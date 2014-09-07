Preview: Colts at Broncos

One of the main reasons Peyton Manning wound up in Denver will be on the opposing sideline when the Broncos kick off their season with a prime-time matchup against Andrew Luck and the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Manning has restored the luster to Denver after he was released in 2012 following neck surgery that caused him to miss the previous season. The league’s only five-time MVP led the Broncos to consecutive 13-3 campaigns and a Super Bowl berth last season.

Luck has lived up to his billing as the No. 1 overall pick, guiding Indianapolis to back-to-back 11-win seasons and a pair of postseason appearances, but he dismisses talk of being mentioned as a worthy successor to Manning. “To be honest, even since Day 1 here, it hasn’t been an issue. I never came in saying, ‘Oh, I have to replace a legend, one of the greatest of all-time,'” Luck said. Colts owner Jim Irsay, who made the decision to jettison Manning in order to draft Luck, will not be in attendance as he serves the first contest of a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Broncos -7.5. O/U: 55

ABOUT THE COLTS (2013: 11-5, 1st AFC South): Luck has tossed 23 scoring passes in each of his first two years and added to his burgeoning legend as the master of the comeback by rallying Indianapolis from 28 points down in a playoff victory over Kansas City last season. He will have a potent receiving corps with the signing of Hakeem Nicks and the return from injury of veteran Reggie Wayne to join T.Y. Hilton, who blossomed last season with 82 catches for 1,083 yards. The Colts made a bold move last season by trading a No. 1 draft pick for running back Trent Richardson, but he flamed out and averaged only 2.9 yards per carry. Indy’s defense will face an added burden against Manning due to the absence of linebacker Robert Mathis, who is serving a four-game suspension after leading the league with 19.5 sacks last season.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (2013: 13-3, 1st AFC West): Denver was a juggernaut last season, becoming the first team in league history to feature five players with at least 10 touchdowns and setting an NFL record with 606 points. Manning shattered single-season league marks with 55 touchdown passes and 5,477 yards, but he’ll have to get used to a different cast of characters with the free-agent departures of wide receiver Eric Decker and running back Knowshon Moreno along with a four-game suspension to wideout Wes Welker for violating the substance-abuse policy. The cupboard is hardly bare, with Demaryius Thomas coming off consecutive 1,400-yard receiving seasons and tight end Julius Thomas hauling in 12 TD passes. Montee Ball takes over for Moreno but the biggest changes come on defense with the additions of sack specialist DeMarcus Ware and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Manning needs 18 touchdown passes to surpass Brett Favre (508) for the most in NFL history.

2. Wayne, who suffered a torn ACL in last season’s matchup versus Denver, is 19 catches shy of passing Isaac Bruce (1,024) for seventh on the all-time list.

3. Denver has an NFL-best 40-13-1 record in home openings, including winning 17 of its last 20.

PREDICTION: Broncos 34, Colts 26