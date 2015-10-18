Late takeaway lifts Vikings over Chiefs

MINNEAPOLIS -- Consecutive scoring drives to start the fourth quarter gave the Kansas City Chiefs a chance for a road win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

But running back Charcandrick West’s critical fumble on the Vikings’ half of the field spoiled a potential game-winning drive as Minnesota held on for a 16-10 win at TCF Bank Stadium.

For three quarters, the Vikings looked like they would cruise to an easy win.

The Chiefs couldn’t find their way offensively, gaining just two first downs before halftime, and getting one more via penalty.

Minnesota’s defense also played well. With no Jamaal Charles to contend with in Kansas City’s backfield, the Vikings rendered the Chiefs one dimensional, holding Kansas City to just 57 yards on the ground on 18 carries. West’s nine-yard run in the second quarter was their longest of the afternoon.

The Vikings left points on the board in the first quarter. Bridgewater threw his first interception in the end zone on Minnesota’s opening drive. Its second drive also stalled inside the Kansas City 15, as kicker Blair Walsh drilled a 24-yarder to open scoring.

“I thought in the first half we were fairly dominating and that’s the kind of game you worry about; when you’re winning a game you give them a chance to hang around,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “Then you saw what happened.”

The Vikings led by 13 after 45 minutes, thanks for a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to tight end Kyle Rudolph and a pair of Walsh field goals.

But Cairo Santos’ 48-yard field goal got the Chiefs on the board two minutes into the fourth quarter, and quarterback Alex Smith connected with receiver Albert Wilson on a 42-yard middle screen for a touchdown to make it a three-point game.

All of the sudden, Minnesota’s 13-point lead was down to just three.

“Fifty one yards in total offense and 50 yards in penalties [in the first half]; that’s completely unacceptable,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “The second half, we were able to move the ball and the defense continued to play good. We put ourselves in a position to win the game but we didn’t finish it.”

The Vikings drove 53 yards on 10 plays, killing four minutes off the clock and setting up Walsh for his third field goal of the day from 45 yards out.

The Chiefs’ potential winning drive got off to a good start, with Smith connecting on a 37-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce, but West’s fumble on the next play was recovered Minnesota defensive end Brian Robison at the Vikings 38-yard line.

“The fumble killed everything,” West said. “We were very confident in everything that we did. Fumbles at any point in the game are going to effect your team. That stopped any momentum we had.”

Kansas City had one more crack at it with under three minutes to play, but four straight incompletions from Smith turned the ball over on downs.

“I had to get my pacemaker adjusted after that one,” Zimmer said.

Bridgewater finished 17-of-31 through the air for 249 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Kansas City held Minnesota to just 84 yards on the ground, including 60 yards on 26 carries by running back Adrian Peterson.

Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs, starting in place of injured Charles Johnson, went over the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career, catching seven passes for 129 yards.

“All the little things matter when you have a quarterback and receiver relationship,” Diggs said. “We’re going to keep at it and I‘m going to do everything I can to be that reliable guy.”

Smith was 22-of-37 through the air with 282 yards and a score.

Kelce hauled in five passes for 88 yards.

NOTES: Chiefs NT Dontari Poe was inactive with a high ankle sprain. ... Chiefs LB Josh Mauga missed his second consecutive game because of groin and Achilles injuries. ... Vikings DE Everson Griffen was a late inactive because of illness. ... Vikings WR Charles Johnson did not play because of an injury to his ribs. ... The Chiefs return home for a Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. ... The Vikings hit the road in Week 7 for a division game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Minnesota defeated Detroit 26-16 at TCF Bank Stadium on Sept. 20.