Kansas City Chiefs - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - INSIDE SLANT

The moment came in the third quarter of the season’s fifth game. Near the nine-minute mark, Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles took a handoff, moved towards the line of scrimmage and planted his right foot in the ground to make a move into an open area just nine yards from the end zone. Without being touched, his leg crumpled beneath him.

The result was a torn ACL, the second for Charles in five years, and his 2015 season was over. The injury also seemed to leave in tatters the Chiefs chances of fulfilling their expectations of making the playoffs. Charles was the club’s best offensive player, the engine of Andy Reid’s offense, a big-play maker as a runner and receiver. Within the next week, Kansas City’s record stood at 1-5.

Two months later, as the Chiefs head to Baltimore to play the Ravens in the season’s 14th game, they’ve racked up seven consecutive victories. They stand 8-5, control their postseason chances and even have an outside chance of still claiming the AFC West from the struggling Denver Broncos.

All this got done without Charles. The Chiefs offense has missed their tough and explosive speedster, but the trio of Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware and quarterback Alex Smith has given Reid productive options in the running game. The head coach said he and his staff haven’t handled the play calling and game planning differently without Charles.

“It probably hasn’t changed too much,” said Reid. “There’s only one Jamaal and we know that, but the actual schemes really haven’t changed much at all.”

A key factor in Kansas City’s winning streak has been the success of the running game. It’s allowed Reid to keep the offense balanced over the last seven weeks. As a play caller, the Chiefs head coach has always leaned toward the pass over the run. On the season, the Chiefs offensive snaps have been split 56 percent pass/44 percent run. Reid’s history is generally 60 percent pass to 40 percent run.

During the winning streak, the snaps have been 51 percent pass/49 percent run.

This week the Chiefs are ranked No. 7 in rushing yards, averaging 123.5 yards per game. They are tied for No. 4 in average yards per run at 4.7 yards. K.C. has scored 17 rushing touchdowns, more than any team in the league.

All that has gotten done without a runner that’s topped 500 yards on the season; West leads the team with 462 yards. Only Detroit and Houston have leading rushers that gained less than West’s total. Ware is the team’s No. 4 rusher with 312 yards; two-thirds of the league’s teams do not have a fourth leading rusher with more than 100 yards. Among the 10 clubs that do, Ware is 146 yards ahead of the next most productive fourth runner (Tennessee’s Bishop Sankey with 166 yards.)

Last Sunday, facing the San Diego defense and poor weather conditions, the Chiefs offense was able to run for 150 yards on 25 carries with West running 10 times for 54 yards and Ware picking up 52 yards on eight carries before leaving the game with bruised ribs. Smith had five attempts for 40 yards. It was enough to help pull a 10-3 victory in what was an uneven offensive performance.

“If you’re going to be a good football team, you’ve got to win games like this,” said Reid. “We were minus a few guys here and there, so guys had to step in and do some things for us. They’ve stepped up and played well.”

Smith has been the third factor in replacing Charles; he’s run for 366 yards on 65 carries and among NFL quarterbacks, that’s No. 4 behind Cam Newton (480), Russell Wilson (456) and Tyrod Taylor (371). Smith’s 49-yard run several weeks ago is the second longest run by a quarterback this season, topped only by an 87-yard touchdown run by Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota.

“I think throughout his career he’s had a pretty good feel for that,” Reid said of his quarterback’s ability to run. “There are seams there that are created, so if he has to go, he’s got to go. The one good thing about him is he always has his eyes downfield and looking to get it to the receivers. But when he goes, he can still run and it’s effective and it puts pressure on the defense.”

Smith has been just as good not losing the ball as a runner, as he’s been not throwing interceptions. In the last three seasons, he’s lost three fumbles and none have come during his 190 running plays.

“As you’re running, game situation, you are away of where it’s at -- sideline, middle of the field, all of those things,” said Smith. “Third down, first down -- I mean, all of those things; I think you just get better at knowing the game situation and playing fast and being smart about it. And I think I’ve gotten a lot better at that as I’ve gotten older and played more.”

SERIES HISTORY: 7th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 3-3. They last faced each other in 2012, when Baltimore grabbed a 9-6 victory in Kansas City. The last winning performance by the Chiefs was in 2004, when they won 27-24 in Baltimore. On the road, Kansas City is 3-1 against the Ravens, but Baltimore has won five in a row, including a victory in the 2010 AFC playoffs.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - NOTES, QUOTES

--The last thing a coach needs to worry about after 13 games of an NFL season is the long snapper. With three games between the Chiefs and a potential spot in the AFC playoffs, Andy Reid has to be concerned about one of the most basic of football moves: the snap and the hold for PAT kicks and field goals. In the last two weeks, the K.C. trio of snapper James Winchester, holder Dustin Colquitt and kicker Cairo Santos have messed up three kicks, two PATs and a field goal attempt.

“Well, we’ve been a little inconsistent the last couple weeks on the snaps; we’ve got to fix that,” said Reid. “We’ll go back to basics and fundamentals there.”

Two of the three missed kicks had snaps that were less than perfect, and two had botched holds by Colquitt.

The move of the line of scrimmage for PAT kicks to the 15-yard line did not change the simple moves of the snap and the hold. It should be automatic.

