FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chiefs 26, Titans 17
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 6, 2013 / 9:09 PM / 4 years ago

Chiefs 26, Titans 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Chiefs 26, Titans 17: Jamaal Charles rumbled for 108 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City defeated host Tennessee to improve to 5-0.

Charles’ first 100-yard game of the season helped offset a shaky performance from Alex Smith, who completed 20-of-39 passes for 245 yards and an interception. Ryan Succop booted four field goals, the last a 48-yarder that gave the Chiefs a commanding nine-point edge with 2:12 remaining.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 21-for-41 for 247 yards with a TD and two interceptions for the Titans (3-2). Running back Chris Johnson had just 17 yards on 10 carries but did score a 49-yard receiving touchdown.

Kansas City used a fortunate bounce to open the scoring early in the first quarter after a punt deflected off Tennessee returner Damian Williams’ leg and was recovered by Marcus Cooper for a touchdown. Succop padded the lead with a 29-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter and the Kansas City defense did its part - stuffing Tennessee on four straight downs from the Chiefs’ 1-yard line later in the quarter - to take a 13-0 edge into the break.

The Titans finally got on the board on their first drive of the second half as Fitzpatrick threw a short shovel pass that Johnson converted into a 49-yard touchdown. Fitzpatrick called his own number on a 9-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Tennessee ahead 17-14, but Charles’ 1-yard scoring plunge restored the Kansas City lead with 6:23 remaining and the Chiefs intercepted Fitzpatrick on consecutive drives to quell any comeback hopes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fitzpatrick completed a pass to himself midway through the second quarter, catching a ball that deflected off the hand of a Chiefs defender. Fitzpatrick didn’t gain any yards on the play. ... Chiefs WR Donnie Avery suffered a shoulder injury on a long reception in the first half and finally left the game for good late in the third quarter. Avery finished with three catches for a team-high 91 yards. ... Kendall Wright led the Titans with six catches for 74 yards.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.