the team in catches or yards. Bowe has 51 receptions for 667 yards. The team leader is tight end Travis Kelce with 56 catches for 747 yards and 5 TDs scored.

Despite his lack of production as the team’s highest paid player this season ($8.75 million in base salary), head coach Andy Reid is happy with what Bowe provides his team.

“Dwayne is one of my favorite guys that I’ve had a chance to coach,” Reid said. “He keeps it real out there every day and brings energy every day. He enjoys doing what he does. He never complains that he doesn’t get the ball enough or wants the ball; he just wants to win and I appreciate that. I think we all have a lot of trust in him as coaches and the players around him. There’s a lot of respect for him on how he goes about his job.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 - That’s how many rushing touchdowns the Chiefs have allowed this season over 14 games. That ties the NFL record for fewest rushing TDs allowed in a season, something done by the 1934 Detroit Lions, 1944 New York Giants, 1968 Dallas Cowboys and 1971 Minnesota Vikings. All four of those teams played 14 games or less.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re never going to come out of a game where it’s flawless. We don’t even use that; the term doesn’t exist in football. You’re going to have ups and downs in the flow of the game and you’ve got to work through those. We took a positive step forward (against Oakland) from the three weeks before and now we can build off that.” Head coach Andy Reid on his team being able to stop a three-game losing streak with a 31-13 victory over the Raiders.

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Questionable: WR Dwayne Bowe (illness), LB Tamba Hali (knee)

--Probable: DE Allen Bailey (concussion), RB Jamaal Charles (knee, ankle), TE Anthony Fasano (knee), G Zach Fulton (toe), CB Phillip Gaines (concussion), DE Jaye Howard (illness, shoulder), LB Joshua Mauga (oblique), LB Joe Mays (knee), CB Christopher Owens (knee), CB Sean Smith (groin)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--Doubtful: S Troy Polamalu (knee), CB Ivan Taylor (shoulder, forearm)

--Questionable: TE Matt Spaeth (elbow)

--Probable: CB William Gay (not injury related), T Marcus Gilbert (ankle), LB James Harrison (knee), DT Steve McLendon (not injury related), TE Heath Miller (not injury related), S Michael Mitchell (groin), C Maurkice Pouncey (ankle), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR Markus Wheaton (illness)

The Chiefs will play Pittsburgh with possible question marks at inside linebacker and defensive end because of injuries. One of the starting inside linebackers Josh Mauga suffered an oblique strain in the victory over Oakland. If he can’t go, James-Michael Johnson will likely draw the start next to Joe Mays. Defensive end Allen Bailey is still trying to come back from a concussion that’s kept him out of the last two games. Plus, defensive end Jaye Howard has a sore shoulder that limited him in practice.

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Anthony Fasano returned to the practice field for the Chiefs on Thursday working in a limited fashion. Fasano missed Wednesday’s practice because of a continuing knee problem.

--RB Jamaal Charles was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Charles is dealing with knee and ankle injuries and worked on a limited basis on Wednesday.

--OLB Tamba Hali did not take part in the second practice of the week getting ready for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. Hali has been dealing with a knee injury all season, and basically he was given the day off from practice on Thursday. The linebacker should be available to face the Steelers.

--WR Dwayne Bowe did not practice on Thursday and was held out of the workout because he was suffering from flu-like symptoms. Bowe also did not practice on Wednesday.

--DE Jaye Howard did not practice on Thursday and was held out of the workout because he was suffering from flu-like symptoms. Howard also did not practice on Wednesday.

--QB Alex Smith played against Pittsburgh twice while he was with San Francisco, completing 35 of 66 passes for 396 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception. The 49ers were 1-1 in his two starts, with a victory in his last start against the Steelers in 2011.

GAME PLAN: The Chiefs defense has been the most consistent part of the team this season, but they’ll have their hands full against the explosive and balanced Pittsburgh offense that can run and throw the ball. The Steelers lead the league’s offenses with 424.9 yards per game. The K.C. defense has played only three games this year against offenses in the top 10: two games against Denver and New England. In those three games, they allowed an average of 334 yards per game. Whether on the pass rush, or stopping the running game of Le‘Veon Bell, the Chiefs need to keep the Steelers in the 334-yard range, rather than the 425-yard area.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chiefs OLB Justin Houston vs. Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert/Mike Adams.

Houston is tied for the NFL lead with 17 sacks and he’s good for a half-dozen pressures on the passer per game, despite seeing more and more double-team blocks. Whether the injured Gilbert returns to the starting lineup, or Adams fills the role like he did last week against Atlanta, they must keep Houston away from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

--Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles vs. Steelers ILBs Lawrence Timmons and Ryan Shazier - For the Chiefs to beat Pittsburgh, they must get their running game moving and that duty falls to Charles; he’s just 50 yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth time in his career. Timmons and Shazier will have to handle K.C. guards Zac Fulton and Jeff Linkenbach and then stifle Charles. Timmons leads the Steelers with 117 total tackles.