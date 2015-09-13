Smith lifts Chiefs by Texans

HOUSTON -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith nodded approvingly when asked to recount the early rhythm he helped establish offensively, a task made easier when the Chiefs twice were gifted excellent field position.

Smith passed for 243 yards and three touchdowns and Kansas City took immediate advantage of two critical Houston turnovers in its 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The Chiefs (1-0) converted both turnovers inside the Houston 15-yard line into touchdowns, including an interception by rookie cornerback Marcus Peters on the Texans’ first offensive snap. With 5:01 left in the first half, Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston forced a fumble with his sack of Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer that defensive end Allen Bailey recovered. Kansas City scored on the ensuing snap for a 27-6 lead.

Smith followed both turnovers with scoring strikes, finding tight end Travis Kelce with a 10-yard pass after Peters’ interception for a 7-0 lead with 10:22 left in the first quarter. Smith hit running back Jamaal Charles for a 7-yard touchdown pass after the Bailey fumble recovery.

”It was nice to get off to a start like that; you never expect it,“ Smith said. ”You can’t anticipate that. Luckily we got the opportunities and took advantage.

“When you get those situations -- we had good field position and got the couple turnovers in the red zone and were able to capitalize. I think, in the end, that was the difference.”

Kelce added a 42-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown later in the first quarter after a Texans (0-1) drive stalled near midfield. Chiefs kicker Dustin Colquitt chipped in a pair of field goals before the Charles scoring grab, just enough scoring to bolster the Chiefs’ ferocious defense.

The Chiefs harassed Hoyer throughout, tallying four sacks in addition to Peters’ interception and the forced fumble by Houston. Hoyer, making his Texans debut, finished 18 of 34 for 236 yards including a 4-yard, first-quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“With any quarterback in this league, if you get to them early like that it’s tough sledding,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “That’s just the way it is. We were able to get there, and that’s a tribute to our defensive line. Outside backers were able to get there and made him uncomfortable.”

Ryan Mallett replaced Hoyer at quarterback with 6:10 left and spearheaded a seven-play, 59-yard scoring drive that culminated in his 8-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins. Mallett, who lost the starting quarterback competition to Hoyer just prior to the third preseason game, also converted a pass to Hopkins for the subsequent two-point conversion.

”I don’t know,“ Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said when asked if a quarterback change is forthcoming. ”We’ll review the film and we will find out once we head into next week.

“I felt like it (inserting Mallett in the fourth quarter) was the best decision for the team.”

Mallett finished 8 for 13 for 98 yards and also stewarded a 10-play drive that resulted in a 47-yard field goal from kicker Randy Bullock with 1:23 left. But the Texans failed to cover the subsequent onside kick, negating their desperate attempt to erase what had been a 21-point deficit.

“We dug ourselves a hole early,” said Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who finished with nine tackles (including six for lost yardage), three quarterback hits and two sacks. “You can’t do that in this league.”

NOTES: Kansas City Chiefs RT Eric Fisher was a late scratch with a left high ankle sprain. Fisher, who missed three preseason games after sustaining the injury Aug. 17, was moved from left tackle while sidelined. He expressed concern over his injury to the coaching staff last week and was replaced in the lineup by Jah Reid, recently released by the Baltimore Ravens. ... Following an injury-marred rookie season, one that ended with microfracture surgery in December, Houston Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney played liberally on passing downs. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clowney played in just four games last season before succumbing to a right knee injury. ... Chiefs rookie CB Marcus Peters recorded an interception on his first professional snap. Peters, the 18th overall pick out of Washington, picked off Texans QB Brian Hoyer at the Houston 13-yard line with 11:04 remaining in the first quarter, setting up the first Chiefs touchdown.