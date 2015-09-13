Preview: Chiefs at Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs figure to have a more dynamic offense than they did a year ago, but they’ll face a stiff test when they travel to Houston to open the season against a stout Texans defense Sunday. Jamaal Charles and the Chiefs offense will have to deal with J.J. Watt and what figures to be one of the league’s better defenses.

Houston was solid defensively in 2014 but has the potential to dominate with Watt coming off his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in the past three seasons and last year’s No. 1 draft pick, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, healthy after an injury-riddled rookie season. “It’s a huge challenge (facing the Texans),” Kansas City guard Ben Grubbs told reporters. “I think the most important thing for us will be film work, understand what they do as a defense as a whole.” The Chiefs ranked 25th in total offense a year ago and were 29th in passing, but they’ve added a deep threat in receiver Jeremy Maclin and hope Charles continues to flourish in coach Andy Reid’s system. The Texans are short on offensive weapons, with Arian Foster sidelined while recovering from groin surgery and franchise icon Andre Johnson gone to Indianapolis.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Houston -1. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (2014: 9-7, 2ND, AFC WEST): Kansas City hopes it has upgraded on offense by adding Maclin, who had 85 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 TDs with Philadelphia a year ago while Chiefs wideouts failed to catch a single touchdown pass. They also have star running back Charles and breakout tight end Travis Kelce back along with quarterback Alex Smith. The Chiefs have most of their key personnel on defense back and should benefit from the returns of safety Eric Berry and linebacker Derrick Johnson, a pair of impactful defenders who had their 2014 seasons cut short by injury.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2014: 9-7, 2ND, AFC SOUTH): Houston hands the reins of the offense to Brian Hoyer, who passed for 3,326 yards with 12 TDs and 13 interceptions last season with Cleveland. Hoyer has a couple of proven targets in DeAndre Hopkins (76 catches, 1,210 yards, six TDs in 2014) and newcomer Cecil Shorts III, with Alfred Blue will filling in until Foster returns. Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel is familiar with much of the Chiefs’ personnel after serving in the same role for Kansas City from 2010-12 and taking over as interim head coach midway through the 2012 campaign.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Reid is 5-0 all-time against the Texans.

2. Houston has won five straight season openers, the longest active streak in the NFL.

3. Kansas City LB Justin Houston, who led the NFL with a franchise-record 22 sacks last season, has recorded at least one in six consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 20, Texans 17