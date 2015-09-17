Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

After missing 15 games last season, Derrick Johnson was back in his familiar spot at inside linebacker in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2015 season opener in Houston. Johnson finished the victory over the Texans with eight tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass deflection.

“I was kind of like a high school kid, just jumping gaps here and there; I wasn’t reading like I should,” Johnson said of his comeback performance. “But as I settled down throughout the game, I played a lot better. This game hopefully I can start faster than I did when I started last week. This is the home opener so this is going to be big.”

Thursday night against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, Johnson will be on the brink of establishing his name at the top of the franchise’s defensive record books. The former first-round draft choice out of the University of Texas is just seven tackles away from 1,000 for his career.

“I thought about it last year a lot,” Johnson said. “My main focus now is helping the team win and that record will get broken while I‘m doing that.”

With a seventh stop, he will break the club record of 999 tackles that’s been held by linebacker Gary Spani (1978-86) for nearly 30 years.

“It’s a mark of professionalism and consistency; linebackers, that’s what we are supposed to do -- make tackles,” said Spani, who works in the team’s front office handling special events. “He’s just been consistent and it’s been fun to watch him grow.”

Head coach Andy Reid said Johnson was one of the most consistent players week-to-week that’s he’s coached in his NFL career with Green Bay, Philadelphia and Kansas City.

“You find guys that have done it as long as him, you go, ‘Yeah, you know what, he’s one of the better ones I’ve coached,'” Reid said. “All the linebackers are different. They kind of all put their own stamp on how they play. Derrick is a smart player, he’s a downhill player and he’s able to get small. He’s a good-sized guy and he’s able to get small and low and be very effective. He’s pretty elusive in there.”

Over his career, Johnson has been selected for three Pro Bowls, but he has played in only three games in the playoffs and that’s kept his national profile at a low level. Over the years, few inside linebackers have made as many plays as Johnson. In 139 games, he’s totaled 993 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions with three returns for touchdowns, 20 forced fumbles and seven recovered fumbles.

Making plays is something Johnson has done since his college career with the Longhorns where in his senior season he set an NCAA. Single-season record with nine forced fumbles.

“I can remember studying him in college and he’s always been a very active, instinctive linebacker,” said defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. “I remember thinking, ‘Man, this guy is really active, he’s got this instinct and he’s very sudden, really sudden in-line and he can jump underneath a block and make a great play.’ Anybody can do that, but he seems to have the really good instincts to not be wrong very often.”

Sutton compared Johnson to one of his former pupils when he was coaching linebackers with the Jets.

”One guy that I had who was pretty good at it was Jonathan Vilma,“ Sutton said. ”Jonathan could slice in there and it was the same thing; he was very quick in-line. That’s what you need, because that opening is only there for just a mini-minute and bam, you’ve got to make that decision or that door shuts.

“We have no drills to teach that, I can tell you that. That comes with the player. I think he’s one of those guys who, I know if you’re on offense, he has to be a pain in the rear because he can do those things that you say shouldn’t happen.”

SERIES HISTORY: 110th regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead series, 56-53, but the Broncos have won six games in a row and they’ve won four in a row at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City’s last home victory over Denver came in the 2010 season. The Chiefs have not beaten the Broncos with Peyton Manning at quarterback.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Chiefs’ offense was productive and effective in the season opening victory over Houston with one exception: the running game never got on track, totaling just 97 yards on 32 carries, for a paltry 3.0-yard-per-carry average. One factor for the Chiefs was the makeshift nature of the offensive line, where the five starters opened their first game together, with two players making their first NFL starts.

“Yeah, I think it will take a little time,” offensive coordinator Doug Pederson said of the run game. “The run game -- you have to pay attention to detail. The combo blocks and your tackles are down, the guards and your tight ends are involved, so there’s some timing there that takes place.”

With running backs Jamaal Charles and Knile Davis, the Chiefs have the talent to run the ball against any defense. Against the Texans, the longest run from Charles was for 13 yards. Davis got loose for a 10-yard run. With a big lead in the second half, the offense needed to bleed the clock with the run game but could not get the job done, running for just 26 yards on 11 carries in the fourth quarter.

A short week with the Thursday night game does not give the Chiefs time to work on the run.

“We’ve just got to keep it small, keep it simple for our guys and just rely on what we did in camp and OTAs for our run package this week,” Pederson said of the Thursday night game against Denver. “The more reps that they get together, the better they’re going to become.”

--When the Chiefs announced on the first day of training camp on July 28 that nose tackle Dontari Poe had undergone surgery on a ruptured disk in his lower back, there were concerns that the Pro Bowler would miss half the 2015 season or more.

