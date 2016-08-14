Colts pull out victory over Bills

Stephen Morris' 57-yard touchdown pass to Chester Rogers with 10:42 left Saturday night put the Indianapolis Colts ahead for good in a 19-18 NFL exhibition game win over the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Morris and starting quarterback Scott Tolzien combined to complete 17 of 32 passes for 244 yards and a score each as incumbent Andrew Luck sat out. Tolzien hit running back Jordan Todman for a 42-yard scoring strike with 1:50 remaining in the first half.

Buffalo starter Tyrod Taylor played just one series, completing 2 of 3 passes for 7 yards, before backup E.J. Manuel replaced him. Manuel was 10 of 18 for 91 yards, finding Chris Gragg for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 4:08 left in the first quarter for a 9-0 lead.

The Bills' other points came on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone for a safety by Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee with 8:28 left in the first quarter, and a 37-yard field goal by Dan Carpenter at the 10:48 mark of the third quarter.

Veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri toed a 24-yard field goal for the Colts to end the first half, as well as a 38-yarder with 1:08 left in the game.

Rookie quarterback Cardale Jones fired a 4-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Jarrett Boykin on the last play of regulation, but Buffalo's 2-point conversion for the win failed. Jones played most of the second half, finishing 11 of 21 for 162 yards.