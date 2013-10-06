Preview: Chiefs at Titans

Two of the league’s biggest surprises face off Sunday when the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs visit the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs were September’s biggest stunner, reeling off four consecutive victories to open the campaign after winning just two games all of last season. Kansas City will be in tough against a Titans team that has won back-to-back home games, and is coming off a 25-point rout of the New York Jets a week ago.

Sunday’s game also features a pair of quarterbacks with something to prove. Alex Smith was jettisoned by San Francisco in the offseason, but has excelled with the Chiefs while adding some stability to what has traditionally been the team’s most volatile skill position. He’ll square off against Tennessee’s Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has been thrust into the No. 1 role after regular starter Jake Locker suffered a hip injury in the win over the Jets and will miss several weeks.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -1. O/U: 38.5.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (4-0): Several factors have contributed into the Chiefs’ stunning start to the season, but strong second-half performances are at the top of the list. Kansas City is outscoring opponents 34-10 after the break, and has put together clock-killing drives in the fourth quarter of each of its last three games to protect slim leads. “We’re executing better, and we’re running the ball better in the fourth quarter,” Smith told the Kansas City Star. “That’s been consistent the last three weeks, moving the line ... I think it really opens up some stuff outside.”

ABOUT THE TITANS (3-1): Fitzpatrick appeared in 55 games with the Buffalo Bills before being cut in March, showing that the 30-year-old is no stranger to the starting role. He wasted no time going to work this week, spending most of his time with the wide receivers in what he described as side conversations. “With Jake now being injured, I’ve got to go out and let them know what I expect,” Fitzpatrick told reporters. “If you’re not on the same page, that’s what can lead to some of the miscommunication and things that can’t happen.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have split their last four meetings, with the winner averaging nearly 36 points in those games.

2. The Chiefs are allowing a league-low 10.3 points per game, while Tennessee ranks seventh at 17.3.

3. Both teams boast defensive stars, with Chiefs LB Justin Houston sharing the NFL lead with 7.5 sacks and Titans CB Alterraun Verner tied for top spot in the league with four interceptions.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 20, Titans 17