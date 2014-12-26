Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

By Bob Gretz (bob@bobgretz.com)

A small laceration on his spleen suffered in last Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh will keep Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith out of this weekend’s action against San Diego.

That was the announcement the Chiefs made on Friday after tests on Smith that were done Christmas Day showed the 3-centimeter cut on his spleen, which is also slightly enlarged.

“It’s a non-surgical case; it will heal on its own,” said Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder. “But he’s going to have to have some time down from contacts and collisions.”

Normal recovery takes about six weeks, so even if the stars align and the Chiefs somehow make the AFC playoffs, Smith would not be able to play any earlier than the Super Bowl. Chase Daniel will make the start this Sunday against the Chargers.

“They were talking about it rupturing and so you’re talking about emergency surgery or bleeding out,” Smith said. “Obviously pretty scary endings. It’s a different deal when you’re getting told those types of things. I know Chris Simms kind of had to deal with his spleen and an emergency situation going to the hospital and getting on an airplane and potentially really be dealing with some dangerous stuff.”

Smith thinks the hit he took in the third quarter on a pass to wide receiver Albert Wilson is what caused the injury.

”I‘m kind of guessing as far as the hit; I think it was that one,“ Smith said. ”It wasn’t until after I showered up, even dressed, adrenaline kind of got out of me and I noticed some discomfort in my stomach area. Pressure, cramping and I thought it was, I don’t know, something I ate. I didn’t even necessarily relate it to a hit, but definite discomfort down there.

“I went and saw Doc, he examined me, told me some things to kind of keep an eye out for. I literally took some antacid stuff there. I didn’t know what to make of it and it just didn’t go away. It was kind of next day, same thing, the day after that, same thing.”

The quarterback was examined by the team internist Dr. Mike Monaco on Wednesday and he was encouraged to get a scan done on his abdominal area. It took a lot of convincing from Dr. Monaco to get Smith to go for the scan on Thursday afternoon.

“Thankfully, Doc kind of urged me to get the test,” said Smith. “I was pretty reluctant yesterday, Christmas Day. I was telling him ‘I‘m fine. I’ll be alright.’ He really kind of pushed me to go get it checked out and make sure everything was OK.”

It wasn’t and Smith’s playing season is over. He plans to be on the sideline helping Daniel in whatever way possible in facing San Diego.

“Yes. I‘m planning on being there,” Smith said. “The big thing is just no contact, so really I think other than that, it’s just normal activities.”

--There is no time right now for Andy Reid and his coaching staff to analyze big-picture items on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2014 agenda. They have one more opponent to prepare for and forgetting their miniscule chances to make the AFC playoffs, what really matters for Reid and his team is to finish with a victory over the San Diego Chargers this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Then, they can dive head-first into the pressing question: Why are the Chiefs less successful in the second half of the season compared to the first half?

In the last two seasons with Reid and his staff in charge, the Chiefs are 13-3 in the first eight games on the schedule. But in the second half, they are now 6-9 with a final game ahead against the Chargers.

They win 81 percent of games one through eight. They win 40 percent of their games in games nine through 16.

Reid’s teams start fast and finish slow. It happened last year when they went 3-5 in the second half and they are 3-4 this season. Does the man in charge see any similarities between last year’s late-season swoon and this year’s dive?

“By the number of wins, there’s probably something there,” Reid said. “Other than that I don’t think there (are common factors.”)

Last season the Chiefs started 9-0 against a schedule that featured losing teams and bad quarterbacks. When they faced Peyton Manning (Denver), Philip Rivers (San Diego) and Andrew Luck (Indianapolis) six times late in 2013 they went 0-6, including a loss in the playoffs to the Colts.

This year, they have lost four of the past five games. Three of those four defeats came against teams with double-digit victory totals: Denver, Arizona and Pittsburgh. The other loss was to a bad Oakland team.

“It’s tough to compare the two (seasons) at this point,” said quarterback Alex Smith. “Week-to-week all of the challenges are different.”