Poe did not practice or play in any of the preseason games. But when the regular-season bell was rung, he was ready. Poe saw action on 32 plays in the regular-season opener against Houston. That was nearly 50 percent of the defensive downs.

“We wanted to keep him right around that area for that game” said head coach Andy Reid. “He did a nice job in there for a guy that has practiced for a week or so.”

Poe was given credit for two tackles against Houston, but he was able to push the pocket backward in the middle of the pass rush, helping the Chiefs pick up five sacks against the Texans.

Getting that middle push will be very important against the Broncos and the not very mobile quarterback Peyton Manning. In the first four years of his career, the 2011 first-round draft choice played in more than 95 percent of the defensive snaps. Will Poe’s playing time increase?

“We’ll just see,” Reid said. “I don’t necessarily have a number count for you, and I probably wouldn’t give it to you if I had one.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 -- Tackles needed by linebacker Derrick Johnson to become the Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Football sore is way better than chemo sore. I mean, it’s a blessing to even be able to be sore.” -- Safety Eric Berry talking about how he was looking forward to the normal day after pain of a game compared to the treatments he went through for his Hodgkin lymphoma.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Alex Smith has started five games in his career against the Denver Broncos and his teams have posted a 1-4 record, including four straight defeats since he came to Kansas City from San Francisco. In those five previous games, he threw seven touchdown passes against three interceptions, while throwing for 1,125 yards. “We’ve gone in (and) two times having fourth-and-goal and the chance to win the game and didn’t get it done,” Smith said. “We talk about what we want to do in winning the division and going to the playoffs. These guys are on top; it does start with that.”

--RB Jamaal Charles has enjoyed success running against the Denver defense over his career. He’s had 165 carries for 862 yards, along with 24 catches for 186 yards. That’s 1,048 offensive yards on 189 touches with six touchdowns. Charles holds the team’s record for most rushing yards in a game, picking up 259 yards on 25 carries in the last game of the 2009 season in Denver against the Broncos.

--T Jah Reid will get his second start at right tackle with the Chiefs in Thursday night’s game against Denver. Reid was a surprise starter in the season opener in Houston when Eric Fisher was pulled from the opening group because of his sprained left ankle. “This is a great group of guys,” said Reid, who was signed on Sept. 7, after he was released by Baltimore. “I couldn’t ask to be in a better situation or have better people supporting me, so I was very grateful for that. It worked out.”

--T Eric Fisher practiced with the Chiefs on Tuesday, but did not work with the starting offensive line. Fisher is trying to return to playing form after suffering a sprained left ankle on Aug. 17 in a training camp. On Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid suggested there was not going to be enough time for Fisher to achieve the stability necessary to play full-time against the Broncos on Thursday night. “It’s making progress,” Reid said of the healing process with Fisher’s ankle. “I‘m not sure it’s all the way back though to where we need to be.”

GAME PLAN

Pinpoint execution is a must for the Chiefs in Thursday night’s encounter with Denver at Arrowhead Stadium. If they expect to be able to end the Broncos’ six-game winning streak in the series, they will have to keep the mistakes and missed assignments to a minimum. That’s especially true with the offense. Twice in the last four losing performances against Denver, the Chiefs faced fourth-and-goal late in the game with a chance to grab the lead. They failed both times. Whether his skills have been degraded or not, Peyton Manning has the ability to make any opponent pay for defensive mistakes. The obvious numbers will be very important for the Chiefs: turnover ratio, penalties and producing touchdowns inside the red zone.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chiefs Ts Donald Stephenson, Jah Reid and/or Eric Fisher vs. Broncos pass rushers Demarcus Ware and Von Miller.

Last week, the young and inexperienced offensive linemen had their hands full with the Houston pass rush that featured All-Pro DE J.J. Watt. Despite Reid making his first NFL start at right tackle, they were able to limit Watt to two sacks. They face another big task in the Broncos with Ware coming off one side and Miller the other. For the Chiefs, they must allow Smith time to throw, especially downfield.

--Chiefs CBs Marcus Peters, Phillip Gaines and Jamell Fleming vs. Broncos WRs Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

In last Sunday’s opener, the Chiefs had trouble handling DeAndre Hopkins and Nate Washington in an offensive attack that had limited success with quarterback Brian Hoyer. Hopkins and Washington combined to catch 15 balls for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In Denver’s opener, Thomas and Sanders combined for 15 catches for only 125 yards without a score. Those types of numbers would go a long way in helping the Chiefs win this AFC West matchup.