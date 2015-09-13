Preview: Colts at Bills

Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts continue to make steps forward, and the next stop is Super Bowl 50. The Colts will get started toward that goal when they open the season by visiting Rex Ryan and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Indianapolis advanced as far as the AFC Championship game in January before getting trounced by the New England Patriots, but it has added veteran running back Frank Gore and Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson to Luck’s stable of weapons. “I’m excited about this season,” Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told the team’s official website. “I’m excited about the weapons that we have. We’re excited about where we’re headed.” The Bills have not made the playoffs since the 1999 season but are plenty optimistic after bringing in defensive guru Ryan as the head coach and adding a slew of weapons to the offense. Buffalo named Tyrod Taylor the starting quarterback after a spirited competition in camp and expects to have running back LeSean McCoy available for the opener.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -2.5. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE COLTS (2014: 11-5, 1ST, AFC SOUTH): Luck and the offense can carry the team only so far, and the defense took a big hit in the preseason when starting defensive tackle Arthur Jones (ankle) was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Indianapolis is breaking in a pair of rookies along that line in defensive end Henry Anderson and tackle David Parry while hoping outside linebacker Robert Mathis continues to defy Father Time. “These guys are going to go and they’re going to play hard and they’re going to play tough and they’re going to play damn smart,” head coach Chuck Pagano told reporters regarding Anderson and Parry. “Feel great about that group.”

ABOUT THE BILLS (2014: 9-7, 2ND, AFC EAST): Taylor is capable of making plays with his legs as well as his arm but should have both McCoy (hamstring) and rookie Karlos Williams (undisclosed) available to take on some of the pressure in the running game. ”I feel like the medical staff has done a good job of preparing me so far,” McCoy told reporters. “Practicing, I’ve just been doing light loads, each day doing more and more. I feel comfortable. I’m not sure if I’ll be exactly 100 percent (on Sunday), but I feel good enough to go out there and compete.” McCoy ran for 2,962 yards and 14 TDs in his final two seasons with Philadelphia while adding 80 receptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The NFL reportedly will suspend Bills LB IK Enemkpali four games for punching former New York Jets teammate Geno Smith and breaking his jaw.

2. Gore is expected to have his carries limited in an effort to keep him fresh throughout the season.

3. Buffalo locked up DT Marcell Dareus with a reported six-year, $100 million contract extension.

PREDICTION: Bills 17, Colts 14