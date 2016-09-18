Preview: Chiefs at Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs placed disappointing bookends on the Houston Texans’ season a year ago, and they hope to dish out another round when they travel to Houston on Sunday. The Chiefs handed the Texans a 27-20 home loss in Week 1 last year and ended their season with a 30-0 drubbing in the wild-card round.

These aren’t the same Texans, though, particularly on offense, where Brock Osweiler has taken over under center, handing off to newcomer Lamar Miller, and rookie receiver Will Fuller looks to be a dangerous complement to star DeAndre Hopkins. “Yeah, they’re a different team,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid told reporters. “They looked sharp on Sunday. I mean, that’s a good football team.” While Houston was beating Chicago 23-14 to open the season, Kansas City dug itself a 21-point hold before rallying to beat San Diego 33-27 in overtime. The Chiefs have won 11 consecutive regular-season games dating to last season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Houston -2.5. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (1-0): Kansas City came out of Week 1 with a number of nagging injuries to key offensive players, as quarterback Alex Smith (elbow), running back Spencer Ware (toe) and receiver Jeremy Maclin (concussion) all have been limited in practice. All are expected to play, however, and hope to duplicate last week’s impressive effort, as they rolled up 413 total yards against the Chargers. The defense stiffened in the second half against San Diego but surrendered an alarming 155 rushing yards and will have its hands full with Miller.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (1-0): Osweiler’s Houston debut was solid, if unspectacular, as he went 22-for-35 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Miller (106 rushing yards) and Fuller (five catches, 107 yards, TD) certainly overshadowed him, as the Texans showed signs of boasting a dynamic offense. The defense also got off to a strong start, holding the Bears to 258 total yards, but will face a more dangerous offensive unit this week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Reid is 5-0 all-time against Houston and Smith is 4-0 as a starter against the Texans, including last year’s playoff win.

2. Texans LB Whitney Mercilus, who had three sacks in the playoff matchup last season, recorded two in Week 1.

3. Ware rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown while setting career highs for catches (seven) and receiving yards (129) last week, allowing the Chiefs to be conservative about bringing back star RB Jamaal Charles, who is recovering from last year’s season-ending ACL injury.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 26, Texans 23