”Well I’d tell you that nothing’s automatic when humans are involved in it,“ said Reid. ”You have to focus in on it and you have to concentrate and work your techniques, make sure your hands are following through the proper way, all the little things that you need to do to stay consistent at it.

“Then you add weather into it, and now you go back and you bank on those fundamentals and you have to trust those things.”

Reid indicated he had no plan to make a change at long snapper. “Sure, I‘m there today with him,” said the head coach.

Today yes, but tomorrow is still to be determined.

--As with any other team at this time in the NFL season, the Chiefs are reaching to the bottom of their roster for help because of injuries. One of those players is safety Daniel Sorensen. Signed as an undrafted rookie out of Brigham Young University in 2014, Sorensen spent time last year on the practice squad and then nine games on the active roster. This season, Sorensen has been on the 53-man list all season, getting most of his snaps on special teams.

But a concussion suffered by veteran safety Husain Abdullah has opened the door for more defensive snaps to Sorensen. In the Chiefs last two games, he’s been on the field for 82 snaps and contributing, with seven total tackles and his first NFL sack.

”Dan has done a nice job in there,“ said head coach Andy Reid. ”He’s given us some real healthy snaps in there when Abdullah’s been down. We kind of play him in the box, he’s got a little bit of linebacker and a little bit of safety mixed in there.

“He’s got a good feel is what he’s got. He’s a pretty good tackler, not afraid to stick his nose in there. He’s going to get after you a little bit.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 -- that’s the number of postseason victories in Chiefs franchise history that came in a season with a winning streak greater than seven. K.C. won nine in a row in 2003 and then 2013, but lost in the AFC playoffs each time to the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs current streak of seven victories is tied for second in club annals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, listen, you have to let your personality show to play this game. You have to be able to do that, but within the framework of the scheme. Everybody does that different so you never want to take that part away from them. There are just certain things, like red lights. I don’t like red lights, but I stop at them. You have to do that. That’s two minutes of my life that’s taken away but if I don’t do that, I might kill myself and everybody that’s involved, so you have to do certain things, right? It’s important that players understand that, and everybody that’s playing the game kind of understands that. There are certain things you have to do, but at the same time you put your own flavor on it.” -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Kansas City Chiefs - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Out: S Husain Abdullah (concussion), LB Justin Houston (knee), WR De‘Anthony Thomas (concussion)

--Questionable: G Jeff Allen (ankle), RB Spencer Ware (rib)

--Probable: QB Chase Daniel (toe), DE Mike Devito (concussion, shoulder), LB Tamba Hali (knee), TE Travis Kelce (groin, quadricep)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--Out: TE Crockett Gillmore (back)

--Doubtful: CB Kyle Arrington (back), WR Marlon Brown (back), LB Albert McClellan (ankle)

--Questionable: RB Terrance West (calf)

--The Chiefs signed right tackle Jah Reid to a three-year contract extension, the NFL Network reported on Thursday.

Reid was signed by the Chiefs in early September and started eight games. The 27-year-old has experienced the best season of his five-year career.

Reid was a third-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 and never developed. He started seven games in four seasons with the Ravens before being waived in September.

PLAYER NOTES

--OLB Justin Houston (knee) and his recovery from a hyperextended left knee injury was a big subject of discussion around the Chiefs on Thursday. The team’s head trainer Rick Burkholder addressed news from Wednesday that Houston was visiting with Dr. James Andrews in Florida. That generated speculation that the linebacker’s knee injury was more serious than originally thought.

Not so, said Burkholder: “We supported the idea of him going down there. They have some excellent athletic trainers and physical therapists down there as well ... I don’t want anybody to be alarmed that he went to Dr. Andrews. We knew it. We supported it. We backed it. He’s getting better now that his swelling is down and his motion is back. He’ll be back up here in a couple of days and he’ll continue his rehab process.”

GAME PLAN

--The Chiefs have put together a seven-game winning streak built on the team doing whatever was necessary to win, whether it was offense, defense or special teams leading the way. It’s basic football: ball security, balanced offense, field position and a defense that can take the ball away and sack the quarterback. Their last two victories have not been complete efforts, but Andy Reid’s club has been able to pull together enough performances and production to keep moving the win streak forward.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chiefs RBs Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware vs. Ravens rush defense.

Keeping the offense balanced has been the foundation of the K.C. winning streak, even without Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles. Play caller Andy Reid hasn’t hesitated to have quarterback Alex Smith hand the ball to West and Ware. Along with Smith’s ability to get out of pressure with his legs, the Chiefs sit at No. 7 in rushing yards. Baltimore’s run defense has been one of the few areas in the Ravens season that has lived up to expectations. They are allowing 99.5 rushing yards per game and just 3.8 yards per carry. Only four times in 13 games have they allowed more than 100 rushing yards, but in the last two weeks, opponents ran for a combined 260 yards.

--Chiefs OLBs Tamba Hali and Dee Ford vs. Ravens Ts Kelechi Osemele and Rick Wagner.

The Chiefs rush has been consistent through the 2015 season when it comes to pressuring the passer, and they’ve kept that up even after losing outside linebacker Justin Houston. Hali (6.5 sacks) and Ford (3 sacks last week) have been helped with pressure in the middle, leaving opposing tackles without a lot of help in keeping them away from the Ravens quarterback. K.C.’s defense has 39 sacks and Baltimore has allowed its quarterback to hit the ground 28 times.