The most important statistic for any football team is points scored, followed by points allowed. When it comes to the Chiefs moving the scoreboard, there is very little difference between the first half of the season (392 points, an average of 24.5 points per game) and games in the second half (372 points, an average of 24.8 points per game.)

It’s a different matter on defense, where in the first half they allowed 236 points (14.8 per game). In the second half, they have allowed 343 points, or an average of 22.9 points per game.

That eight-point difference has been big. In those nine second-half defeats, if the opponent had scored eight points less, the Chiefs instead of being 0-9 in those games would have been 5-3-1.

Last season the most points scored by an opponent in the first half of the season was 17 points. In the second half, the Chiefs gave up 27, 41, 35, 31 and 27 points again.

This season the focus goes away from the defense. No opponent has scored more than 29 points and only five of 15 games have seen the other team score more than 21 points.

The problem in this 2014 season has been the Chiefs’ failure to score enough points. They are averaging 22.3 points per game. In losing four of the past five games, they scored 20, 16, 14 and 12 points, or an average of 15.5 points per loss.

So, last year was a defensive breakdown in the second half, and this season it’s the lack of point production by the offense. One thing that Reid says is not a problem is diminishing effort or attention to detail from the first half to the second half of the season.

“I haven’t felt the effort of these guys slip,” Reid said. “These guys come to work, that’s one thing that they have always done; they come to work. You don’t have to continuously tell them ‘let’s go, let’s go.’ That’s not where you are at with this team.”

Maybe Reid is right - the only common element is the lack of victories, and this year unless they win and get a lot of help on Sunday, the late-season collapse will mean no trip to the playoffs.

Common elements or not, it’s a problem the Chiefs need to solve.

SERIES HISTORY: 109th regular-season meeting. Chargers lead series, 54-53-1, as well as winning the only postseason game between the teams; that was in 1992 with San Diego grabbing a 17-0 victory. In this season’s first game between the AFC West neighbors, the Chiefs earned a 23-20 victory in San Diego. That outcome ended a four-game losing streak to the Chargers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--PLAYOFF PICTURE FOR CHIEFS: vs. Chargers on Sunday

Clinch playoff berth with win + Ravens loss + Texans loss/tie

-- The Chiefs’ chances of grabbing the final spot in the AFC playoffs are slim, miniscule some would say. They need to beat San Diego on Sunday, and while they try to do that, they need Cleveland with a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start to beat Baltimore and Jacksonville to beat Houston.

It’s a very tough trifecta, topped by the Chiefs being able to beat a Chargers team that seems to thrive in these late-season situations.

“We need to have a good week of preparation,” said quarterback Alex Smith. “There’s a lot going on. Its Christmas week and it’s easy to get distracted. We don’t necessarily control our own destiny with the what-ifs and what we need to happen. The thing will be to focus in on the Chargers.”

But nobody in the Chiefs locker room was trying to sell the story that they wouldn’t be watching the scores of the Cleveland-Baltimore and Houston-Jacksonville games.

“You try not to,” defensive end Kevin Vickerson said of scoreboard watching. “I‘m pretty sure they will flash it across the stadium every now and then on the scoreboard. It is what it is; you just handle business right now. That’s all it is. It’s just one game, we need a win, we have to have a win and that’s it.”

-- Justin Houston goes into Sunday’s game against San Diego leading the NFL in sacks with 18, a half-sack ahead of the Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. He’s two sacks away from tying the Chiefs’ single-season record for sacks with 20, held by Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas. Houston earned another spot in the Pro Bowl and he’s months away from seeing the end of his contract and possible free agency.

Houston has impressed a lot of people with his play, especially his head coach and teammates.

“He stays out another half hour after practice just working different moves and the pass game,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “The two-and-a-half hours that he’s out there, he’s practicing his trade. So you respect that. There’s a ton of hours that went into those sacks.”

Quarterback Alex Smith is happy he doesn’t see Houston anyplace but in practice.

