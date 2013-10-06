Chiefs 26, Titans 17: Jamaal Charles rumbled for 108 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City defeated host Tennessee to improve to 5-0.

Charles’ first 100-yard game of the season helped offset a shaky performance from Alex Smith, who completed 20-of-39 passes for 245 yards and an interception. Ryan Succop booted four field goals, the last a 48-yarder that gave the Chiefs a commanding nine-point edge with 2:12 remaining.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 21-for-41 for 247 yards with a TD and two interceptions for the Titans (3-2). Running back Chris Johnson had just 17 yards on 10 carries but did score a 49-yard receiving touchdown.

Kansas City used a fortunate bounce to open the scoring early in the first quarter after a punt deflected off Tennessee returner Damian Williams’ leg and was recovered by Marcus Cooper for a touchdown. Succop padded the lead with a 29-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter and the Kansas City defense did its part - stuffing Tennessee on four straight downs from the Chiefs’ 1-yard line later in the quarter - to take a 13-0 edge into the break.

The Titans finally got on the board on their first drive of the second half as Fitzpatrick threw a short shovel pass that Johnson converted into a 49-yard touchdown. Fitzpatrick called his own number on a 9-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Tennessee ahead 17-14, but Charles’ 1-yard scoring plunge restored the Kansas City lead with 6:23 remaining and the Chiefs intercepted Fitzpatrick on consecutive drives to quell any comeback hopes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fitzpatrick completed a pass to himself midway through the second quarter, catching a ball that deflected off the hand of a Chiefs defender. Fitzpatrick didn’t gain any yards on the play. ... Chiefs WR Donnie Avery suffered a shoulder injury on a long reception in the first half and finally left the game for good late in the third quarter. Avery finished with three catches for a team-high 91 yards. ... Kendall Wright led the Titans with six catches for 74 yards.