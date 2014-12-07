Luck rallies Colts past Browns

CLEVELAND -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck struggled most of the afternoon Sunday against a stout Cleveland Browns’ defense but when he had to be at his best, he was.

Luck mounted a 90-yard scoring drive in the final minutes and threw a 1-yard pass to T.Y. Hilton with 32 seconds left to edge the Browns 25-24.

The game-winning drive took 11 plays. The Colts (9-4) never led until they scored the go-ahead touchdown. Prior to the touchdown pass Daniel Herron picked up two yards on fourth-and-1 by sliding out to the right when he appeared to be stopped for no gain.

The Browns (7-6) have lost three of their last four games. Brian Hoyer played the entire game at quarterback for the Browns, completing 14 of 31 passes for 140 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

“This was definitely the worst loss we had this year, but we have to forget about it and get ready for Cincinnati,” Browns cornerback Joe Haden said. “This one hurts really bad.”

Both defenses dominated the first half in which the Colts were just one of eight on third down.

The Browns’ defense scored the first touchdown of the game when defensive end Desmond Bryant and linebacker Paul Kruger combined to sack Luck at the Colts 1. Kruger stripped the ball and it rolled into the end zone. Craig Robertson fell on it for the touchdown with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.

“Good football teams find a way to win games no matter what happens, and that’s a good football team in that locker room,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. “Our defense rose to the challenge today. They played lights out.”

The Colts tied the game 7-7 on their only sustained drive in the first half. Luck barreled into the end zone from the 11 when he faked out linebacker Chris Kirksey at the 3 to cap a six-play, 70-yard drive.

The Browns made it 14-7 with 1:14 left in the second quarter on their only sustained drive of the half. Hoyer missed wide receiver Taylor Gabriel wide open over the middle, then connected with wide receiver Travis Benjamin for 27 yards on the next play to set up a 9-yard touchdown run by running back Isaiah Crowell.

Another defensive touchdown by the Browns expanded their lead to 21-7 in the third quarter when rookie cornerback Justin Gilbert picked off Luck and returned the ball 21 yards for a touchdown. It wasn’t enough.

“There’s nothing like it,” said Browns safety Jim Leonhard, who had one of two interceptions thrown by Luck. “We knew we had to play well today. Please don’t try to split this team into offense and defense. We’re on the field defensively with the lead and in our minds we win that game.”

The Colts answered with 10 points before the period ended to slice the Browns’ lead to 21-16.

Adam Vinatieri, perfect on field goal tries this season, connected from 51 yards at 7:16 of the third quarter to make it 21-10 and then Luck hit wide receiver Hilton for 42 yards with a touchdown pass when Hilton got behind Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden to make it a five-point game with 4:01 left in the third quarter.

“We struggled early,” Luck said. “That’s a credit to them. They put us in those situations. The (first) touchdown to T.Y. really opened things up.”

NOTES: Colts CB Vontae Davis is recovering from a concussion and was deactivated. Josh Gordy replaced him in the starting lineup. ... Colts OL Joe Reitz started at right guard in place of Hugh Thornton. Thornton has a knee injury and was inactive. ... Browns TE Jordan Cameron started after missing five games with a concussion. In a coach’s decision, C Ryan Seymour started in place of Nick McDonald.