“He’s a guy who is extremely physically talented,” said Smith. “I think the thing with Justin is how smart he is; he knows situations, he sees tendencies, splits, things like that. He has a good understanding of the game when something weird is up. We constantly go against him in camp, and he sniffs out things. He’s a pretty heady player.”

The fact he was unable to get a new contract done this season has not appeared to be a problem for Houston.

“I think the biggest thing that everybody in this locker room would say is what a team-first guy Justin is,” said Smith. “What a leader he is for this team. He’s really selfless, puts the team first. He hasn’t let it become a distraction at all. I think everybody respects him for that.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 29 - With a victory over San Diego, the Chiefs would finish the season with a winning record at 9-7, the 29th time that has happened in 55 seasons for the franchise.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re all professionals and we have another game this week. We have a chance and we have to take care of our business. In order to do that, we need to have a good week, we need to focus in on our stuff and not be distracted by some of these other things.” --Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on his team’s slim hopes for the playoffs.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

2015 Pro Bowl selections from 2014 season:

Game will be played January 25, 2015 in Glendale, Ariz., site of the Super Bowl. Hall of Fame receivers Cris Carter and Michael Irvin will serve as captains and select teams from this list, drafting alternately until all players are taken. Here are players taken by team (number of players after team; number of Pro Bowls after name):

KANSAS CITY (4):

Jamaal Charles, Running Back, 4

Tamba Hali, Outside Linebacker, 4

Justin Houston, Outside Linebacker, 3

Dontari Poe, Interior Lineman, 2

PLAYER NOTES

-- WR Dwayne Bowe is expected to play on Sunday against San Diego despite a sprained shoulder that he suffered in last Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Bowe did not practice on Tuesday and was expected to be limited in his participation on Wednesday. But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was confident he would be ready to play against the Chargers. “I just know his makeup,” said Reid. “He’s in that frame of mind where he wants to make sure he’s out there.”

-- RG Zach Fulton suffered a sprained foot in last Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh and has missed practice time this week. But Reid says he’s confident his rookie guard will be able to play against San Diego. “I think he is going to be able to go when it is all said and done,” Reid said.

-- RB Jamaal Charles picked up his fourth Pro Bowl berth this week despite the fact his production is down = compared to previous seasons. Charles is still 21 yards away from topping the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth time in his career. He has 1,262 offensive yards, but that’s well behind the 1,980 yards he gained last season.

-- OLB Tamba Hali was named to his fourth Pro Bowl, despite a drop in his sack total compared to past seasons. So far this season, Hali has six sacks compared to the nearly 12 sacks a season he averaged from 2010 through 2013. He has played most of the season with a knee problem that has cost him practice time.

-- NT Dontari Poe was honored with his second selection for the Pro Bowl, going back-to-back seasons. Poe has a career-high five sacks on the season and matches his quarterback pressures from last season with seven. He has also added 43 tackles.

GAME PLAN: When these teams met in October the Chargers led 14-10 at halftime, but the Chiefs scored 13 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 23-20 victory. Rookie Cairo Santos kicked a 48-yard field goal with 21 seconds to play that gave K.C. the lead for good. That scoring drive was helped by a 15-yard facemask penalty against San Diego defensive end Corey Liuget.

The key for the Chiefs was an 18-minute advantage in time of possession, holding the ball for 39 minutes on offense. They need to match that in the second meeting, keeping Philip Rivers and the Chargers offense on the sideline.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

--Chiefs Ss Husain Abdullah and Ron Parker vs. Chargers TE Antonio Gates: With wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Ryan Mathews battling injuries, San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers has gone back to relying on his old favorite, Gates. In the last four games, the tight end has caught 25 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He had a 27-yard touchdown catch against the Chiefs in the first game this season. Over his career, he has caught more touchdown passes against the Chiefs (15) than any other team. Abdullah and Parker’s roles shift back and forth between free and strong, so at some point both will see Gates. The Chiefs must limit his opportunities.